School of Rock Groups Take the Stage with “British Invasion” Performance

On Saturday, May 4 the School of Rock Perrysburg, 140 E. Louisiana St., will travel back to the 1960s for their British Invasion Live Performance.

This live performance will take place from 2pm to 7pm, students will be performing several 1960’s hits, including Let it Be, Purple Haze, Helter Sketler, We Will Rock You and much more.

Several groups will take the stage for a 10 to 30 minute setlist. The groups are composed of various School of Rock classes and groups, instructed by some of School of Rock’s instructors, including Deborah De Steno, Zack Strong and Chad Schoen.

The concert setlist is as follows:

1:45pm – 2pm

Truman Galliers – Guitar

Scarlett Galliers – Drums

Vincent Smith – Keys

2pm – 2:10pm

Thursday 7:30pm – 9pm – Instructor – Deborah

Claire Dilly – Keys

Gavin Rice – Drums

Brooklyn Ibarra – Guitar

Grace – Bass

Songs: “Helter Skelter,” “Smoke on the Water”

2:15pm – 2:30pm

Thursday 6pm – 7:30pm – Instructor – Deborah

Toby – Bass

Caleb – Drums

Zach Beccerra – Drums

Alex – Guitar

Brooklyn – Singer

Renata – Keys

Songs: “Stop in the Name of Love,” “You Really Got Me,” “Heard it Through the Grapevine”

2:40pm – 3:10pm

Saturday 11am – 12:30pm – Instructor – Deborah

Josie – Singer

Patrick – Keys on Wild Thing & Proud Mary

Aiden – Keys on Bad Moon Rising & We Will Rock You

Grady – Drums on Wild Thing & We will Rock You

Cameron – Bass on Proud Mary & Wild Thing Drums on Bad Moon Rising & Proud Mary

Songs: “Bad Moon Rising,” “Wild Thing,” “Proud Mary,” “We will Rock You”

3:20pm – 3:40pm

Friday 5:30pm – 7pm (every other) – Instructor – Deborah

Trip – Drums

Sophie – Singer

Henrik – Guitar

*Aaron Roos Vocals – Debbie De Steno – Guitar – Tanner Wertz – Bass

Songs: “Come Together,” “Signed Sealed Delivered”

4:00pm – 4:20pm

Thursdays 3:45pm – 5:15pm – Instructor – Deborah

Mira – Drums

Talen – Bass

Jackson – Vocals

Morgan – Guitar

Debbie – Guitar

Songs: “Hard Days Night,” “Louie Louie,” “Let It Be,” “Twist & Shout”

4:30pm – 5pm

Wednesday 5:15pm – 6:45pm – Instructor – Deborah

Sage – Vocals

Kaya – Keys

Beckett – Drums on House of the Rising Sun

Bass on Lucy in the Sky, Time of the Season.

Raquel – Lucy In the Sky, Time of the Season

Chad – Bass House of the Rising Sun

Songs: “House of the Rising Sun,” “Lucy in the Sky,” “Time of the Season”

Intermission 5:00pm – 5:30pm

5:30pm – 5:45pm

Adult Group – Instructor – Zach

Adiel Pagan Perez – Guitar/Vocals

Tanner – Guitar

Aaron – Keys

Chad Schoen – Bass

Zach Strong – Drums

Songs: “Purple Haze,” “Oye Coma Va”

6pm – 6:20pm

Chads Performance Program – Instructor – Chad

Norman Pudvah – Guitar

Lorna Petruney – Guitar

Avyn Zavaleta – Guitar

Sophia Connel – Bass

Anderson Wade – Drums

*Aaron Roos Vocals

Songs: “Black Magic Woman,” “Sunshine of Your Love,” “Train Kept a Rollin’”

6:30pm – 7pm

Zach’s Performance Program – Instructor – Zach

William Sterman – Drums

Isabella Rothenbuhler – Drums

Edie Rousseau – Bass

Trent Zander – Guitar

Evelyn Koop – Vocals

Bryce Auxeter – Keys

Songs: “Voodoo Child,” “Paint it Black,” “We Can Work it Out,” “My Generation,” “Let It Be”

7:15pm – 8:00pm

House Band – Instructor – Chad and Zach

Sophia Connell – Bass

Brayden Bowen – Guitar

Annabelle Bowen – Drums

*Aaron Roos Vocals

Songs: “Hey Joe,” “The Weight,” “Cult of Personality,” “White Room,” “Green River,” “Whole Lotta Love”

School of Rock Perrysburg is a music school for all ages and skill level. They offer various classes, programs and lessons for those interested in songwriting, performing, learning an instrument and much more. “With students ranging from toddlers to adults, School of Rock is where music students grow into real musicians,” School of Rock Perrysburg website states.

For more information on School of Rock Perrysburg and their upcoming events, visit schoolofrock.com.