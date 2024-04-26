School of Rock Groups Take the Stage with “British Invasion” Performance

On Saturday, May 4 the School of Rock Perrysburg, 140 E. Louisiana St., will travel back to the 1960s for their British Invasion Live Performance.
This live performance will take place from 2pm to 7pm, students will be performing several 1960’s hits, including Let it Be, Purple Haze, Helter Sketler, We Will Rock You and much more.
Several groups will take the stage for a 10 to 30 minute setlist. The groups are composed of various School of Rock classes and groups, instructed by some of School of Rock’s instructors, including Deborah De Steno, Zack Strong and Chad Schoen.
The concert setlist is as follows:
1:45pm – 2pm
Truman Galliers – Guitar
Scarlett Galliers – Drums
Vincent Smith – Keys
2pm – 2:10pm
Thursday 7:30pm – 9pm – Instructor – Deborah
Claire Dilly – Keys
Gavin Rice – Drums
Brooklyn Ibarra – Guitar
Grace – Bass
Songs: “Helter Skelter,” “Smoke on the Water”
2:15pm – 2:30pm
Thursday 6pm – 7:30pm – Instructor – Deborah
Toby – Bass
Caleb – Drums
Zach Beccerra – Drums
Alex – Guitar
Brooklyn – Singer
Renata – Keys
Songs: “Stop in the Name of Love,” “You Really Got Me,” “Heard it Through the Grapevine”
2:40pm – 3:10pm
Saturday 11am – 12:30pm – Instructor – Deborah
Josie – Singer
Patrick – Keys on Wild Thing & Proud Mary
Aiden – Keys on Bad Moon Rising & We Will Rock You
Grady – Drums on Wild Thing & We will Rock You
Cameron – Bass on Proud Mary & Wild Thing Drums on Bad Moon Rising & Proud Mary
Songs: “Bad Moon Rising,” “Wild Thing,” “Proud Mary,” “We will Rock You”
3:20pm – 3:40pm
Friday 5:30pm – 7pm (every other) – Instructor – Deborah
Trip – Drums
Sophie – Singer
Henrik – Guitar
*Aaron Roos Vocals – Debbie De Steno – Guitar – Tanner Wertz – Bass
Songs: “Come Together,” “Signed Sealed Delivered”
4:00pm – 4:20pm
Thursdays 3:45pm – 5:15pm – Instructor – Deborah
Mira – Drums
Talen – Bass
Jackson – Vocals
Morgan – Guitar
Debbie – Guitar
Songs: “Hard Days Night,” “Louie Louie,” “Let It Be,” “Twist & Shout”
4:30pm – 5pm
Wednesday 5:15pm – 6:45pm – Instructor – Deborah
Sage – Vocals
Kaya – Keys
Beckett – Drums on House of the Rising Sun
Bass on Lucy in the Sky, Time of the Season.
Raquel – Lucy In the Sky, Time of the Season
Chad – Bass House of the Rising Sun
Songs: “House of the Rising Sun,” “Lucy in the Sky,” “Time of the Season”
Intermission 5:00pm – 5:30pm
5:30pm – 5:45pm
Adult Group – Instructor – Zach
Adiel Pagan Perez – Guitar/Vocals
Tanner – Guitar
Aaron – Keys
Chad Schoen – Bass
Zach Strong – Drums
Songs: “Purple Haze,” “Oye Coma Va”
6pm – 6:20pm
Chads Performance Program – Instructor – Chad
Norman Pudvah – Guitar
Lorna Petruney – Guitar
Avyn Zavaleta – Guitar
Sophia Connel – Bass
Anderson Wade – Drums
*Aaron Roos Vocals
Songs: “Black Magic Woman,” “Sunshine of Your Love,” “Train Kept a Rollin’”
6:30pm – 7pm
Zach’s Performance Program – Instructor – Zach
William Sterman – Drums
Isabella Rothenbuhler – Drums
Edie Rousseau – Bass
Trent Zander – Guitar
Evelyn Koop – Vocals
Bryce Auxeter – Keys
Songs: “Voodoo Child,” “Paint it Black,” “We Can Work it Out,” “My Generation,” “Let It Be”
7:15pm – 8:00pm
House Band – Instructor – Chad and Zach
Sophia Connell – Bass
Brayden Bowen – Guitar
Annabelle Bowen – Drums
*Aaron Roos Vocals
Songs: “Hey Joe,” “The Weight,” “Cult of Personality,” “White Room,” “Green River,” “Whole Lotta Love”
School of Rock Perrysburg is a music school for all ages and skill level. They offer various classes, programs and lessons for those interested in songwriting, performing, learning an instrument and much more. “With students ranging from toddlers to adults, School of Rock is where music students grow into real musicians,” School of Rock Perrysburg website states.
For more information on School of Rock Perrysburg and their upcoming events, visit schoolofrock.com.