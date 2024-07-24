Music Notes August 2024

Music at the Market

The weekly Thursday Perrysburg Farmers Market hosts five live music performances at 7pm during August. On Aug. 1 the Polish American Concert Band will take the stage. On Aug. 8 Arctic Clam steals the spotlight. On Aug. 15 King Margo will perform and on Aug. 22, Ol’ Creek Road will play. The last August performance takes place Aug. 29 at 7 pm with Freight Street, an indie-based Toledo band. visitperrysburg.com/music-at-the-market

Live Music with Abbigale

Toledo City Paper’s Best of Toledo Award-winning artist Abbigale Rose performs at Urban Pine Winery, Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Catch the singer’s classic blues and jazz catalog. urbanpinewinery.com

Yachtley Crew

Los Angeles’ yacht rock band, Yachtley Crew, sails to Toledo’s Promenade Park to perform 70s and 80s soft rock hits. Tickets are required. Sunday, Aug. 11 at 6 pm. Ticket prices vary. toledo-theater.com

Ramona & Trez Duo

Thursday, Aug. 29 Perrysburg’s Levis Park welcomes the duo of Ramona Collins and Trez Gregory to casually entertain the park’s lunch crowd. Enjoy Ramona & Trez Duo tunes at the Town Center at Levis Commons from 11 am to 1:30 pm. ramonacollins.com