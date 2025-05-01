Music Notes May 2025

Glass City Record Show

Explore 65 tables filled with thousands of music items. Discover new and pre-loved LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, memorabilia, posters and storage supplies. Find classic rock, pop, metal, punk, prog rock, ’80s hits and more, while select vendors offer blues, jazz, R&B, soul, country, bluegrass and other genres. Stranahan Theater Great Hall, Sunday, May 4. 10am. https://stranahantheater.com/event/glass-city-record-show/9/

Moon Walker

When Harry Springer formed Moon Walker at the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic, he was merely looking for a way to pass time and make some extra money selling songs to music libraries. “I sold some and it was going fine, but then I wrote some songs, and I thought, ‘I really don’t want to give these away.” The songs that Springer just couldn’t part with ended up on his critically acclaimed debut record “Truth to Power”. Thanks to sudden viral success on Tik Tok and praise from the likes of The Darkness’s Justin Hawkins, the 7-track album quickly established Moon Walker as a promising rock acts. Less than a year later, Springer is back with his sophomore effort “The Attack of Mirrors”. Frankies Toledo. 308 Main St. Friday., May 9. 7pm. $20-$25

Abstract Sounds

AMP Concerts brings the Cleveland Jazz/ Funk/Improv titans otherwise known as Abstract Sounds to the Glass City, with their Golden Road debut. Also making their Golden Road debut is local reggae/ funk group, Ice Cream Militia. The Golden Road. 3560 Dorr St. Friday, May

9. 8pm. $10-$20. www.facebook.com/goldenradiotoledo

A Bernstein Celebration

Conductor and composer, performer and educator and an inspiration to generations of musicians, Leonard Bernstein’s musical legacy extends across genres. Honoring Bernstein’s achievements across the stage, screen and concert hall, Canadian virtuoso Marc-Andre Hamelin joins the TSO as the piano soloist for Bernstein’s wide- ranging Second Symphony, a piano concerto in all but name. Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle. 2445 Monroe St., Sat., May 10. 8pm. $15-$70. artstoledo.com/events

Zac Brown Band

Multi-platinum, multi-GRAMMY Award winning Southern rock band, Zac Brown Band, kicks off the first major concert in the University of Toledo Glass Bowl in 31 years along with special guests Dustin Lynch, Luk Grimes and Gaelic Storm. Glass Bowl Stadium. 1745 Stadium Dr Saturday, May 24, 6pm. Tickets from $59. ticketmaster.com