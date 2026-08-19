Toledo-Native Neo-Soul Artist Comes to Lucille’s

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Soft Lights & Soul: The Kayla Renée Experience

Kayle Renée, who has been professionally making music since 2022, is about to perform her 11th show after selling out the previous 10.

Renée is bringing her emotional and faith-filled music to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, located at 1447 N Summit St., on August 29 at 7 pm.

“I am a neo-soul artist. Most of my music revolves around love, healing and faith,” Renée said.

A Night of Neo-Soul, R&B and Poetry

At her next show, Soft Lights & Soul: The Kayla Renée Experience, she will be accompanied by three other artists.

“I have Amerie Skyy. She is an artist as well. She does R&B solo. Then I have Jordyne Lynn from Detroit. She’s an amazing artist as well. She does some R&B and soul music,” Renée said. “And Shelby Faulkner, she does poetry as well. She is renowned and well-known for her poetry, but she’s also a singer and she also raps and her music is faith-based.”

While the night will mainly consist of music, Faulkner will also be reciting one of her poems while being accompanied by instruments.

A Love of Music From a Young Age

Renée was always part of a musically inclined household and began writing music at just 14 years old.

“It was never something that I thought to pursue. It was always just a part of me,” Renée said. “I just loved creating music and then as I got older, I’d slowly share some of my songs with my friends and close family and people would tell me that I needed to put music out. So that’s how it ended up becoming a career.”

Music Rooted in Love, Healing and Faith

Since becoming a professional singer and songwriter, Renée has released one EP and six singles. She finds inspiration for her music from her own life experiences.

“I’m inspired by everything that I go through. I hope to one day be able to write regarding others’ experiences, but I realize that a lot that I’m experiencing is what everyone else is experiencing,” Renée said. “I always write from the place that I’m going through with God and my walk with Him; my music is very spiritually driven.”

More Than a Concert: An Experience

The Toledo native says her live shows are not just concerts; they’re “experiences.”

“I believe that this show is not just a performance; it’s an experience. It’s something that offers a chance to reflect and heal,” Renée said. “A lot of people have been able to have life-changing moments through my music and the shows that we put on.”

What’s Next for Kayla Renée

If you can’t make the upcoming show, Renée will also be performing at the Ohio R&B Music Festival down in Columbus at Upfront Performance Space, located at S Front St., Columbus, on October 3 at 5 pm.

Tickets to both shows are available on her website, along with her music, at kaylareneestudios.com.