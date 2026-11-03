Music Notes Novemeber 2026

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Peacock Cafe Hosts Jazz Collective Throughout November

Enjoy live jazz weekly with Jazz Collective at Toledo’s historic Peacock Cafe. The series features local, regional and national musicians. Each week brings a different lineup of musicians and a chance to hear live jazz. Every Thursday. 7pm. Free. The Peacock Cafe, 2007 Monroe St. peacockjazzcollective.com

Funk Festival Brings Live Music To Toledo

Funk Festival: Talk Box will bring live funk, special guests, food, drinks and more to Aria Banquet Hall. The event celebrates the music and culture of funk with an evening of live entertainment. $25. Sunday, Nov. 1, 5pm. Aria Banquet Hall, 5969 Telegraph Rd, Pavilion Plaza. FunK Festival on Eventbrite.

Live Music With Dooley Wilson

Enjoy an evening of live music with Dooley Wilson at Riverside BBQ Co. Pair the tunes with barbecue favorites in a casual, welcoming atmosphere along the Maumee River. Wednesday, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18, 6-8:30 pm. Riverside BBQ Co., 915 N. Summit St.

David Starr And Bill Edwards Take The Stage At Over Yonder

Singer-songwriter David Starr will perform with special guest Bill Edwards at Over Yonder Concert House. The two musicians will share the stage for an evening of live music and original songs. Friday, Nov. 6, 7pm. Over Yonder Concert House, 2492 Virginia St. facebook.com/OverYonderConcertHouse

EmiSunshine Headlines Night Of Country Music At The Ottawa Tavern

Country performer EmiSunshine will take the stage at The Ottawa Tavern with special guests North of Nashville and Fish Fisher. Advance tickets $12, $15 day of show. Additional $5 fee for guests under 21. Friday, Nov. 6, 8pm. The Ottawa Tavern, 1817 Adams St. facebook.com/ot.toledo

Johnny Rodriguez Performs At Benfield Wines

Spend a Saturday evening with live music from Johnny Rodriguez at Benfield Wines in Swanton. Guests can enjoy the performance while sampling the venue’s selection of wine, beer and bourbon. Saturday, Nov. 14, 6-9pm. Benfield Wines, 102 N. Main St., Swanton. benfieldwines.com/events

King Margo Brings Americana To Toledo

Nashville based alt-country and Americana duo King Margo perform in Toledo, bringing their blend of rich harmonies, thoughtful songwriting and high-energy musicianship to the stage. The duo has performed across the country, including the Grand Ole Opry and Cayamo. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 7pm. Toledo Center for Live Arts, 4747 Heatherdowns Blvd. liveartstoledo.com/events/2026/11/24/live-arts-toledo/king-margo/422

56DAZE Brings Danceable Hits To Hollywood Casino

Toledo-area party band 56DAZE brings their live sound to Hollywood Casino for an evening of rock, Motown, pop and country favorites. The group performs songs spanning several decades, from classic rock and ’80s pop to ’90s alternative and modern hits. Friday, Nov. 27, 8pm. Hollywood Casino, pennentertainment.com/hollywood-toledo/h-lounge/56-daze



Moonshine Bandits LIVE at Cla-Zel Theater

Catch Moonshine Bandits live in concert at the historic Cla-Zel Theater. Come listen to a fusion of genres blending country, Southern rock and hip hop. 7pm, Cla-Zel Theater, 127 N. Main St., Bowling Green. Tickets start at $25. Facebook: @Clazeltheater