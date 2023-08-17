Music Notes September 2023

Listen to “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” Live in Concert

Nearly everyone has read, watched or heard of Harry Potter, the wizard whose adventures are second to none. With eight movies and seven books, there is a lot of material to choose from. The Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Boulevard, is hosting a live orchestra performance of the first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” The concert features Symphoria performing John Williams’ score in conjunction with a high-definition screening of the film on a 40-foot screen. Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 pm. Tickets $35 to $125. Stranahantheater.com.

Thomas Rhett to Perform at the Huntington Center

Thomas Rhett fans can “Die a Happy Man” after seeing him perform at the Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave. Rhett will perform his well-known songs along with special musical guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 pm. Tickets $29.50 to $129.50, plus VIP Packages and Platinum seating. Huntingtoncentertoledo.com.

HARDY to perform “the mockingbird and THE CROW”

HARDY fans get ready, because the second studio album by the artist will be part of the Toledo performance. “the mockingbird and THE CROW” is a rock and country album that features artists like Lainey Wilson, who will accompany HARDY the tour. The tour stop at the Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., is Sept. 15 at 7:30 pm with tickets starting at $39.75. For more information on ticket pricing or the show itself, visit huntingtoncentertoledo.com/events/hardy.