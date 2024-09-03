Music Calendar September 2024

SUN, Sept. 1
Majestic Oak Winery: Kevin Clark (acoustic)
Latino’s: Grito Fest (latin)
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
Ottawa Tavern: Lockdown (metal)
MON, Sept. 2
The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
TUE, Sept. 3
Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)
Frankie’s: Iron Maidens (metal)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Jazz
The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)
WED, Sept. 4
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Holly Lafferty (acoustic)
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)
Frankie’s: 10 Years (rock)
THUR, Sept. 5
Levis Square: Water Street Band (rock)
1 Maritime Plaza: Ramona & Trez (jazz)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective
The Village Idiot: Sirsy (indie)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)
The Summit: Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay (orchestra)
Toledo Botanical Garden: Dr. Jim & the Jazz Interns (jazz)
FRI, Sept. 6
Black Swamp Arts Festival: Various artists
Majestic Oak Winery: Engine 19 (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Clifton Millimen (acoustic)
Bier Stube: Madison Avenue (pop rock)
The Village Idiot: House Band, Three’s Kin (rock)
Maumee Bay Brewing Co.: The Skittle Bots (pop rock)
Quimby’s Restaurant & Bar: Josh Kirk (acoustic)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Rocky Athas (blues)
Hensville Live!: Pop’s Garage (pop rock)
BGSU: Dixon’s Violin (violin)
Frankie’s: Electric Chunes (rock)
SAT, Sept. 7
Black Swamp Arts Festival: Various artists
Majestic Oak Winery: Renegade Lemonade (pop rock)
Benfield Wines: EZ Pickenz (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Dave Carpenter (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: 2 Left Missing (pop rock)
Quimby’s Restaurant & Bar: Aaron Krott (acoustic)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: 6th Edition (jazz)
Bier Stube: Random Act (rock)
Ostrich Towne: Vistula Music Jazz Festival
SUN, Sept. 8
Black Swamp Arts Festival: Various artists
Majestic Oak Winery: John Pickle (acoustic)
M.J. Wright Pavillion on the Towpath: Ol’ Creek Road (folk)
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum: The Skittle Bots (pop rock)
Gesu Church: Jazz on the Lawn
River Raisin Centre for the Arts: Gordon Lightfoot Tribute (folk)
MON, Sept. 9
Stratford Pl: Jill Sobule (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Frank May & Zak Ward (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
TUE, Sept. 10
Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Jazz
The Village Idiot: John Barille & Bobby May (acoustic)
WED, Sept. 11
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Jon B. Roth (acoustic)
Maumee River: Ben Gage Band (singer/songwriter)
Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums: Common Chords with Robert Jones and Matt Watroba (bluegrass)
Ottawa Tavern: Teethe (indie)
Olander Park: Same Mistake Twice (pop rock)
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
River Raisin Centre for the Arts: John Berry (country)
THUR, Sept. 12
Levis Square: Johnny Rodriguez (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron & Peter (acoustic)
Toledo Botanical Garden: Ariel Kasler Quintet (jazz)
Papa’s Tavern: Bobby May Open Jam (rock)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective
Kickstand Saloon: Zak Shaffer (rock)
The Village Idiot: Renegade Lemonade (pop rock)
Frankie’s: Goatwhore (metal)
FRI, Sept. 13
Majestic Oak Winery: Mike & Mike (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jon B. Roth (acoustic)
Bier Stube: The Grape Smugglers (pop rock)
The Village Idiot: The New Fashioned, Jon B. Roth & Fun on the Side (rock)
Quimby’s Restaurant & Bar: Dave Rybs & Mark Mikel (acoustic)
Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Johnny O’Neal (jazz)
Kickstand Saloon: Old Skool (rock)
Ottawa Tavern: Brown Maple (indie)
SAT, Sept. 14
The 577 Foundation: Urban Jazz Collective, Southview Tri-M (jazz)
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Brent Bliss (acoustic)
Majestic Oak Winery: Venyx LTE (pop rock)
Quimby’s Restaurant & Bar: Tim Oehlers (acoustic)
The Valentine Theatre: 1964 The Tribute (classic rock)
Bier Stube: NOT FAST ENÜFF (rock)
Kickstand Saloon: N.T.O. (rock)
SUN, Sept. 15
Majestic Oak Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Jazz
Winery: Bruce Brodie (acoustic)
Over Yonder Concert House: My Politic (folk)
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
Frankie’s: Brat (rock)
MON, Sept. 16
The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
TUE, Sept. 17
Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Jazz
The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)
WED, Sept. 18
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)
THUR, Sept. 19
Levis Square: Anthony Beck (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Frank May (acoustic)
Wood County Museum: GRUBS, Trip-Lettes, Corduroy Road (indie)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective
Kickstand Saloon: Snyder & Rutter (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)
FRI, Sept. 20
Majestic Oak Winery: Ramona & Trez (jazz)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Rick Caswell (acoustic)
Bier Stube: The 25’s (rock)
The Village Idiot: House Band, Polka Floyd (rock)
Quimby’s Restaurant & Bar: Ben Beallas (acoustic)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: The Rusty Wright Band (blues)
The Valentine Theatre: Always Loretta (country)
Kickstand Saloon: String Theory (rock)
Hensville Live!: Teddy Petty & the Refugees (classic rock)
Bar 145: 56 Daze (rock)
SAT, Sept. 21
Homecoming Park: 419 Music Fest (various)
Majestic Oak Winery: Lone Wolf Hippies (acoustic)
Benfield Wines: JP and the Big Deal (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cara Taylor (acoustic)
Ottawa Tavern: Julien-K (rock)
Over Yonder Concert House: Chris Haddox (folk)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Nicole Heitger (jazz)
BGSU: BG Philharmonia (classical)
Bier Stube: Pop’s Garage (pop rock)
Howard’s Club H: EMO NIGHT ft. Flicker//Fade Live Emo Band Night (punk)
River Raisin Centre for the Arts: Jacob Jolliff Bluegrass Band (bluegrass)
Kickstand Saloon: All or Nothing (rock)
Hensville Live!: Amelia Airharts (rock)
The Village Idiot: High Mileage, The Lone Wolf Hippies (rock)
SUN, Sept. 22
Majestic Oak Winery: Mike Szafarowicz (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Jazz Night, Open Mic
Earnest Brew Works Downtown: whateverandevermen. (choral)
Ottawa Tavern: Cypress Spring & Austin Tolliver (country)
MON, Sept. 23
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)
TUE, Sept. 24
Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Jazz
The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)
Main Library: Nigel Wearne (singer/songwriter)
WED, Sept. 25
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Dean Tartaglia (acoustic)
Olander Park: Night Session Big Band (swing)
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
THUR, Sept. 26
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Tim Oehlers (acoustic)
Inside the Five Brewing Co.: Anthony Beck (acoustic)
Papa’s Tavern: Bobby May Open Jam (rock)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective
Stranahan Theater: The Life & Music of George Michael (pop rock)
BGSU: Wind Symphony (wind)
Kickstand Saloon: Ryan Dunlap (rock)
The Village Idiot: Good Knievel (rock)
FRI, Sept. 27
Majestic Oak Winery: Jeff Stewart (acoustic)
Tékēla Sylvania: Rob Storm (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron Krott (acoustic)
Bier Stube: M125 (rock)
Toledo Yacht Club: Country Night
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Ellie Martin (jazz)
Maumee Indoor Theater: Fleetwood Gold (classic rock)
The Village Idiot: Day Drinkers, The Bridges, Funk Factory (pop rock)
SAT, Sept. 28
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Five Car Pile Up (rock)
Majestic Oak Winery: Ben Delong (acoustic)
Farnsworth Metropark: Girish (folk & traditional)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cindy Slee (acoustic)
BGSU: BGSU Homecoming Concert (marching band)
Over Yonder Concert House: Joe’s Truck Stop (folk)
The Mailpouch Saloon: Rob Storm (acoustic)
Bier Stube: Paddock (rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeremy McClellans Open J.A.M. (rock)
The Village Idiot: EZ Pickenz, Them Oh Boys (rock)
SUN, Sept. 29
Majestic Oak Winery: Terry & Charlie (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Jazz Night, Open Mic
MON, Sept. 30
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)