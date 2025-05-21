The Golden Road hosts inaugural Glass City Jubilee

Chloe Ward, better known as the namesake of Chloe & the Steel Strings, sums up the first ever Glass City Jubilee succinctly:

“It’s a full day of music, artists and vendors coming together to share in the magic of what makes Northwest Ohio so beautiful, which is our art and music community.”

Band lineup

Taking place at Toledo’s Grateful Dead shrine The Golden Road (3560 Dorr St.) on Saturday, May 24, the Glass City Jubilee is a day-long mini festival featuring some of the region’s best bands.

Take, for example, Mark Mikel, most recently the producer for up-and-coming Toledo rock group Leadfoot Granny’s debut album. Mikel has collaborated with Alan Parsons among others and is one of the better-known musical wunderkinds of Toledo. Then there’s bluesman Dooley Wilson, known for his authentic blues stylings.

“All the bands on the lineup play original material,” said Chloe, who performs with her husband Connor Ward in Chloe & the Silver Strings. “It’s a really diverse lineup.”

Connor, the main organizer for the Glass City Jubilee, said the music event has been a dream for the band for a while now.

“The bands are always playing the bar scene but there aren’t too many festivals or large-scale concerts, so that’s where the idea for Glass City Jubilee came from,” said Connor. “It’s a one-day festival.”

Meet Penny and the Frets

Also in the band lineup is Penny and the Frets, who have been together for about 18 months. The four piece band (in which everyone sings) features prominent use of the ukulele. “We’re newer on the scene and Chloe and Connor have been very supportive,” said Mike Mankowski, who plays baritone ukulele. “Chloe in Penny’s vocal coach and we’re excited to be a part of (Glass City Jubilee).”

The lineup of Penny and the Frets includes Penny Krueger, lead vocals and harmonica, Micah Maziar, rhythm guitar and ukulele, Ken Wenninger, lead guitar, and Mankowski on ukulele.

“We’re just so excited and so appreciative and thankful to be a part of something like this,” said Mankowski. “We’ve met so many cool people and we’re just really looking forward to it.”

Glass City Jubilee is Saturday, May 24 at The Golden Road, 3560 Dorr St. Doors at 4 p.m. $20. For tickets and more information, visit theticketing.co/e/glasscityjubilee