Wild for Music: Toledo Zoo Concerts Roundup 2024

Enjoy Music Under the Stars and amongst the animals at the Toledo Zoo. The zoo holds concerts throughout the year inside the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre where you can enjoy live music in the company of your friends, family and wildlife.

The zoo hosts a range of musical artists, Robert Plant and Allison Kraus, Chicago, Lee Brice and the Barenaked Ladies have all rocked the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatere stage. Both free and ticketed concerts sponsored by Live Nation are held at the zoo. We have gathered a list of all the concerts left of the 2024 season here:

Sunday, Aug. 4, 7:30 pm – Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra

Enjoy the second to last Music Under the Stars night with Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra and a special performance with Black Swamp Fine Arts School. These free concerts are open to the public. Zoo parking rates apply for non-members. Gates open at 6 pm.

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 7 pm – John Foggerty

American singer/songwriter and guitarist John Foggerty, who is ¼ of the rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, will take the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater stage on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Tickets start at $57 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6:30 pm- Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band to bring the blues to the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater stage during their “Deuces Wild 2024” tour. Margo Price will open the concert. Tickets start at $47 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Sunday, Aug. 11, 7:30pm – Cakewalkin’ Jass Band

The last night of Music Under the Stars for the 2024 season will feature music from “Toledo’s oldest New Orleans-style jazz band,” Cakewaklin’ Jass Band. The concert is free and open to the public with gates opening at 6pm. Zoo parking rates apply for non-members.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 6:30 – Justin Moore and Randy Houser

Justin Moore and Randy Houser’s co-headlining tour, “Country Round Here Tonight” is making a stop in Toledo at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater. The tour also features special guest openers, Sadie Bass and Austin Michael. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.