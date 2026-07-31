Music Notes August 2026

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Music Under the Stars Continues

The Toledo Zoo’s long-running Music Under the Stars series continues through August, bringing free Sunday evening concerts to the Amphitheatre for another season of live music and summer tradition. August performances include the Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra on August 2, Black Swamp Fine Arts School and the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band on August 9. Enjoy live music in a relaxed outdoor setting, with food and beverage options available. Sunday, August 2 and Sunday, August 9, 7:30 pm (gates open at 6 pm). Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

Music at the Market in Uptown Perrysburg

Free Thursday evening concerts on the Commodore Lawn, part of the DORA district alongside the Perrysburg Farmers Market. August’s lineup includes Nine Lives Reunion on August 6, Nusaiba Club on August 13, the Vosser Mizen Project on August 20 and Swingmania on August 27. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket. Thursdays in August, 7 – 8:30 pm. Commodore Lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg. mainart-ery.com

Live Music Blooms at 577

Music in the Gardens returns to The 577 Foundation with free live music on select Saturdays through September. On August 8, performances include harpist Alizabeth Nowland from 11 am to 1 pm, Sylvania Northview Tri-M from 1 to 2 pm, and Arsenio Rodrigues performing classic rock and country from 2 to 4 pm. Explore the gardens with a family-friendly day of music in an outdoor setting. Saturday, August 8, 11 am – 4 pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 East Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

A Full Day of Jazz on the Riverfront The Glass City

JazzFest brings a full day of live jazz to Toledo’s riverfront, transforming Glass City Metropark into an open-air music destination featuring regional and nationally recognized performers, food vendors and family-friendly activities. Friday, August 14, 7:30 – 9:30 pm at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre, 2700 Broadway St. and Saturday, August 15, 1 pm to sunset at Glass City Metropark, 983 Front St. glasscityjazzfest.com