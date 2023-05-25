Music Notes: June 2023

Barenaked Ladies at Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

The quirky Canadian pop band Barenaked Ladies will perform at the Toledo Zoo’s Amphitheater on Sunday, June 4 at 7pm. Openers will include fellow 90s faves Semisonic and Del Amitri. Tickets begin at $45 and VIP packages are available. 2700 Broadway St., Toledo. 419-385-5721. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com.

Hensville Live! Summer Concert Series

A notable stop on Toledo’s summer event list is the Hensville Live! Summer Concert Series. Start the evening with a Mud Hens game and follow it up with some live music at Hensville Park. June boasts two concerts: The Boy Band Project June 9, and Simply Spice (Spice Girls Tribute Band) June 24. Use your Mud Hens ticket for entry to the show. Visit milb.com/toledo.

Head To Perrysburg For Music At The Market

Thursdays in Perrysburg will be a lot more exciting with Lettuce Turnip the Beet, the summer season of Music at the Market, held in conjunction with the weekly Farmers Market. At 7pm on the Commodore Schoolyard Lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave., artists will perform a free concert for the local audience. The event, sponsored by Yark Chevrolet, has a June lineup featuring artists Swingmania, Lee Warren Band, Shane Piasecki & The Lone Wolf Hippies, Ben DeLong Band and the Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra. The concert is free and requires no reservation, but audience members should bring their own chairs and blankets. visitperrysburg.com/music-at-the-market/

Jazz Collective Series Presented At Peacock Cafe

Jazz music fans should head to the Peacock Cafe, 2007 Monroe St., for performances of the Jazz Collective. Every Thursday, notable jazz artists perform at 7pm within the historic venue. Performances have no cover charge and are curated by renowned Toledo jazz drummer André Wright. Past performances have featured McCoy Tyner, Benny Golson, Dan Wison and more. For more information or to see the schedule of performers, visit peacockjazzcollective.com.

Funky Fusion Fest, a Friday-Saturday fundraiser

BeInstrumental Funky Fusion Fest is a two-day celebration of music and fundraiser on Friday and Saturday, June 16-17. The first night features musicians like keepitcasual, Funk Factory, and the one and only Howi Spangler from Ballyhoo at Prime Nightlife, 3922 Secor Rd., Toledo. Concert for 18 and over. $25-$75. Tickets available online at beinstrumental.thundertix.com.

On Saturday, June 17 from noon-7pm visit our free, family-friendly festival at Danny Thomas Park, 2101 Broadway St., Toledo. Performers include keepitcasual and Leaving Lifted. Check out food trucks, vendors, and a kids musical mayhem area.

BeInstrumental is a music based nonprofit in Toledo that provides instruments, lessons and exciting musical experiences for young people in the region. All proceeds from this weekend will support our mission. 517-281-8010. beinstrumental.org