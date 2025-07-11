Music Notes July 2025

Lunch at Levis Celebrate Summer Thursdays with Food, Music & Fun

Mark the 20th year of Lunch at Levis, a beloved summer lunchtime tradition featuring live music, food trucks and activities every Thursday through October 2. July highlights include the 4th of July Celebration with Shane Piasecki (July 3), New Moon (July 10), Ben DeLong (July 17), a festive Christmas in July with Arctic Clam (July 24) and Chloe & the Steel Strings closing the month (July 31). Choose from local food trucks and downtown Toledo takeout specials while enjoying the entertainment. Thursdays, July 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2025 | 11:30am –1:30pm. Levis Square Park, 435 N. St. Clair St.

Jazz In The Garden – Smooth Jazz Under the Stars

Enjoy warm summer evenings with live jazz in the beautiful Toledo Botanical Garden. This season’s lineup features top regional talent, including the Toledo Jazz Orchestra (July 10), Gene Parker Quintet (July 17), Ramona Collins Group (July 24), and Dr. Jim & Jazz Interns (July 31). Food trucks will be on-site and guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for a comfortable night surrounded by nature. Tickets are $10, $5 for members (up to two tickets), and kids 12 and under attend free. Cash only at the gate; parking available at Bancroft and Elmer entrances. Thursdays, July 10, 17, 24 & 31, 6:30 pm. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Drive.

Battle of the Bands

During the 41st Annual Blissfield River Raisin Festival, local bands will compete for a winner-take-all grand prize of $1000. Finalist bands will have a 40-minute performance set. Email festival president Rick Allen at [email protected] for more information and to send a band video. Blissfield, MI, July 12. The competition will take place from 3-11pm.

Killer Queen

For over 30 years, Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, has gained a following and world-wide critical acclaim. They’re back on the road this year, playing an extensive U.S. tour and making a stop in Sylvania. Founded in in U.K. in 1993 by lead singer and Freddy Mercury impersonator, Patrick Myers, Killer Queen routinely plays sold out shows in the U.K. and has earned the “Worldwide Best Tribute Band” award. Centennial Terrace, Sylvania July 12, 8pm. Ticketmaster.com.

African American MusicFest

Celebrating History, Health & Education

Mark the 20th Annual African American Music Festival with a vibrant celebration of culture, history, health and education. Held indoors at the Huntington Center, this dynamic event features powerful performances and community engagement. Featuring musical guests Lyfe Jennings and Musiq Soulchild Saturday, July 19, 3pm. Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave.

Walbridge Park

Walbridge Park has a claim as the “most used park in the city.” Along with scenic views of the Maumee River, playgrounds, walking and bike paths, the park also houses a pavilion. Every Thursday in July, catch a local band performance for free at the Walbridge Park pavilion. Visit the events section at walbridgepark.org for a list of bands. Thursdays in July from 7pm-9pm, Free

Music Under the Stars

Enjoy “Music Under the Stars” every Sunday evening in July at the historic Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre. This Toledo musical tradition started in July 1936 with the venue’s inauguration and has attracted music-loving audiences ever since. This musical staple is the GlassCity’s version of the Boston’s Pops Concerts, a mix of light classical, marches, Broadway standards and jazz. Toledo Zoo, Sundays in July, 7pm, Free, Zoo parking rates apply for non zoo members. toledozoo.org