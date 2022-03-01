Music Notes – March 2022

Acoustics for Autism returns!

Get ready to rock in full force once again with Acoustics for Autism. After having a smaller “Appreciation Party” last year, the organization is ready to celebrate its 15th anniversary in style. Featuring a full schedule with dozens of bands, the event will be held on eight different stages at the Village Idiot and surrounding areas in downtown Maumee. The annual event raises funds for Project iAm, a group which provides support, financial assistance and more for area families affected by autism. For the latest information on performers or to purchase tickets, visit acousticsforautism.com.

Experience Jazz in the Club

Paneled in oak and with a beautiful chandelier hanging overhead, the Toledo Club’s Red Room is one of the most striking performance spaces in the Glass City area. Once a month, the Club opens the room to the public for its Jazz in the Red Room event on the fourth Thursday of every month. On March 24, the celebrated local vocalist Lori Lefevre will perform. There is no entry fee or cover for the event, with a cards-only bar for the night. 6-8:30pm. 235 14th St. 419-243-2200. toledoclub.org

March is a Big Deal for the Big Deal

Fans of local Americana roots rock duo JP and the Big Deal are in luck this month, due to multiple opportunities to see the pair in action. On Friday, March 4, they will play a gig at the Casual Pint at 3550 Executive Pkwy. Then the duo will make some noise at Backyard BBQ and Booze at 2600 W. Sylvania Ave. on Saturday, March 26. Oh, and JP and the Big Deal will be one of the groups playing at the new Conant Street Stage at Acoustics for Autism on Sunday, March 6 at 5pm. For all the latest updates, check out the Big

Deal’s page at facebook.com/jpbigdeal.

Music fighting

One of the most prominent new voices in protest music is coming to the Original Sub Shop and Deli, in an event presented by Over Yonder Concert House. Crys Matthews, a resident of Washington D.C., has carved out a reputation as a member of the modern social justice musical generation, drawing comparison to such iconic names as Woody Guthrie. With powerful lyrics reflecting on modern issues, Matthews recently released her new album “Changemakers.” $20 per ticket. 6:30pm. Thursday, March 24. 402 Broadway St. overyonderconcerthouse.com