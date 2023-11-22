Music Notes December 2023

Two Toledo divas play Lucille’s

Toledo songstress, Jean Holden is an esteemed voice teacher and vocalist whose phrasing, sultry tone and clear vocals define her talents. An award-winning vocalist, Holden performs Friday, Dec. 8. 7:15 pm. Tickets $22 on Eventbrite.

Ramona Collins, singer, songwriter, actress, educator, emcee and radio personality, hosts a Holiday Jazz concert with music to get you into the spirit of the season. Saturday, Dec. 23. 7:15 pm. Tickets on Eventbrite. Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, 1447 N Summit St. Tickets $22 on Eventbrite. Lucillesjazzlounge.com

Renegade Lemonade at Bar 145

Renegade Lemonade prides themselves on playing the songs you love, with a twist. Catch your favorite songs from this local band on Friday, Dec. 15. 8 pm. Bar 145, 5305 Monroe St. 419-593-0073. info@bar145toledo.com

Karaoke at the Peacock Cafe

The holiday season is the perfect time to head to the Peacock Cafe with friends and loved ones to sing some of your favorite tunes. Head to karaoke Tuesdays and Wednesdays in December at 8 pm. 2007 Monroe St. 419-241-8004. Peacock Cafe on Facebook.