Music Notes October 2024

Source at Frankie’s

Fun Size Productions presents Source with other special guests at Frankie’s Toledo Wednesday, Oct. 9. Guests include Nu Audio, Horse Lover and In Rhythm. Tickets are on presale for $12, and will increase to $15 on show day. Doors open at 7 pm and the show starts at 7:30 pm. 308 Main St. Tickets on etix. frankiestoledo.com

Abbigale at Urban Pine

Urban Pine Winery & Eatery is a family-owned and female-operated business. It is a space to relax, enjoy life and create memories with friends, family and business associates. Live music by Abbigale can be expected all throughout the month of October. She is a Best of Toledo winner, singer and jazz artist. Come see Abbigale Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 1:30 pm. 3415 Briarfield Blvd. urbanpinewinery.com

Music in the Garden 577 Foundation

Music in the Garden occurs every second Saturday of the month hosted by the 577 Foundation. Two musical acts will perform each day. Also, select areas of Virginia’s House will be open to tour 11 am to 3 pm. In addition to the live music there will also be food trucks and fun outside activities. On Saturday, Oct. 12 Chloe & the Steel Strings take the 577 Outdoor Stage from 11 am to 1 pm. After, The Funk Trio will play soulful tunes from 2 pm to 3 pm. Limited seating available, and bringing a blanket is encouraged. 577 East Front St. 577foundation.org

The Summit Toledo – Candlelight

Fever presents Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics. It is a concert of live and multi-sensory musical experiences. Seating is first come, first served. The Summit Toledo, 23 N Summit St. Children must be 8 years old or older and those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets start at $32. On Saturday, Oct. 19 expect classics like “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, the Beetlejuice theme song, The Addams Family theme song, John Carpenter’s Halloween theme, the Psycho prelude, the Ghostbusters theme and more. Showings at 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm. feverup.com