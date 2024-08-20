Music Notes September 2024

Fleetwood Gold brings the Fleetwood Mac Experience to Maumee on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Come rock out at the Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St. Tickets range from $25 to $32, day of show tickets increase by $5. maumeeindoor.com

On Thursdays at 6:30 pm the Toledo Botanical Garden invites the public to jam with some of the best regional artists. On Sept. 5, Dr. Jim & the Jazz Interns take the stage. On Sept. 12, the Ariel Kasler Quintet will perform. Tickets are required for purchase, $10 cash only. $5 (limit two tickets) for Metropark Members. Bring a chair and blanket. Food trucks will be present. 419-407-9755. To help volunteer, email [email protected].

Music in the Gardens 2024

Enjoy music at the 577 Foundation Outdoor Stage near the Dome every second Saturday until October. Rain or shine, Urban Jazz Collective will perform first, on Sept. 14 from 11 am to 1 pm at 577 East Front Street, Perrysburg. Following their performance, the band Southview Tri-M will take over from 2 to 3 pm. The first floor of the Virginia Stanahan’s home will be open for tours and activities. Food trucks are scheduled and chairs and blankets are recommended. Admission is free. 577Foundation.org

10 years w/ Conquer Divide at Frankie’s

On Sept. 4 at 7 pm, Kickstand Productions Presents 10 Years with special guests, Conquer Divide and Kamenar. Frankie’s, 308 Main St. Tickets are $25, $30 day of the show. frankiestoledo.com