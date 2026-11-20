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In Toledo, you may be able to hear the warm and crisp sounds of an electric guitar a little more clearly than in other cities.

Being home to Reverend Guitars, the city has its own hidden-secret haven for guitar lovers. With signature and vintage guitars and album covers filling up the walls, Reverend Guitars is the heart of local music while also spreading its beat worldwide.

The ‘history class’ of rock

Since 1997, Reverend has been designing electric guitars for novice to professional guitarists. Over the past nearly 30 years, the company has become global and has teamed up with some of the best guitarists of the time.

“Reeves Gabrels from The Cure, Greg Koch, Billy Corgan from the Smashing Pumpkins- they have signature guitars with us. Those guitars were designed in conjunction with those artists. When you go see Reeves play with The Cure, or Corgan, they are using the exact instrument that we are manufacturing and selling,” said Ken Haas, CEO of Reverend.

Originally founded in Detroit by Joe Naylor, Ken and Penny Haas, COO, then bought it from him in 2010, but kept him within Reverend as design director. In 2016, the company made the move to Toledo.

“People play my guitars on every stage in this town. You can always find a Reverend on stage in Toledo and I love that. The local music scene has really embraced and supported us and the fact that we’re here. I just think that’s the coolest shit ever,” Haas said.

The harmony from construction to selling

The guitars are designed by Naylor in Toledo and then are manufactured in Korea and Indonesia. The job doesn’t stop there, however. Once built, they are sent back to Toledo and the real work begins.

“The first thing we do is we inspect every aspect of them… just to make sure that they don’t have any finish flaws or were damaged in shipping. We make sure that everything’s perfect,” Haas said.

Once inspected, they sit within the rest of the inventory until sold. Once sold, the team of guitar techs makes every guitar 100% playable as soon as you open the box.

“Every guitar gets on a bench with our guys for somewhere between 20 minutes to an hour, depending on what kind of guitar it is. When they leave the building, they are 100% set up and ready to play,” Haas said. “We turn this from a commodity into an instrument on these tables.”

Outside of guitars, the company also sells signature pickups, accessories, custom parts and apparel.

“I got a patent on a pickup design that [Naylor] did… We make signature models of the pickups for Kyle Shutt from The Sword, Billy Corgan, Reeves Gabrels from The Cure, Bob Balch from the band Fu Manchu,” Haas said.

Outside of online and retail from local and national partners, like Heights Guitars, which has “40 or 50 Reverends hanging on the wall,” Haas and members of his team also travel to 15 to 18 festivals and guitar shows every year. Attending a trade show is actually how Haas realized his passion for the guitar, not just music.

“When I got there and looked out over the trade show floor and saw [Naylor] and I saw the Reverend booth,” Haas said. “I stood there and went… ‘I’m doing the wrong thing with my life. I belong here.’ I changed my entire life; my entire life’s focus became being a part of that.”

The sounds of the guitar

With over 24 guitar models and 10 bass models, many with multiple editions and series, Reverend has guitars for any sound and style, including signature guitars from your favorite musician.

Along with the artists mentioned previously, Reverend also works with Mike Watt, Vernon Reid from Living Colour, Robin Finck from Nine Inch Nails, Matt West from Neck Deep, Jenn Wasne of Wye Oak, Rick Vito and many more.

“You develop these relationships with people and then it starts to spread and you build this web of cool shit. It’s one of the reasons why we have so many alternative artists,” Haas said.

Along with these, Reverend made history with its signature bass for Meshell Ndegeocello, who has also made history herself.

“Her base was the first black woman’s signature guitar in the industry, launched it in 2013, and we still work with her,” Haas said. “She won a Grammy last year in Alternative Jazz. They created the category and then she won the first Grammy in that category.”

For 2027, Reverend is releasing several new colors for its guitars and is “buried” in signature guitar plans.

“We have three or four things lined up for younger bands to do… We’re going to do a signature baritone for Jeremy DePoyster from The Devil Wears Prada. We have other things in the works too,” Haas said.

Strumming on the stage

Apart from designing and selling guitars, Reverend also hosts bands to perform in their studio, much like NPR’s Tiny Desk.

“We capture bands on tour that are using our guitars to come in here and play live,” Haas said. “We have all the equipment backlined; there are multiple amplifiers in the building for the bands to choose from. The drums are totally dialed in for this room.”

Bands will come into the studio and will record about three songs, which then get posted on Reverend’s YouTube channel. Within the last three years, Haas said there have been around 50 bands who have performed, and they have many more lined up.

“We’ve done some big stuff like Reeves Gabrels… he’s performed in here with his side band. Honey Revenge was just here… Hot Mulligan is one of our signature artists. They’ve performed here,” Haas said. “This has been a great way for us to promote what we do because we’re very artist-forward.”

Haas finds it all surreal; inviting artists to perform right in front of him, whom he’s been listening to for his “whole life.”

“It’s amazing for me to sit here and watch somebody that I’ve been watching play my whole life in my studio, doing what they do,” Haas said. “We worked with this bass player, Mike Watt, who was in a band called the Minutemen, starting in the late 70s, and then a band called fIREHOSE, and then he was in The Stooges. He’s been my hero since I was a little kid.”

The passion for guitars and music Haas had as a kid remains as he runs the company. Reverend isn’t just a job to Haas; it’s his life’s work.

“As soon as you set out to do that shit, it looks fake. But when that shit just happens around you, and you encourage it and you allow it to happen, then you end up with a brand like ours. I’m super proud of it,” Haas said.