Music Notes December 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Saturday December 6, Sean Dobbins – Soulful Holidays

Celebrate the season with the smooth, rhythmic sound of Detroit jazz great Sean Dobbins. Known for his hard-driving percussion and melodic flair, Dobbins brings holiday warmth and swing to TolHouse with Soulful Holidays. A celebrated drummer and bandleader who began his career alongside Blue Note artist Louis Smith, Dobbins infuses every performance with groove, precision and joy. 8pm, Thursday, Dec. 18. 1447 N. Summit St. tolhouse.com.

Friday December 12, Pop’s Garage – Live at the H-Lounge

Get ready to dance the night away with Pop’s Garage, the high-energy five-piece Top 40 dance party band lighting up Hollywood Casino Toledo. Known for their electrifying covers and nonstop grooves, this band brings infectious energy and crowd-pleasing hits that keep the floor moving all night long. 8–11 pm, Friday, Dec. 12. H-Lounge at Hollywood Casino, 1968 Miami St. hollywoodcasinotoledo.com.

Saturday December 13, Christmas at the Peristyle – A Toledo Holiday Tradition

Celebrate the season with Christmas at the Peristyle, where the Toledo Symphony fills the

Toledo Museum of Art’s grand concert hall with festive cheer. Enjoy beloved carols, timeless holiday classics and heartwarming symphonic favorites. 4pm, Saturday, Dec. 6. Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle, 2445 Monroe St. 419-255-8000. toledosymphony.com.

Thursday December 18 Detroit’s Prince of the Blues – Chris Canas

Experience an unforgettable night of soulful blues as Detroit’s Prince of the Blues, Chris Canas, takes the stage at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge. Known for his fiery guitar work, powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence, Canas delivers a performance steeped in emotion and authenticity. With influences from B.B. King to Miles Davis, he bridges the worlds of jazz and blues with effortless style. Joined by his dynamic trio, the Chris Canas Band brings raw energy and heart to every note. 8pm, Saturday, Dec. 13. Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, 1447 N. Summit St. tolhouse.com.