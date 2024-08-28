Take An Adult Dance Class at DivaDance

Work up a sweat while you groove to the beat at DivaDance.

DivaDance is offering fun, empowering adult dance classes in Toledo. Dance to your favorite pop and hip-hop songs in a “sexy, sweaty and stress-free” environment.

The studio is conveniently located above Red Line Circuit Training at 28 N. Ontario St.

Dancers can expect to come to class and feel confident while surrounded by a community of others that love to dance just as much as you do. The instructors come up with exciting fun choreography that will get your heart pumping.

DivaDance offers three different membership options for those interested in joining their classes. Dancers can enroll in a Platinum membership for $99 a month, a Gold membership for $59 a month or a Month-to-Month membership plan for $59.

If you are interested in trying the classes but don’t want to commit yet, DivaDance is offering free preview class events on Aug. 28, 29 and 31. To sign up for the free classes, visit the DivaDance website, find the class you want to try and register.

Dancers with memberships can bring a friend on Friday, Aug. 30 for BFF Friday.

They will also be offering a special discount to celebrate Beyonce’s Birthday during the first week of September. “Bey Day” lands on Sept. 4., so in honor of Beyonce’s big day, DivaDance will offer a discount for new clients to try 2 weeks of classes for just $10. If you decide to join after the trial, DivaDance is discounting the sign up fee for $59 to $10 for new dancers.

DivaDance offers more than just dance classes. The dance studio also offers various Dance Party packages. These parties are perfect for birthdays or bachelorettes. Choose from the Basic party for $300, the Mini-Premium party for $400 or the Premium party for $500 for up to 10 people. Add sweets, custom songs, extra time, extra people or bring the party to your location for additional charges.

For more information on DivaDance visit, divadancecompany.com/locations/toledo-ohio.