Music Notes May 2026

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Live at the Library – Ordinary Elephant

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s popular ‘Live at the Library’ series continues this spring with a May performance by Ordinary Elephant. The award-winning husband-and-wife duo delivers an intimate Americana sound that resonates with audiences. Advance registration is encouraged, not required. Thurs, May 7, 6:30-8pm. Main Library Atrium, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, 325 N Michigan St. events.toledolibrary.org/event/14913536

Huey Lewis & The News Experience – The Transit Brothers

Big 80s energy comes to Maumee as The Transit Brothers bring their Huey Lewis & The News tribute to life in a lively, soft launch performance. Packed with recognizable hits, a powerhouse horn section and plenty of crowd-pleasing moments, the show delivers a

nostalgic, feel-good night built for singing along and dancing. Sat, May 9, 7pm. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St, Maumee. tickettailor.com

McKain Lakey Album Release Show

Folk artist McKain Lakey brings a full band to Toledo for a special stop on her release tour. Blending Old Time country, Cajun and rockabilly influences, Lakey’s sound honors tradition while exploring modern themes like mental health, identity and queer love. A community

potluck begins the evening. $20 cash. Proceeds to the musicians. Sat, May 16 7-9:30pm. (Potluck at 6pm). Over Yonder Concert House, 2492 Virginia St. overyonderconcerthouse.com

Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass – A Milestone Celebration

Legendary musician Herb Alpert brings his iconic sound back to the stage, with an all-new Tijuana Brass, for a celebratory tour honoring the 60th anniversary of Alpert’s album Whipped Cream & Other Delights. Sat, May 16, 8pm. Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle, 2445 Monroe St.

CatFest 2026 – Music, Memory, and Meaning

A full day of music and community returns as CatFest celebrates 11 years of impact in Toledo. This annual event honors the legacy of Cat Lambert while raising awareness and support for survivors of domestic violence. Guests can enjoy live performances, an art contest, raffle and silent auction, and a Poker Run. Proceeds benefit equine therapy programs for veterans and their families through Little Blessings Veteran Outreach. Sunday, May 17, 12:30–9:30 pm. The Golden Road, 3560 Dorr St. CATFEST 2026 on Facebook.

Alison Krauss & Union Station – Arcadia Tour

Bluegrass and Americana take center stage as Alison Krauss reunites with Union Station for a highly anticipated stop on their Arcadia 2026 tour. Joined by renowned dobro player Jerry Douglas, the group delivers a masterful blend of rich harmonies, virtuosic instrumentation and timeless storytelling. Fri, May 22, 7:30 pm. Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre, 2700 Broadway St.

BG Porch Fest – Music Across the Neighborhood

Music spills onto porches and into the streets as BG Porch Fest returns to Bowling Green, transforming a neighborhood into a vibrant, walkable concert experience. What began

in 2021 with just three houses on Eberly Avenue has grown into a beloved annual tradition, featuring a diverse mix of bands and styles. The festival is rooted in a nationwide

Porchfest movement that started in Ithaca, New York, bringing communities together through grassroots music and shared spaces. Saturday, May 30, 1:30 pm. Eberly Ave. and surrounding area, Bowling Green. bgporchfest.com