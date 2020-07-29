Rock on, Waterville!

Are you ready to rock? Well, get ready, because the 2020 edition of Rock the Block is coming to Waterville. The annual all-ages block party will be held on Saturday, August 15, for a summertime celebration full of music, dancing and food. This year’s event will be headlined by the Red Carpet Crashers, a Toledo-based cover band that specializes in Top 40 hits from the 60s all the way through the present day. $5. 5-11:30pm. North Third St., Downtown Waterville. 419-878-5188. Watervillechamber.com