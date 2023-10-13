Music Notes October 2023

Fantasia & Johnny Gill play Huntington Center

Grammy-award winner Fantasia will perform with R&B special guest Johnny Gill at the Huntington Center. Fantasia rose to prominence in 2004 for her performance of the Porgy and Bess standard “Summertime” during the third season of American Idol. Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave. Sunday, Oct. 8, 7 pm, Tickets from $59 to $250. Visit huntingtoncentertoledo.com.

Holly Lafferty & April Ramsey at Whiskey River Tavern

For a night filled with beautiful harmonies and acoustic hits, head to Whiskey River Tavern, 129 Euclid Ave. to see Holly Lafferty and April Ramsey. These two women have a blended sound that compliments each other while still holding their own. Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 pm. Free. Visit facebook.com/HollyLaffertyMusic.

Sheila Fleming at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge

Born in Chicago in the early 50’s, singing came easy for Fleming. Never formally trained, she has an ear for everything that she would hear. She was encouraged by her mother to perform at family gatherings and for her friends. Now, Fleming will perform at Lucille’s, 1447 N. Summit St., Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:15 pm. Search Sheila Fleming on eventbrite for more information.

Jason Aldean at the Huntington Center

Country fans get ready for Jason Aldean. In 2005, Aldean released his self-titled debut album which eventually sold over 1,000,0000 copies. Since, he has released a string of chart-topping albums. Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave. Saturday, Oct. 21, 7:30 pm.Ticket prices vary. Visit huntingtoncentertoledo.com.