Music Notes May 2024

Loved By Millions band reunion/tribute concert

The popular 1980s Toledo-based rock band Loved by Millions will reunite to celebrate the life of bandmate and bassist Ed Wells. The Friday, May 3 show at Toledo School for the Arts (TSA) aims to raise money for music scholarships. 7 pm, 333 14th St. $20 admission. app.arts-people.com

Adam Caroll performs at Over Yonder

The music of Adam Carroll, a singer/songwriter, has been a household staple at Over Yonder Concert House for years. Carroll will perform songs with his wife, Chris, Thursday, May 23 at 6 pm. Virginia Street in the Old West End. $20. overyonderconcerthouse.com

Brainiac performs live at Frankie’s

The indie rock band originating in Dayton, Brainiac, will take the Frankie’s Toledo stage featuring Exit Angles and goLab. Saturday, May 25, 7 pm, 308 Main St. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of. frankiestoledo.com

Ramona Collins performs Music on the Patio

Toledo Jazz legend Ramona Collins will take the stage at The Switchboard, 912 Monroe St., for a night of music, fun, stories and more. The event will also feature Trez Duo. Friday, May 31 at 7 pm. ramonacollins.com

Cat Fest 2024

Each year the best musicians and artists that Toledo has to offer, gather together to honor the late Cat Lambert with the biggest party possible. They raise money to help others whose lives have been devastated by domestic violence, and this year we are giving directly to families who have been made homeless from domestic abuse. They will be adopting several families currently living in shelters, and gifting them with necessities, paying their bills and getting the children some things they will love. Sunday, May 19 at 1 pm, at Bar 145, 5305 Monroe St. Cat Fest 2024 on Facebook.