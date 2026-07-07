Music Notes July 2026

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Wednesday at Woodlands Brings Free Lunchtime Music to Perrysburg

Take a midday break with live music on Wednesday at Woodlands, Perrysburg’s free lunchtime concert series. Held each Wednesday through the summer, the weekly performances showcase a variety of local musicians in the scenic shelter area at Woodlands Park. Guests can pack a lunch and enjoy an hour of live entertainment. Wednesdays in July, 12-1 pm. Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg. perrysburgoh.gov

Rossford Library Summer Music Series

Live music and summer evenings go hand in hand at the Rossford Library Summer Music Series. The free outdoor concert series returns to the library lawn each Wednesday throughout July. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Weather permitting with updates shared on the library’s social media pages. Wednesdays in July, 6-8 pm. Rossford Public Library, 720 Dixie Hwy., Rossford. rossfordlibrary.org/content/summer-concert-series-24

Levitt BLOC Toledo Brings Free Live Music to City Parks All Summer

The Levitt BLOC Toledo Music Series is turning city parks into vibrant community stages this summer with free outdoor concerts across multiple neighborhoods. The series, part of a national Levitt Foundation initiative, highlights Toledo’s cultural diversity through live performances spanning gospel, soul, Tejano, hip hop and more. Each event features a mix of local, regional and national artists, along with opening acts showcasing emerging talent. Thursday, July 16, 6–8 pm. Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St. Thursday, July 23,6–8 pm. Junction Park, 1339 Nebraska Ave. toledo.oh.gov/summer/concerts/levitt

Hairball’s Bombastic 80s Arena Rock Tribute in Sylvania

Get ready for a high-voltage blast from the past when Hairball takes over Centennial Terrace in Sylvania for an explosive celebration of classic arena rock. Known for their larger-than-life stage production, the band delivers a two-hour, note-for-note tribute to the

biggest names of the 1980s, complete with pyrotechnics, smoke, lights and full theatrical

energy. Saturday, July 18, 8 pm. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. centennialterrace.org

Here Come the Mummies’ High-Energy Show in Bowling Green

Get ready for an unforgettable night of funk, rock and over-the-top entertainment when Here Come the Mummies takes the stage at Cla-Zel Theater this July. Known for mysterious mummy personas, infectious grooves and crowd-pleasing live performances, the band has built a loyal following across the country. $35 advance, $40 day of show. Thursday, July 23, 7 pm. Cla-Zel Theater, 127 N. Main St., Bowling Green. Tickets on ETix.

Grayson Jenkins Trio Brings Story-Driven Country to Toledo

The Grayson Jenkins Trio delivers an intimate evening of heartfelt country storytelling at Over Yonder Concert House, blending traditional roots with modern folk-country influences shaped by years of touring. Fans can expect an up-close concert experience featuring original material and rich acoustic arrangements. $20 cash (all proceeds go to artists). Friday, July 24, 7–9:30 p.m. (Potluck at 6 pm) Over Yonder Concert House, 2492 Virginia St. graysonjenkins.com