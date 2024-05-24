Music Notes June 2024

Ben Folds performing at the Toledo Symphony

Start practicing folding your paper airplanes because Ben Folds brings his Paper Airplane Request tour to the Peristyle stage Thursday, June 27. 2445 Monroe St., 8 pm. 419-246-8000. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Ben Folds’ charity, Keys For Kids. Ticket prices vary. artstoledo.com

Warrant, Lita Ford, Firehouse at Centennial Terrace

Head to Centennial Terrace Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 pm for an evening of rock and roll. Three bands will take the stage, rain or shine, with doors opening at 5:30 pm. No outside food or beverage. Small folding chairs allowed. 5773 Centennial Road, 419-885-7106. Tickets range from $37.50 to $99 on centennialterrace.org.

Levis Commons hosts Summer Music Evenings

Head to Levis Commons all summer for live music by the main fountain. Listen to local artists play outdoors for all to enjoy. In June, two artists are featured: The Ben deLong Band, Saturday, June 8, and the Buzz Anderson Project, Saturday, June 22. Free to attend. 5 to 7 pm. shopleviscommons.com

Simple Wisdom hosts reunion show at Frankie’s

Smash Concerts presents the Simple Wisdom Reunion Show, Saturday, June 22 at Frankie’s, 308 Main St. The Detroit-hailing band performed largely in the early 2000s and will share the stage again for the first time since their original touring days. The five piece rock band will play an all ages concert starting at 7 pm featuring guests Once Over and New Found Element. Tickets are $15. etix.com