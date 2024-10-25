Ramona Collins Celebrates Birthday at Live! At Jazz Alley

Celebrate Ramona Collins’ birthday at Live! At Jazz Alley Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 pm to 9 pm.

For over 50 years, Collins has been performing Jazz and has played a crucial role in Toledo’s Jazz Community.

“She is an advocate and mentor for young musicians; an example of musicality and professionalism,” the Glass City Center wrote on Facebook.

Ramona will take the stage along with Michael Williams on saxophone, Josh Silver on piano, J. Ronquillo on bass and Brandon Benson on the drums.

Jazz Alley is located on the first-floor corridor of the Glass City Center. The concert is free and open to the public.

Food and refreshments will be available to purchase at The Bench in Jazz Alley.

For more information, visit glasscitycenter.com/events/2022/live-at-jazz-alley22.