School of Rock Presents “Best of 90’s and 2000s”

Calling all Zillennials! School of Rock Perrysburg Presents “Best of the 90’s and 2000s” on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Hear all your favorite songs from the 90s and 2000s during this special show.

“Get ready to rock out at the School Of Rock Perrysburg season finale show featuring everything from System of a Down to Alanis Morissette!,” the school wrote on the event website.

Hear the School of Rock groups cover music from grunge to pop punk, including punk artists like Green Day and heavy metal bands including System of a Down.

Six different School of Rock groups will perform during the special show, including The Radical Rattz, featuring students Scarlett, Truman, Brooklyn and Cameron M; the Blah-Haha, featuring students Grady, Caleb, Talen, Vincent and Brooklyn; The Underdoggs, featuring students Jayden, Kavin, Fiona, Freya and Cooper; The Untitled featuring students Anderson, William, Norman, Sage and Kaya; the Blue Cold Milk Candy, featuring students Gavin, Lila and Kenzie; and China Cabinet featuring students Evelyn, Josie “Jay,” Bella, Trent, Josh and Cameron C.

“You’re in for an unforgettable night of music performed by our incredible students at the Maumee Indoor Theater. From grunge to pop punk, we’ll be covering all your favorite songs from these iconic decades. Don’t miss out on this epic performance – get your tickets now!,” the school wrote.

Tickets to the show are $20 for all day, or $10 per act, with three acts in the show.

For more information on School of Rock’s finale show, “Best of the 90’s and 2000’s,”, visit eventbrite.com/e/school-of-rock-perrysburg-presents-best-of-the-90s-and-2000s-tickets-981844141257.