The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Holland musician Paul Fritsch collaborates with nationally recognized talent on “The Ghost Of Caroline,” the first release in an upcoming EP series

A Toledo native is combining his Rust Belt roots with Southern-inspired storytelling on a new single that brings together independent songwriting and nationally recognized musical talent.

Paul Fritsch, released “The Ghost Of Caroline” on Friday, Nov. 6, under his project, Paul Fritsch & The Roots Rock Revival. The atmospheric Dark Americana track is the first single from a planned four- to five-song EP series scheduled to roll out throughout 2027.

From Toledo’s music scene to his own sound

Fritsch’s musical journey is rooted in Northwest Ohio. Born and raised in Toledo, he spent much of his adult life working in manufacturing and industrial production. That working-class experience continues to shape his songwriting, which explores the struggles, resilience and pride of Rust Belt and rural communities.

He was active in the Toledo music scene during the late 2000s and early 2010s, performing acoustic music and sharing stages with local musicians including Rick Caswell, John Barile, Bobby May, Frankie May and Crystal Bowersox.

Over time, Fritsch realized he wanted to move beyond performing covers and focus on writing and recording original music. He built an acoustically treated home studio in which he records vocals, guitars and harmonica while collaborating remotely with professional musicians across the country.

A southern journey with midwest roots

The inspiration for “The Ghost Of Caroline” came from extended work assignments Fritsch spent in North and South Carolina. The Southern landscape, including its pine forests, coastal highways and small towns, left an impression that eventually found its way into his songwriting.

Lyrically, the song follows a restless journey through places including Asheville, Raleigh and Socastee, South Carolina. Beneath the imagery is a story about longing, nostalgia and a lost love that remains impossible to escape.

Caroline represents both a person and a place, while the ghost symbolizes the lingering memory of something that cannot be recovered.

Musically, the track combines drop-C-tuned acoustic guitar, warm bass, a driving halftime groove and atmospheric violin to create a cinematic roots-rock sound.

An impressive lineup of collaborators

To bring his vision to life, Fritsch enlisted several accomplished musicians.

Violinist Philip Bowen, an “America’s Got Talent” finalist who has worked with Noah Kahan and 49 Winchester, contributed the song’s expressive fiddle work. Lap steel guitarist Phil Madeira and bassist Chris Donohue, both members of Emmylou Harris’s Red Dirt Boys, also participated in the recording. The track was mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Charles Yingling, whose credits include Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

For an independent artist recording from Holland, the project represents an opportunity to combine personal songwriting with the talents of experienced musicians and industry professionals.

More music on the way

“The Ghost Of Caroline” launches Fritsch’s upcoming Roots Rock Revival EP project. Rather than releasing the entire collection at once, he plans to introduce individual songs every few months throughout 2027, with tentative releases in February, May, late summer and December.

He previously released The Archives, a four-track collection of earlier home-studio recordings, after launching his Spotify artist page in August 2026.

Influenced by artists such as Jason Isbell, Noah Kahan, Whiskey Myers and Neil Young, Fritsch hopes to bring organic instrumentation and storytelling-driven songwriting to listeners looking for an alternative to heavily produced music.

His longer-term goal is to assemble a full live band featuring friends and talented Toledo-area musicians and bring Roots Rock Revival to regional stages.

For now, Fritsch is focused on sharing his music through streaming platforms and local radio, proving that an independent musician working from a home studio in Holland can create music with a reach far beyond Northwest Ohio.

“The Ghost Of Caroline” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other streaming platforms.

Follow and listen to Paul Fritsch

Listeners can find “The Ghost Of Caroline” and more music from Paul Fritsch & The Roots Rock Revival on the following platforms: