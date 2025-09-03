Toledo Native April Varner Opens Lucille’s Jazz Lounge 2025–2026 Season

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge will kick off its 2025–2026 season this Saturday, September 6, with a special homecoming performance by award-winning jazz vocalist and composer April Varner.

A Toledo native now based in New York City, Varner has quickly risen to international acclaim as one of the most dynamic young voices in jazz. At just 27, she has already won the prestigious International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition, released her debut album April by April Varner on the renowned Cellar Live label, and performed to sold-out audiences at legendary venues including Birdland and Mezzrow in New York and Blues Alley in Washington, D.C. She has also brought her voice to international stages, with appearances at the Longjumeau Jazz Festival and Sunset Sunside in Paris.

Critics have praised Varner as a “direct, authentic singer” with “profound command of deep scat and vocalese” (The New York City Jazz Record).

“Having April Varner return to Toledo, her hometown, to open our season is very special,” said Will Lucas, owner of Lucille’s Jazz Lounge. “She represents the next generation of jazz, capturing new audiences while honoring the music’s traditions and standards.”

Event Details:

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, 1447 N. Summit St. (inside TolHouse)

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Doors 7:15 p.m., Show 8 p.m.

Tickets: lucillesjazzlounge.com

For more information, contact Lucille’s Jazz Lounge at [email protected].





