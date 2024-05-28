Neil Young and Crazy Horse Perform at Pine Knob

As I’m walking into Pine Knob, it occurs to me that we’ve come full circle with the renaming of the legendary amphitheater in Clarkston, Michigan. In January 2022, what was once known as DTE Energy Music Theatre reverted to its original name, Pine Knob. As a 36 year old, I never heard the end of it from my father, who attended many shows when it was called Pine Knob. My old man even had one of those shirts that read “I still call it Pine Knob.”

Of course the renaming fits the venue – and Neil Young’s ethos – so much better. Seeing Neil and The Horse at the creme de la creme music venue of Neil Young’s classic era ignited an energy in the audience that was palpable. Of course, it didn’t hurt that once the sun set, the crowd spent the evening illuminated by a nearly full Flower Moon. There was magic in the air.

The night began with a blistering “Cortez the Killer” that brought each audience member to their feet. It was, in the most literal sense, epic. Neil has a way of juxtaposing some of the most violent guitar tones with the most fragile melodies. It’s one of the things that makes him such an enigmatic figure in the tapestry of rock n’ roll. But the way that a song like “Cortez the Killer” sounds with The Horse is, at worst, disarming. On May 22, it was transcendental.

After “Cortez,” Neil gave us some of the sweet, sweet ear candy that is “Cinnamon Girl,” and “Everybody Knows This is Nowhere.” A monstrous electric version “Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)” shook the amphitheater after Crazy Horse took a break for Neil to play acoustic versions of “Heart of Gold,” and “Comes a Time.” These were little treats to keep us sustained through the sprawling jams that were “Like a Hurricane” and “Down by the River.”

Neil Young and Crazy Horse is a band that thrives in simplicity. Even though Neil didn’t give us the coveted “one note solo” in “Down by the River,” (much to my brother-in-law’s dismay), this night proved that the band’s biggest strength is just that. There were no projectors. The only stage props were big cardboard cutouts of road cases and amplifiers. It was a night that was only about the music and not the spectacle. A rarity in this day and age, and perhaps more of a rarity for musicians of Neil’s stature.

I’m probably only able to say this because I was hooked up with some great seats, but it was nice to have a brief reprieve of the LED screens. It’s the closest to what I imagine Pine Knob was like back when it was called Pine Knob the first time.

“I remember when it was called Pine Knob before it was called DTE Energy Music Theatre.” I wonder what that would look like on a shirt.

As of this writing, the remaining dates on this leg of the Love Earth Tour have been postponed. The tour is slated to resume in July. If this show was any indication, this tour is not one to miss.

Setlist:

Cortez the Killer

Cinnamon Girl

Fuckin’ Up

Scattered (Let’s Think About Livin’)

Like a Hurricane

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

Vampire Blues

Down by the River

Powderfinger

Love and Only Love

Comes a Time

Heart of Gold

Love Earth

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)

Encore:

Don’t Cry No Tears

Roll Another Number (For the Road)