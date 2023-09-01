Music Calendar Sept. 2023

WEEKLY
MON.
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Whiskey Monday featuring Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
Ciao!: Chris Brown & Candace Coleman (soft rock, jazz)
TUES.
Ciao!: Chris Brown & Candace Coleman (soft rock, jazz)
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Father’nSon (acoustic)
WED.
The Real Seafood Company: Area pianist/vocalists
Arlyn’s Good Beer: Jazz Night
THURS.
The Real Seafood Company: Area pianist/vocalists
The Chop House: Jazz piano
Peacock Cafe – Jazz Collective Weekly Jazz Hang (jazz)
FRI.
The Chop House: Jazz piano
Kickstand Saloon: Area rock bands
SAT.
The Chop House: Jazz piano
Kickstand Saloon: Area rock bands
SUN.
The Village Idiot: Jazz night and open mic
Sodbuster Bar: Father’nSon jam (acoustic)
Kickstand Saloon: Open jam with Dave Fleeson and Steve Taylor (acoustic)
FRI, Sep. 1
Benfield Wines: Ramona Collins (jazz)
Bier Stube: High Mileage (rock)
Sneaky Pete’s: String Theory (rock)
Hollywood Casino: Venyx (pop rock)
Hensville Live! Concert Series: Dueling Pianos (piano)
THIS MONTH
SAT, Sep. 2
Bar 145: Reckless Highway (country)
The Town Center at Levis Commons : Ben DeLong Band (acoustic)
Sylvania Te’kela: JP and the Big Deal: (acoustic)
The Switchboard: Soul Night (soul)
Frankie’s Inner City: Sir Cadian (metal)
Sneaky Pete’s: Middle Age Arcade (pop rock)
Bier Stube: Chris Shutters Band (rock)
Hollywood Casino: DTour Band (pop rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Strawberry Kush (classic rock)
The Village Idiot: Echo Record (indie)
WED, Sep. 6
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Abbigale Rose (blues)
Woodlands Park: OMG (Old Musicians with Guitars) (acoustic)
Ottawa Tavern: Gemini Syndrome wsg/ Made 2 Rise (metal)
Olander Park: Kristy & Co. (acoustic)
THURS, Sep. 7
Levis Square: The SkittleBots (pop rock)
Toledo Botanical Garden: The Lori LeFevre Group (jazz)
Frankie’s Inner City: GA-20 (blues)
The Village Idiot: David Graham & the Eskimo Brothers (americana)
FRI, Sep. 8
Bar 145: Noisy Neighbors Trio (acoustic)
Bier Stube: Mizer Vossen Project (rock)
Glass City Metropark: “An Evening of Acoustic Vibes” featuring Nate Hicks and special guest, Jzilliance Band (acoustic)
The Ottawa Tavern: Teenage Bottlerocket/Tightwire/The Stinky Meatballs (rock)
Pat & Dandy’s: Parallel Universe (classic rock)
Hollywood Casino: The One & Twos (pop rock)
Sneaky Pete’s: Strawberry Kush (classic rock)
SAT, Sep. 9
Toledo Museum of Art: TMA Block Party with special guest Spinderella (hip hop)
Six Fifths Distillery, Perrysburg: Matthew James (acoustic)
Over Yonder Concert House: Joe’s Truck Stop (americana)
Pat & Dandy’s: The CastawayZ (rock)
Bier Stube: String Theory (rock)
Hollywood Casino: Killer Flamingos (pop rock)
Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Elektrick Mayhem (rock)
Sneaky Pete’s: Streetwyze (rock)
The Distillery: Letter Rip (rock)
SUN, Sep. 10
M.J. Wright Pavillion on the Towpath: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)
Gesu Church: Jazz on the Lawn with Ramona Collins (Jazz)
Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum: the SkittleBots (pop rock)
WED, Sep. 13
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Calen Savage (acoustic)
THURS, Sep. 14
Levi Square: Tony Salazar (acoustic)
Wood County Museum: Corduroy Road, Amelia Airhearts and Moths in the Attic (rock)
Stranahan Theater: Gracias Christmas Cantata (choral)
Frankie’s Inner City: Escape From the Zoo (punk)
FRI, Sep. 15
Bier Stube: The Grape Smugglers (acoustic)
Centennial Terrace: 1964: The Tribute (classic rock)
Huntington Center: Hardy (country)
Bar 145: Renegade Lemonade (pop rock)
Pat & Dandy’s: RuKus (rock)
Hollywood Casino: Not Fast Enüff
Sneaky Pete’s: Kall Me Kendra (pop rock)
Fire Station Bar & Grill: 419 Music Fest (pop rock)
The Toledo Club: Family House Fall Festival (various artists)
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Chris Canas (blues)
Sylvania Te’kela: Monte & Dawn of Gypsy Luvin’ (acoustic)
Pat & Dandy’s: The Hen House Band (rock)
Toledo Museum of Art: Toledo Symphony Orchestra with special guest Branford Marsalis (symphony)
Bier Stube: Paddock (rock)
Hollywood Casino: Fooz Fighters: Foo Fighters Tribute (rock)
Sneaky Pete’s: JT Hayden Band (rock)
Ye Olde Cock n’ Bull: Letter Rip (rock)
SUN, Sep. 16
WAKT Studios: Brent Lowry (country)
WED, Sep. 20
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Johannes Ronquillo (acoustic)
Olander Park: Scott Schaffer Big Band (jazz)
Toledo Museum of Art: Guster with Toledo Symphony Orchestra (alternative rock)
THURS, Sep. 21
Levis Square: Trez & Ramona (jazz)
Main Library: Ordinary Elephant (folk)
FRI, Sep. 22
Bier Stube: The 25s (alternative rock)
Frankie’s Inner City: Black Joe Lewis (soul)
SAT, Sep. 23
Bar 145: The Bridges (rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Damen Cook & Friends (jazz)
Toledo Botanical Garden: The Antivillains (folk)
Huntington Center: Thomas Rhett (country)
Pat & Dandy’s: All or Nothing (rock)
Bier Stube: Noisy Neighbors (pop rock)
Hollywood Casino: Blake Nation – Blake Shelton Tribute (country)
The Switchboard: Echo Record (indie)
The Village Idiot: King Size Drag (rock)
Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Dealing With Dragons (rock)
Bar 145: The Ladies Night (pop rock)
SUN, Sep. 24
Maumee Bay Brewing Co.: The Screaming Heathens and The Polka Floyd Show (rock)
Downtown Earnest Brew Works: whateverandeveramen. (choral)
WED, Sep. 27
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Distant Cousinz Duo (acoustic)
FRI, Sep. 29
Bier Stube: The Cheeks (rock)
Whiskey River Tavern: Holly Lafferty & April Ramsey (acoustic)
Hollywood Casino: Soulstice (soul)
SAT, Sep. 30
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Slow No Wake (acoustic)
Pat & Dandys: G-String Jettison (rock)
Toledo Museum of Art: Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner (rock)
Bier Stube: Everyday People 419 (soul)
Hollywood Casino: Organized K-OS (pop rock)
Stranahan Theater: Kip Moore (country)
Bar 145: That 80’s Band (pop rock)