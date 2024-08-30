Sunshine Communities Welcomes Girl Named Tom in Anniversary Concert

Sunshine Communities is hosting a free public concert in uptown Maumee featuring American Folk band Girl Named Tom to celebrate the organization’s 75th anniversary.

Girl Named Tom is an American Folk sibling trio from Pettisville, Ohio. The siblings Caleb, Bekah, and Joshua started out driving their old minivan across the country playing various cities and areas, they created YouTube videos, wrote songs and recorded a cover album titled “Hits from the Road.” This then drove them to making history as the first group act to ever win NBC’s The Voice back in 2021.

After their win on The Voice, Girl Named Tom then went on to have multiple songs show up on iTunes top 10 charts and went on two national tours. Coming into 2024, the trio took time for a sibling retreat to get back in touch with themselves and their roots. The trio is looking forward to what the rest of the year has in store for them as well as the new music their fans are looking forward to.

Sunshine Communities mission is to create a community among people with developmental disabilities, their friends, family and staff. Sunshine offers services that enable everyone to build relationships that help to enhance their lives through caring and growth.

As a gift to the community for the past 75 years of endless support for those with developmental disabilities, the Girl Name Tom show is free and open to the public.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 with the opening act Chloe and the Steel Strings at 5:30 pm followed by Girl Named Tom at 7:15 pm. The concert will take place in uptown Maumee with the stage set up in the intersection of Conant Street and Dudley Street. The roads will be closed for this event so plan accordingly. Food trucks as well as local restaurants in uptown Maumee will be opened and available.

For more information about the event, you can visit Sunshine website here or call at 419-865-9656. To learn more about Girl Named Tom you can visit their website here.