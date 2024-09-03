Music Calendar September 2024

SUN, Sept. 1

Majestic Oak Winery: Kevin Clark (acoustic)

Latino’s: Grito Fest (latin)

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

Ottawa Tavern: Lockdown (metal)

MON, Sept. 2

The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

TUE, Sept. 3

Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)

Frankie’s: Iron Maidens (metal)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Jazz

The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)

WED, Sept. 4

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Holly Lafferty (acoustic)

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)

Frankie’s: 10 Years (rock)

THUR, Sept. 5

Levis Square: Water Street Band (rock)

1 Maritime Plaza: Ramona & Trez (jazz)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective

The Village Idiot: Sirsy (indie)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)

The Summit: Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay (orchestra)

Toledo Botanical Garden: Dr. Jim & the Jazz Interns (jazz)

FRI, Sept. 6

Black Swamp Arts Festival: Various artists

Majestic Oak Winery: Engine 19 (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Clifton Millimen (acoustic)

Bier Stube: Madison Avenue (pop rock)

The Village Idiot: House Band, Three’s Kin (rock)

Maumee Bay Brewing Co.: The Skittle Bots (pop rock)

Quimby’s Restaurant & Bar: Josh Kirk (acoustic)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Rocky Athas (blues)

Hensville Live!: Pop’s Garage (pop rock)

BGSU: Dixon’s Violin (violin)

Frankie’s: Electric Chunes (rock)

SAT, Sept. 7

Black Swamp Arts Festival: Various artists

Majestic Oak Winery: Renegade Lemonade (pop rock)

Benfield Wines: EZ Pickenz (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Dave Carpenter (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: 2 Left Missing (pop rock)

Quimby’s Restaurant & Bar: Aaron Krott (acoustic)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: 6th Edition (jazz)

Bier Stube: Random Act (rock)

Ostrich Towne: Vistula Music Jazz Festival

SUN, Sept. 8

Black Swamp Arts Festival: Various artists

Majestic Oak Winery: John Pickle (acoustic)

M.J. Wright Pavillion on the Towpath: Ol’ Creek Road (folk)

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum: The Skittle Bots (pop rock)

Gesu Church: Jazz on the Lawn

River Raisin Centre for the Arts: Gordon Lightfoot Tribute (folk)

MON, Sept. 9

Stratford Pl: Jill Sobule (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Frank May & Zak Ward (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

TUE, Sept. 10

Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Jazz

The Village Idiot: John Barille & Bobby May (acoustic)

WED, Sept. 11

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Jon B. Roth (acoustic)

Maumee River: Ben Gage Band (singer/songwriter)

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums: Common Chords with Robert Jones and Matt Watroba (bluegrass)

Ottawa Tavern: Teethe (indie)

Olander Park: Same Mistake Twice (pop rock)

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

River Raisin Centre for the Arts: John Berry (country)

THUR, Sept. 12

Levis Square: Johnny Rodriguez (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron & Peter (acoustic)

Toledo Botanical Garden: Ariel Kasler Quintet (jazz)

Papa’s Tavern: Bobby May Open Jam (rock)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective

Kickstand Saloon: Zak Shaffer (rock)

The Village Idiot: Renegade Lemonade (pop rock)

Frankie’s: Goatwhore (metal)

FRI, Sept. 13

Majestic Oak Winery: Mike & Mike (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jon B. Roth (acoustic)

Bier Stube: The Grape Smugglers (pop rock)

The Village Idiot: The New Fashioned, Jon B. Roth & Fun on the Side (rock)

Quimby’s Restaurant & Bar: Dave Rybs & Mark Mikel (acoustic)

Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Johnny O’Neal (jazz)

Kickstand Saloon: Old Skool (rock)

Ottawa Tavern: Brown Maple (indie)

SAT, Sept. 14

The 577 Foundation: Urban Jazz Collective, Southview Tri-M (jazz)

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Brent Bliss (acoustic)

Majestic Oak Winery: Venyx LTE (pop rock)

Quimby’s Restaurant & Bar: Tim Oehlers (acoustic)

The Valentine Theatre: 1964 The Tribute (classic rock)

Bier Stube: NOT FAST ENÜFF (rock)

Kickstand Saloon: N.T.O. (rock)

SUN, Sept. 15

Majestic Oak Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Jazz

Winery: Bruce Brodie (acoustic)

Over Yonder Concert House: My Politic (folk)

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

Frankie’s: Brat (rock)

MON, Sept. 16

The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

TUE, Sept. 17

Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Jazz

The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)

WED, Sept. 18

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)

THUR, Sept. 19

Levis Square: Anthony Beck (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Frank May (acoustic)

Wood County Museum: GRUBS, Trip-Lettes, Corduroy Road (indie)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective

Kickstand Saloon: Snyder & Rutter (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)

FRI, Sept. 20

Majestic Oak Winery: Ramona & Trez (jazz)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Rick Caswell (acoustic)

Bier Stube: The 25’s (rock)

The Village Idiot: House Band, Polka Floyd (rock)

Quimby’s Restaurant & Bar: Ben Beallas (acoustic)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: The Rusty Wright Band (blues)

The Valentine Theatre: Always Loretta (country)

Kickstand Saloon: String Theory (rock)

Hensville Live!: Teddy Petty & the Refugees (classic rock)

Bar 145: 56 Daze (rock)

SAT, Sept. 21

Homecoming Park: 419 Music Fest (various)

Majestic Oak Winery: Lone Wolf Hippies (acoustic)

Benfield Wines: JP and the Big Deal (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cara Taylor (acoustic)

Ottawa Tavern: Julien-K (rock)

Over Yonder Concert House: Chris Haddox (folk)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Nicole Heitger (jazz)

BGSU: BG Philharmonia (classical)

Bier Stube: Pop’s Garage (pop rock)

Howard’s Club H: EMO NIGHT ft. Flicker//Fade Live Emo Band Night (punk)

River Raisin Centre for the Arts: Jacob Jolliff Bluegrass Band (bluegrass)

Kickstand Saloon: All or Nothing (rock)

Hensville Live!: Amelia Airharts (rock)

The Village Idiot: High Mileage, The Lone Wolf Hippies (rock)

SUN, Sept. 22

Majestic Oak Winery: Mike Szafarowicz (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Jazz Night, Open Mic

Earnest Brew Works Downtown: whateverandevermen. (choral)

Ottawa Tavern: Cypress Spring & Austin Tolliver (country)

MON, Sept. 23

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)

TUE, Sept. 24

Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Jazz

The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)

Main Library: Nigel Wearne (singer/songwriter)

WED, Sept. 25

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Dean Tartaglia (acoustic)

Olander Park: Night Session Big Band (swing)

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

THUR, Sept. 26

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Tim Oehlers (acoustic)

Inside the Five Brewing Co.: Anthony Beck (acoustic)

Papa’s Tavern: Bobby May Open Jam (rock)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective

Stranahan Theater: The Life & Music of George Michael (pop rock)

BGSU: Wind Symphony (wind)

Kickstand Saloon: Ryan Dunlap (rock)

The Village Idiot: Good Knievel (rock)

FRI, Sept. 27

Majestic Oak Winery: Jeff Stewart (acoustic)

Tékēla Sylvania: Rob Storm (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron Krott (acoustic)

Bier Stube: M125 (rock)

Toledo Yacht Club: Country Night

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Ellie Martin (jazz)

Maumee Indoor Theater: Fleetwood Gold (classic rock)

The Village Idiot: Day Drinkers, The Bridges, Funk Factory (pop rock)

SAT, Sept. 28

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Five Car Pile Up (rock)

Majestic Oak Winery: Ben Delong (acoustic)

Farnsworth Metropark: Girish (folk & traditional)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cindy Slee (acoustic)

BGSU: BGSU Homecoming Concert (marching band)

Over Yonder Concert House: Joe’s Truck Stop (folk)

The Mailpouch Saloon: Rob Storm (acoustic)

Bier Stube: Paddock (rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeremy McClellans Open J.A.M. (rock)

The Village Idiot: EZ Pickenz, Them Oh Boys (rock)

SUN, Sept. 29

Majestic Oak Winery: Terry & Charlie (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Jazz Night, Open Mic

MON, Sept. 30

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)