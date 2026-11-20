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Brendan Coulter’s journey on NBC’s The Voice may have ended, but the Toledo native says his music career is just getting started.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter, who grew up in Sylvania and attended Northview High School, earned a spot on Team Riley Green after performing Jelly Roll’s “Liar” during the blind auditions. Although he was eliminated from the competition, Coulter said the experience gave him confidence, valuable lessons and a clearer vision for his future.

Now based in North Carolina, he is pursuing music full time and recording original songs.

“The Voice wasn’t the finish line. It was the starting line,” Coulter said.

Musical roots in Sylvania

Coulter’s love of music began with his father, who sang and played guitar with the Toledo band Scoobie Snacks. Watching his father perform inspired Coulter to pursue music himself.

His father taught him guitar when he was 12 and encouraged him to perform with the band. Coulter discovered his singing ability while playing the video game Band Hero, trying to match the pitch of Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved.”

His father recognized his talent and helped him find opportunities to perform.

Coulter later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater from Elon University. Alongside acting, he developed a musical style blending pop and country influences.

“I don’t feel like I’m country or pop,” he said. “I consider it pop-country.”

A second chance on ‘The Voice’

Coulter had previously come close to auditioning for The Voice, but the teams filled before he got his opportunity. The disappointment temporarily affected his creativity, leaving him writing and singing less frequently.

When the show contacted him about returning, he approached the opportunity with a different mindset.

“I went in the second time with more confidence,” Coulter said. “I let go of the anxiety and the unknown because I’d done that the first time.”

For his blind audition, he chose Jelly Roll’s “Liar,” a song that showcased his vocal range while reflecting his determination to overcome self-doubt.

Initially nervous onstage, Coulter began to relax as the song progressed. When Riley Green turned his chair, his confidence kicked in.

Coulter said Green’s welcoming personality made him feel he had chosen the right coach. Working with the country singer also taught him an important lesson about performance.

“It’s not always about how high I sing or how impressive my voice is,” Coulter said. “It’s getting the story you want to tell with music and lyrics across as best as you can.”

Looking back with gratitude

One of Coulter’s proudest moments was his battle-round performance. Although he did not win, he considers it the best performance he has ever given.

“Regardless of the outcome, I will always be proud of the work I did,” he said.

When his time on the show ended, Coulter said he felt grateful rather than devastated. Support from his wife, Anna, and family helped him recognize the value of the experience.

He would gladly return to the show if given another opportunity.

“Oh, yeah! Nothing like stepping on that stage,” he said.

His wife’s support and what comes next

Coulter and Anna perform together in their acoustic duo, Honey I Duo. When Anna joined a Broadway national tour, Coulter traveled with her while continuing to write music and find performance opportunities. She returned that support by adjusting her schedule to attend his blind audition.

“Having a partner who understands the challenges of an entertainment career has been especially meaningful,” Coulter said.

Now, he is focused on recording original music and connecting with listeners through social media. He hopes his songs will inspire genuine emotions and allow audiences to connect with the stories behind the lyrics.

“I want them to feel a genuine response instead of just a cool, vibey song,” he said. “I go for the heart.”

Coulter also encourages aspiring musicians to keep developing their skills and pursuing opportunities, even after setbacks.

“Don’t stop working on your craft, and don’t stop chasing your dream,” he said.

For Coulter, The Voice was an important milestone, not the end goal. With new music in the works, Coulter is ready for whatever comes next.

Follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Spotify at @brendancoultermusic.

Watch his blind audition: Brendan Coulter performs “Liar” on The Voice