Bavarian Inn Lodge Expands

The Bavarian Inn Lodge, located in Frankenmuth, MI, one of America’s largest Bavarian-themed resorts, is expanding their hotel.

The beautiful lodge with 360 guest rooms and a fully-functioning conference center, is expanding its Family Fun Center, as well as bringing a waterpark to its hotel, Bavarian Blast.

Construction is almost finished for the expansion, with the Bavarian Blast waterpark and expanded Family Fun Center opening soon!

“We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort,” Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge said.

Since opening in 1986 with 100 guest rooms, one indoor pool, a restaurant, a lounge and a banquet facility Bavarian Inn Lodge has expanded several times, undergoing six developmental phases since its inception.

Phase II expansions began in 1989, with a $5 million addition added to the hotel, adding 98 additional guest rooms, a second indoor pool and a family fun center. Phase III, in 1954 added 156 guest rooms, a gift shop, a third indoor pool, a second restaurant and lounge and an 18-hole mini golf course to the family fun center. Phase IV in 1998, added a 500-seat conference center, and Phase V in 1999, added two moor indoor pools. In 2012. Phase VI added two water slides and restored the mini-golf course.

In December 2022, Phase VII, an $80 million waterpark and family entertainment expansion was announced.

Every single developmental phase Bavarian Inn and Lodge has undergone has been built by R.C. Hendrick, general contractor and construction manager located in Saginaw, Michigan.

“This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages,” Zehnder added. “We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth.”

The Family Fun Center includes over 180 video and redemption games, an 18-hole miniature golf course, Build-A-Bear Workshop™ , a Bavarian-themed Laser Tag course, and Emilie’s Eis (ice cream and a candy shop). The addition of the Family Fun Center will include a 3 story ropes course with zip line, 3 climbing walls and 4 mini bowling lanes opening Fall 2024.

The new Bavarian Blast water park will feature 16 “Splash’tastic” water slides, Rip Roaring Wave Pool, A Not So Lazy River, Michigan’s First Indoor Swim Up Bar, a toddler area with a tipping bucket and much more.

Speciality packages and deals are available for those interested in spending a weekend at Bavarian Inn Lodge.

For more information on the Bavarian Inn Lodge, or to book a room or table, visit bavarianinn.com.