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Your Guide to Toledo’s Jazz

By Leslie Anne Shore
Hear Jazz music around Toledo.

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Jazz music has a long and rich history here in Toledo. The city birthed many jazz music legends, such as pianist Art Tatum and singer Jon Hendricks. Toledo was once home to many jazz clubs where famous jazz musicians performed, including jazz legends Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington.

Although the jazz scene has died down in Toledo since the 20th century, jazz music is still highly celebrated throughout Toledo. Find where to hear jazz music around the Glass City here.

VENUES 

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge
TolHouse, 1447 N Summit St, Suite C
lucillesjazzlounge.com 

Located inside TolHouse, Lucille’s Jazz Lounge is the premier spot to hear jazz, blues and Latin acts in Toledo. The lounge also serves up delicious food, drinks and desserts. Lucille’s Jazz Lounge is open to the public and they do not accept door sales, all tickets for performances must be purchased in advance. 

JAZZ NIGHTS

The Village Idiot
309 Conant St., Maumee
Sundays, 5pm to 8pm
villageidiotmaumee.com

Local jazz musicians perform at The Village Idiot every Sunday. Jazz lovers are invited to enjoy live music and delicious food and drinks.

The Ottawa Tavern
1815 Adams St.
Mondays, 7pm to 10pm
facebook.com/ot.toledo.event 

Jazz nights are hosted by Brad Billmarier at The Ottawa Tavern every Monday. Food and drink specials are offered. 

Maumee Bay Brewing Company
27 Broadway St.
Wednesdays, 7pm to 10pm

Tim Tilderman, Bob Banley, John Johnson and Clark Brooks take The Tip Jar stage at Maumee Bay Brewing Company every Wednesday. Enjoy live music and great food and drinks every week.

The Heights 
444 N Summit St.
Wednesdays, 7-10 pm
theheightstoledo.com/happenings

Join The Heights, Toledo’s only rooftop bar, for Wine and Jazz Wednesdays. Enjoy music from a rotating list of local musicians while sipping your favorite wine or cocktail.

Peacock Cafe
2007 Monroe St.
Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm
peacockjazzcollective.com

Jazz nights, entitled “Jazz Collective” are hosted by WXTS (FM-88.3) at the Peacock Cafe every Thursday. The cafe brings local, regional and national jazz musicians to perform at the historic venue.

Brew House Downtown
114 N. Summit St.
Every third Friday, 7pm to 10pm
facebook.com/p/Brew-House-Downtown/events

Enjoy live jazz music every third Friday of the month at this downtown coffee shop. Brew House brings local jazz artists in to perform every Friday.

 

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Jazz music has a long and rich history here in Toledo. The city birthed many jazz music legends, such as pianist Art Tatum and singer Jon Hendricks. Toledo was once home to many jazz clubs where famous jazz musicians performed, including jazz legends Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington.

Although the jazz scene has died down in Toledo since the 20th century, jazz music is still highly celebrated throughout Toledo. Find where to hear jazz music around the Glass City here.

VENUES 

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge
TolHouse, 1447 N Summit St, Suite C
lucillesjazzlounge.com 

Located inside TolHouse, Lucille’s Jazz Lounge is the premier spot to hear jazz, blues and Latin acts in Toledo. The lounge also serves up delicious food, drinks and desserts. Lucille’s Jazz Lounge is open to the public and they do not accept door sales, all tickets for performances must be purchased in advance. 

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JAZZ NIGHTS

The Village Idiot
309 Conant St., Maumee
Sundays, 5pm to 8pm
villageidiotmaumee.com

Local jazz musicians perform at The Village Idiot every Sunday. Jazz lovers are invited to enjoy live music and delicious food and drinks.

The Ottawa Tavern
1815 Adams St.
Mondays, 7pm to 10pm
facebook.com/ot.toledo.event 

Jazz nights are hosted by Brad Billmarier at The Ottawa Tavern every Monday. Food and drink specials are offered. 

Maumee Bay Brewing Company
27 Broadway St.
Wednesdays, 7pm to 10pm

Tim Tilderman, Bob Banley, John Johnson and Clark Brooks take The Tip Jar stage at Maumee Bay Brewing Company every Wednesday. Enjoy live music and great food and drinks every week.

The Heights 
444 N Summit St.
Wednesdays, 7-10 pm
theheightstoledo.com/happenings

Join The Heights, Toledo’s only rooftop bar, for Wine and Jazz Wednesdays. Enjoy music from a rotating list of local musicians while sipping your favorite wine or cocktail.

Peacock Cafe
2007 Monroe St.
Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm
peacockjazzcollective.com

Jazz nights, entitled “Jazz Collective” are hosted by WXTS (FM-88.3) at the Peacock Cafe every Thursday. The cafe brings local, regional and national jazz musicians to perform at the historic venue.

Brew House Downtown
114 N. Summit St.
Every third Friday, 7pm to 10pm
facebook.com/p/Brew-House-Downtown/events

Enjoy live jazz music every third Friday of the month at this downtown coffee shop. Brew House brings local jazz artists in to perform every Friday.

 

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