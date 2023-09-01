Music Calendar Sept. 2023

WEEKLY

MON.

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Whiskey Monday featuring Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

Ciao!: Chris Brown & Candace Coleman (soft rock, jazz)

TUES.

Ciao!: Chris Brown & Candace Coleman (soft rock, jazz)

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Father’nSon (acoustic)

WED.

The Real Seafood Company: Area pianist/vocalists

Arlyn’s Good Beer: Jazz Night

THURS.

The Real Seafood Company: Area pianist/vocalists

The Chop House: Jazz piano

Peacock Cafe – Jazz Collective Weekly Jazz Hang (jazz)

FRI.

The Chop House: Jazz piano

Kickstand Saloon: Area rock bands

SAT.

The Chop House: Jazz piano

Kickstand Saloon: Area rock bands

SUN.

The Village Idiot: Jazz night and open mic

Sodbuster Bar: Father’nSon jam (acoustic)

Kickstand Saloon: Open jam with Dave Fleeson and Steve Taylor (acoustic)

FRI, Sep. 1

Benfield Wines: Ramona Collins (jazz)

Bier Stube: High Mileage (rock)

Sneaky Pete’s: String Theory (rock)

Hollywood Casino: Venyx (pop rock)

Hensville Live! Concert Series: Dueling Pianos (piano)

THIS MONTH

SAT, Sep. 2

Bar 145: Reckless Highway (country)

The Town Center at Levis Commons : Ben DeLong Band (acoustic)

Sylvania Te’kela: JP and the Big Deal: (acoustic)

The Switchboard: Soul Night (soul)

Frankie’s Inner City: Sir Cadian (metal)

Sneaky Pete’s: Middle Age Arcade (pop rock)

Bier Stube: Chris Shutters Band (rock)

Hollywood Casino: DTour Band (pop rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Strawberry Kush (classic rock)

The Village Idiot: Echo Record (indie)

WED, Sep. 6

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Abbigale Rose (blues)

Woodlands Park: OMG (Old Musicians with Guitars) (acoustic)

Ottawa Tavern: Gemini Syndrome wsg/ Made 2 Rise (metal)

Olander Park: Kristy & Co. (acoustic)

THURS, Sep. 7

Levis Square: The SkittleBots (pop rock)

Toledo Botanical Garden: The Lori LeFevre Group (jazz)

Frankie’s Inner City: GA-20 (blues)

The Village Idiot: David Graham & the Eskimo Brothers (americana)

FRI, Sep. 8

Bar 145: Noisy Neighbors Trio (acoustic)

Bier Stube: Mizer Vossen Project (rock)

Glass City Metropark: “An Evening of Acoustic Vibes” featuring Nate Hicks and special guest, Jzilliance Band (acoustic)

The Ottawa Tavern: Teenage Bottlerocket/Tightwire/The Stinky Meatballs (rock)

Pat & Dandy’s: Parallel Universe (classic rock)

Hollywood Casino: The One & Twos (pop rock)

Sneaky Pete’s: Strawberry Kush (classic rock)

SAT, Sep. 9

Toledo Museum of Art: TMA Block Party with special guest Spinderella (hip hop)

Six Fifths Distillery, Perrysburg: Matthew James (acoustic)

Over Yonder Concert House: Joe’s Truck Stop (americana)

Pat & Dandy’s: The CastawayZ (rock)

Bier Stube: String Theory (rock)

Hollywood Casino: Killer Flamingos (pop rock)

Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Elektrick Mayhem (rock)

Sneaky Pete’s: Streetwyze (rock)

The Distillery: Letter Rip (rock)

SUN, Sep. 10

M.J. Wright Pavillion on the Towpath: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)

Gesu Church: Jazz on the Lawn with Ramona Collins (Jazz)

Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum: the SkittleBots (pop rock)

WED, Sep. 13

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Calen Savage (acoustic)

THURS, Sep. 14

Levi Square: Tony Salazar (acoustic)

Wood County Museum: Corduroy Road, Amelia Airhearts and Moths in the Attic (rock)

Stranahan Theater: Gracias Christmas Cantata (choral)

Frankie’s Inner City: Escape From the Zoo (punk)

FRI, Sep. 15

Bier Stube: The Grape Smugglers (acoustic)

Centennial Terrace: 1964: The Tribute (classic rock)

Huntington Center: Hardy (country)

Bar 145: Renegade Lemonade (pop rock)

Pat & Dandy’s: RuKus (rock)

Hollywood Casino: Not Fast Enüff

Sneaky Pete’s: Kall Me Kendra (pop rock)

Fire Station Bar & Grill: 419 Music Fest (pop rock)

The Toledo Club: Family House Fall Festival (various artists)

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Chris Canas (blues)

Sylvania Te’kela: Monte & Dawn of Gypsy Luvin’ (acoustic)

Pat & Dandy’s: The Hen House Band (rock)

Toledo Museum of Art: Toledo Symphony Orchestra with special guest Branford Marsalis (symphony)

Bier Stube: Paddock (rock)

Hollywood Casino: Fooz Fighters: Foo Fighters Tribute (rock)

Sneaky Pete’s: JT Hayden Band (rock)

Ye Olde Cock n’ Bull: Letter Rip (rock)

SUN, Sep. 16

WAKT Studios: Brent Lowry (country)

WED, Sep. 20

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Johannes Ronquillo (acoustic)

Olander Park: Scott Schaffer Big Band (jazz)

Toledo Museum of Art: Guster with Toledo Symphony Orchestra (alternative rock)

THURS, Sep. 21

Levis Square: Trez & Ramona (jazz)

Main Library: Ordinary Elephant (folk)

FRI, Sep. 22

Bier Stube: The 25s (alternative rock)

Frankie’s Inner City: Black Joe Lewis (soul)

SAT, Sep. 23

Bar 145: The Bridges (rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Damen Cook & Friends (jazz)

Toledo Botanical Garden: The Antivillains (folk)

Huntington Center: Thomas Rhett (country)

Pat & Dandy’s: All or Nothing (rock)

Bier Stube: Noisy Neighbors (pop rock)

Hollywood Casino: Blake Nation – Blake Shelton Tribute (country)

The Switchboard: Echo Record (indie)

The Village Idiot: King Size Drag (rock)

Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Dealing With Dragons (rock)

Bar 145: The Ladies Night (pop rock)

SUN, Sep. 24

Maumee Bay Brewing Co.: The Screaming Heathens and The Polka Floyd Show (rock)

Downtown Earnest Brew Works: whateverandeveramen. (choral)

WED, Sep. 27

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Distant Cousinz Duo (acoustic)

FRI, Sep. 29

Bier Stube: The Cheeks (rock)

Whiskey River Tavern: Holly Lafferty & April Ramsey (acoustic)

Hollywood Casino: Soulstice (soul)

SAT, Sep. 30

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Slow No Wake (acoustic)

Pat & Dandys: G-String Jettison (rock)

Toledo Museum of Art: Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner (rock)

Bier Stube: Everyday People 419 (soul)

Hollywood Casino: Organized K-OS (pop rock)

Stranahan Theater: Kip Moore (country)

Bar 145: That 80’s Band (pop rock)