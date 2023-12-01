Bridges Out of Poverty Training Still Open for December

The Bridges Out of Poverty Training seminar to be held in December is looking to fill two open slots in its training.

The seminar offers a platform to empower both staff and volunteers with vocabulary and practical tools to confront and eliminate poverty. By diving into the impact of economic class on one’s life experiences, participants gain an awareness crucial for creating enhanced customer service and effective teamwork in business and community settings.

Based on the work of Ruby K. Payne, Philip DeVol and Terie Dreussi Smith in the book “Bridges Out of Poverty: Strategies for Professionals and Communities,” this seminar is a resource for those committed to making a difference in addressing poverty-related challenges.

Certified trainer Stephen MacDonald will guide participants through an immersive learning experience. The next training date will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

The event will take place at Lucas County Emergency Medical Services Training Center on 2127 Jefferson Ave. Free parking will be available for attendees next to the building with access via the driveway on Jefferson Ave. Lunch will be provided and will have on-site facilities for those with dietary preferences or restrictions.

For more information, reach out to Stephen MacDonald at smacdonald@lucasfcfc.org or (419) 283-5485. To register for the December training, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridges-out-of-poverty-training-tickets-521868371347.