Music Notes August 2023

Scotty McCreery at Promenade Park

Scotty McCreery, the esteemed country pop star, is on the road celebrating his fifth consecutive No. 1 hit “Damn Strait” on the Billboard country chart and his Top 15 single “It Matters to Her.” In 2011, McCreery rose to fame after winning the tenth season of American Idol. Since then, he has released four studio albums and has won multiple awards. He will be performing Friday, Aug. 4 at Promenade Park from 5 pm to 11 pm to celebrate the 2023 Toledo Jeep Fest. Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit promedicalive.com.

Glass City Jazz Fest

Jazz lovers everywhere unite; the Glass City Jazz Fest is ready to impress. Saturday, Aug. 12 from 12 pm to sunset at the Glass City Metropark, 983 Front St., The Jazz Fest is free to attend. Toledo Jazz Week will host a warm up with a full slate of performances from Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug 11 at local venues. Presented by the City of Toledo, Lucas County, the Great Lakes Jazz Society, Metroparks Toledo and TARTA. Glasscityjazzfest.com.

Mat Kerekes to Perform at Ottawa Tavern

Ottawa Tavern is known for its live performances, and alternative Michigan artist and former lead singer of emo/post-hardcore group Citizen, Mat Kerekes is joining that list. Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 pm, Mat Kerekes will perform an album release show featuring bands Equipment, Outside, Meka and Hemmingway Lane. $20 per person.Ottawa Tavern, 1817 Adams St. Mat Kerekes Album Release Show on Facebook.

The Beach Boys Take on Centennial Terrace

If you’ve heard “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” or “Kokomo,” then you’re familiar with the pleasant sounds of The Beach Boys. The band, having sold over 100 million records worldwide and receiving more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards, is coming to Toledo at the Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Road, Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 pm. The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the history-making band. Ticket prices vary. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centennialterrace.org/event/the-beach-boys/.