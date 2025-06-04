Porchfest Comes to the Old West End Festival

One of Toledo’s very best traditions, the Old West End Festival, is almost upon us. But, its 52nd iteration is bringing with it another excellent event – the celebration of music, architecture, and community that is Porchfest. Founded in Ithaca, NY in 2007, Porchfest has made its way into more than 150 North American cities, and its roots are remarkably similar to the OWE Festival’s. Both started from a desire to celebrate and connect with their neighborhoods through the arts and both have since become institutions core to their communities. These events couldn’t be a more perfect match, and Porchfest is a natural fit for the gorgeous, diverse homes of one of Toledo’s most unique localities

For those unfamiliar, Porchfest is a series of concerts held on the porches of various neighborhood homes. This first Toledo incarnation has selected three such spots as its venues of choice – “The Tiny Music Porch” at 2416 Robinwood Avenue, 2488 Glenwood Avenue’s “The Glenwood Terrace I <3 OWE Porch, and “The Flamb-OWE-Ance Community House Porch” at 2492 Scottwood Avenue. From 5pm on Friday evening, June 6th, through 5pm Sunday, June 8th, these three neighborhood homes will play host to more than 70 acts. According to the event’s press release, that formidable roster will include artists “from a wide range of genres – including classic rock, indie, folk, barbershop, jazz, classical, church choir, and even accordion.” All musicians are donating their time and efforts, so the Porchfest posters entreat attendees to “tip generously.” For a full list of artists and times, visit the “Porchfest Toledo” Facebook page. It’s important to note, as well, that while the OWE Festival is taking place on June 7th and 8th, Porchfest actually starts the evening before, kicking off on June 6th and continuing through the weekend.

Unlike a traditional concert, or even a standard music festival, Porchfest is meant to be enjoyed while leisurely strolling through the neighborhood. While people are encouraged to stick around when a particular group catches their ear – and, if they like, to “BYO Snacks, Blanket, and Chair”- the expectation is that the performances blend into the wider OWE festival experience. It’s a free-flowing, easy-going take on the typical concert experience and meant to be as much a celebration of the entire neighborhood as it is the music itself. The Old West End was already one of the highlights of Toledo’s social calendar, and Porchfest’s addition only serves to further cement its legendary status.

This first iteration of Toledo Porchfest is a “pilot,” of sorts, and organized primarily by Toledo citizen and OWE homeowner John Howard. “The goal,” according to Howard, “is to grow from here – with community support, we hope to incorporate, create a board, and build something sustainable for years to come.” Those interested in going beyond simply attending and wanting to pledge financial support can do so through Venmo. Porchfest’s maiden Toledo voyage may already be stacked with fantastic artists, but the hope is that it will only be the beginning.

Amidst the joyful cacophony of the Old West End festival’s celebration of a historic neighborhood, Porchfest is adding yet another voice to the enviable chorus. Stop by, take in the sights, and give some great Toledo area artists a listen. They’ll leave the porch light on for you.

Toledo Porchfest runs from 5pm Friday June 6th through 5pm Sunday June 8th. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576233999282 “The Tiny Music Porch” at 2416 Robinwood Avenue. “The Glenwood Terrace I <3 OWE Porch” at 2488 Glenwood Avenue. “The Flamb-OWE-Ance Community House Porch” at 2492 Scottwood Avenue.







