“Young Frankenstein” at The Croswell Opera House

The Croswell Opera House premiers Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Oct. 19 through Oct. 27.

The musical based on the movie will take you on a comedically scary journey.

“Based on the movie of the same name, this hilarious comedy has all the panache of the screen sensation — with a little extra theatrical flair! The infamous mad scientist’s grandson takes center stage as he brings to life a creature to rival his ancestor’s,” The Croswell Opera House wrote on the website.

The production, directed by Mark DiPietro, choreographed by Sarah Nowak, Vocal Direction by Wynnne Marsh, Conducted by Ray Novack and stage managed by Evan Schultz, opened Oct. 19 at 7:30 pm.

Steve Antalek stars as Frederick, Micah Risher as Monster, Jordan Treger as Igor, Payton Miller as Igna, Kyrie Crist as Elizabet, Luara Sagolla as Frau Blaucher, Steve Hillard as The Hermit, Matthew Herr as Inspector Kemp and Joanna Bacarella, Olivia Bacarella, Haylie Blohm, Kylie Bushman, Jared Freeman, Cassidy Giddens, Everett Hanley, Tamaris Henagan, Jonah Hiatt, Jay Hillard, Alexandra June, Aiden Ketola, Abigail Knight, Maxwell Lam, Meg Lam, Bobby Lindsey, Clara Losey, Lori MacDonald, John MacNaughton, Meg McNamee, Vincent Pisarski, Kaya Robinson, Ally Szymanski, Leah Wathen, and Ja’Vaughn White make up the ensemble in the production.

Performance times include, Friday Oct. 18, 7:30 pm; Saturday, Oct. 19, 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm; Sunday, Oct. 20, 2:30 pm; Thursday, Oct. 24, 7:30 pm; Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 pm; Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm; Sunday, Oct. 27, 2:30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased on The Croswell website starting at $25.

For more information on Young Frankenstein at The Croswell, visit croswell.org/youngfrankenstein.