Music Notes April 2025

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

TUESDAY, 4.15 STRANAHAN THEATER

Celebrate the Queen of Soul at R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute concert honoring the legendary Aretha Franklin, featuring a live band and powerhouse vocalists performing her iconic hits, including “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “Chain of Fools,” and of course, “Respect.” Journey through the love, tragedy, courage and triumph that defined Aretha’s legacy. $39- $89. Tuesday, April 15, 7:30pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. 419-381-8851. americantheatreguild.com/toledo/shows/respect

Record Store Day at Culture Clash Records

SATURDAY, 4.13 CULTURE CLASH RECORDS

Culture Clash Records (downtown Toledo) celebrates “Record Store Day” with limited edition vinyl from some of your favorite artists, in-store live performances from local musicians, and much more. Saturday, April 12. All day starting at 10am. Culture Clash Records, 912 Monroe St. 419 536-5683. cultureclashrecords.com

The Surfrajettes

WEDNESDAY, 4.2 FRANKIE’S

The Surfrajettes are a four-piece instrumental combo from Toronto. Since forming in late 2015, the band has charmed audiences with their clever mix of psychedelic rock and reverb-drenched surf music, sky-high beehives, go-go boots and eyeliner as thick as their guitar strings. $18. Wed., April 2. Doors at 7pm. Frankie’s, 308 Main St. 419-214-0678. frankiestoledo.com