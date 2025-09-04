Music Notes September 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

TUESDAYS

Sessions: Live Jazz Lucille’s Jazz Lounge

1447 N. Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Every week Lucille’s Lounge brings an unforgettable live jazz experience led by legendary multi-instrumentalist Gene Parker and dynamic drummer Damen Cook, combining decades of musical talent. Guests can enjoy made-from-scratch tacos, a lively atmosphere, and world-class performances with a $5 music fee and a two drink minimum.

Friday, Sept 5

Black Swamp Arts Festival

Downtown Bowling Green, Main Street Bowling Green, OH 43402

The Black Swamp Arts Festival returns to Downtown Bowling Green, September 5–7, celebrating its 32nd year with over 150 artists, three stages of live music, hands-on youth activities and two juried art shows featuring both national and local talent. Ohio’s largest free music and arts festival offers something for everyone—art, music, food and unforgettable community experiences.

Sat, Sept 6

2 Left Missing

Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Blvd, Toledo, OH 43605

Catch 2 Left Missing live at Hollywood Casino Saturday, September 6, from 8–11 PM in the H-Lounge, delivering classic ’50s hits with a modern twist on today’s favorites. VIP ticket purchase includes one 4-top viewing table for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

Sat, Sept 20

419 Music Fest

Homecoming Park, 7807 Angola Rd, Holland, OH 43528

Join the Springfield Township Trustees for the 419 Music Fest at beautiful Homecoming Park in Holland, OH—featuring an all-day lineup of top local bands, great food trucks, cold drinks and free admission and parking thanks to generous sponsors. All proceeds benefit firefighter mental health and scholarship initiatives, so come out for an amazing day of music and community support!