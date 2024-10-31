Perrysburg High School, Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Chorale Host Collaborative Concert

Perrysburg High School Symphony Orchestra, Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra and the Perrysburg Symphony Chorale have paired together for a special Collaborative Concert on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7 pm.

The concert will take place at Perrysburg High School, 13385 Roachton Road.

Perrysburg High School Symphony Orchestra and Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra will each perform three songs by themselves, followed by two songs performed together side-by side.

The performance list is as follows:

Perrysburg High School Symphony Orchestra:

-“Brandenburg Sinfonia from Cantata No. 174” by J.S. Bach

-“Intermezzo” from Carmen by Bizet

-“Heroes Arise” by Parsons

Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra:

-Rossini, Gioachino: “La gazza ladra (The Thieving Magpie): Overture” <1817>

-Zoltán Kodály: “Dances of Galánta (Galántai táncok)” <1933>

-Johannes Brahms: “Schicksalslied, op.54 (Song of Destiny)” <1868–1871>

Featuring a collaboration with the Perrysburg Chorale

Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra and Perrysburg High School Side by Side:

-“Finlandia” by Sibelius (arr. Goldsmith)

-“Into The Storm” by Robert W. Smith

The Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 by Juliet Beck. The orchestra achieved symphony status by 1970, under the late conductor Samuel Szor. The current music director, John M. DiCostanzo joined the Symphony in 1990. He also helped form the Perrysburg Symphony Chorale in 1994.

The Perrysburg Symphony Chorale, founded over 30 years ago, began as a venue for musicians to share their love for music. The group presents concerts and music from the early Renaissance to world music.

For more information, visit perrysburgsymphony.org/events.asp.