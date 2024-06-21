Music Notes July 2024

Paddle & Groove Music on the Maumee

Black Swamp Conservancy launches a new concert series ON the Maumee River, on Wednesday, July 24 from 5 pm to 7:30 pm, when Sharmarr Allen plays from the deck of a moving pontoon boat. To join in on the fun, guests can rent kayaks from Maumee Tackle for $45 or bring their own boat for $15. The starting point is at International Park. Tickets are required and children under 18 years of age must be in a tandem kayak with an adult. blackswamp.org

Hensville Live Concerts

On Tuesday, July 2 beginning at 9:30 pm, Hensville Park, on the corner of Summit and Monroe downtown, welcomes 56DAZE to the stage. Also catch Mister Breeze on July 3, Distant Cousinz on July 19, Main Street Dueling Pianos on July 20 and Suns of Beaches on July 26. To enter Hensville Park to see these bands requires a ticket purchase, however, a Toledo Mud Hens ticket stub from the evening is valid to enter the concert. hensvilletoledo.com/hensville-live

Killer Queen Rocks Toledo

Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Road in Sylvania, invites tribute band Killer Queen to rock out on Saturday, July 6 from 8 pm to 10 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Tickets range from $24 to $80. centennialterrace.org/event/killer-queen

Enjoy Music Under the Stars

The Toledo Zoo offers free admission to a concert under the open night sky on Sunday, July 21 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre, 2700 Broadway St. Visit toledozoo.org/events/music-under-the-stars for more information.