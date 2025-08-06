Music Notes August 2025

Aug. 1, 19 & 26

SESSIONS: Tuesday Night LIVE Jazz at Lucille’s in August

Experience live jazz every Tuesday at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, 1447 N. Summit St. On August 12, 19, and 26, catch Toledo’s own Gene Parker, a multi-instrumentalist and jazz instructor, and drummer Damen Cook deliver unforgettable performances. A $5 music fee per person applies, added to your tab, with a two-drink minimum (including soda and water). Enjoy chef-crafted, made-from-scratch tacos to complete your Taco Tuesday experience. Shows start at 7 pm—perfect for a midweek night out. lucilles.tolhouse.com/sessions

Aug. 6

Rhythm on the Rails Concert Lights Up Wolcott Heritage Center

Experience live music and summer fun at Rhythm on the Rails on Wednesday, August 6 from 6 to 8 pm at the Wolcott Heritage Center, 1035 River Rd., Maumee. Set against the charming backdrop of the historic Wolcott House grounds, this outdoor concert invites you to bring friends and family for an unforgettable evening of music and good vibes. facebook.com/events/1383272869355063/

Aug. 8

Greggie & the Jets Kick Off Pride Weekend at Party in the Park

Celebrate the start of Pride weekend with Greggie & the Jets and opener Venyx on Friday,

August 8 from 6 to 9:30 pm at Promenade Park, 400 Water St. This free event provides live music by the riverfront with food and drinks available for purchase. No tickets are required, but please note coolers and outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed. Gather your friends and make the most of summer’s Friday night festivities downtown all season long. facebook.com/events/1067477218569594

Aug. 9

Live Music Blooms at 577 This Summer

Enjoy a day filled with live music and fun at the 577 Foundation, 577 E Front St, Perrysburg, on the second Saturday of each month through September. On Saturday,

August 9, music flows from 11am to 4pm with performances by Michael Corwin (country,

blues), Northview Tri-M orchestra ensemble and classical guitarist Christopher Schoelen. The event takes place throughout the gardens, between the Outdoor Stage and Virginia’s House. Ackerman Berry Farm will join as the featured vendor, offering fresh local treats. Bring friends and family to savor great tunes and summer vibes at this unique outdoor venue. 577foundation.org/classes-events

Aug. 14

Summer Patio Series Featuring Yankin Covers at The Beer Barrel

Enjoy live music outdoors with the Summer Patio Series on Thursday, August 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at The Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill, 2200 Maple St., Maumee. Yankin Covers will take the stage delivering energetic cover songs, perfect for a laid-back summer evening with friends. Bring your appetite for great food and drinks as you take in the live tunes on the patio. beerbarrel.com/entertainment

Aug. 15

HAIRBALL Rocks Centennial Terrace

Prepare for a high-energy, unforgettable night with Hairball on Friday, Aug. 15 at 8 pm at Centennial Terrace. Celebrating 24 years, Hairball delivers a 2+ hour, explosive tribute to rock legends like Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith. Expect pyrotechnics, lights, smoke and powerhouse performances from vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris

Vox, Dave Moody and the band’s dynamic rhythm section. Tickets are $29, general admission, to $59.50 for limited Golden Circle seating. Doors open at 6:30 pm. No

outside food or beverages; small folding chairs allowed. Parking is $10. centennialterrace.org/event/hairball-2

Aug. 16

NUCLASSICA Brings High-Energy Performance to Hollywood Casino Toledo

Experience the electrifying NUCLASSICA show on Saturday, Aug. 16 from 8 to 11 pm at Hollywood Casino Toledo’s H-Lounge, 1968 Miami St. Led by violinist Jordan Allen Broder and accompanied by a dynamic DJ and ensemble, this fiery performance blends classical music with modern beats for a unique and captivating night. Tickets include a VIP 4-top viewing table, offering an exclusive way to enjoy the high-energy event. Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment.

Hensville Live! Featuring Kall Me Kendra & PS Dump Your BF

Get ready to rock at Hensville Park on Saturday, August 16 from 3 to 6:30 pm with Hensville Live! This free outdoor concert features Kall Me Kendra, a female-fronted rock

’n’ roll party band (voted Best of Toledo by City Paper readers!), alongside PS Dump Your BF, a premier party band playing hits from the ’80s, ’90s, 2000s and beyond. Located at Summit and Monroe Streets, this event is open to the public—bring your friends and enjoy an energetic late afternoon of live music and fun. hensvilletoledo.com/calendar/event/73183/

Aug. 23

PS Dump Your Boyfriend Rocks Hollywood Casino Toledo

Catch PS Dump Your Boyfriend, a premier Midwest party band, live on Saturday,

August 23 from 8 to 11 pm at Hollywood Casino Toledo’s H-Lounge, 1968 Miami St. Enjoy a high-energy night filled with hits spanning decades, guaranteed to get the crowd moving. Tickets include a VIP 4-top viewing table for an exclusive concert experience. Don’t miss this exciting evening of live music and entertainment.