Music Notes April 2024

Frankie’s Toledo hosts 4/20 party

On Saturday, April 20, Frankie’s Toledo, 308 Main St., will host a 4/20 party, beginning at 8 pm, to celebrate the national day of marijuana. The party features musical artist Esham, bringing a full band with him, with WSG Triple Threat Muzik and Bolic joining. Tickets, $25 in advance, $35 at the door. For more details, visit Frankies Toledo on Facebook.

Stillhouse Junkies to perform at Over Yonder

The Stillhouse Junkies, known for their energetic country/folk sound, is set to perform at Bellwether Cocktail Bar and Kitchen, 1301 N Summit St. Hosted by Over Yonder Concert House and Toledo Spirits Company. Friday, April 26 at 6 pm. Check out Stillhouse Junkies on Spotify for more details.

Hepcat Revival to jam at Lucille’s

Hepcat Revival, a jazz and swing band celebrating their 26th anniversary this year, will perform at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, 1447 N Summit St., Friday, April 5 at 7:15 pm. Tickets start at $15 on Eventbrite.

Jeremy Arndt Music performing at Harmony in Life

Jeremy Arndt Music, known for his internationally inspired sound, will perform at Harmony in Life, 5747 Main St. in Sylvania. Arndt has performed all over the United States, as well as in Bulgaria, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Mali, India, Australia and Thailand, using what he’s learned from other cultures to influence his sound. Sunday, April 7 at 6 pm. harmonyinlifecenter.com.