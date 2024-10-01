Music Calendar October 2024

TUE, Oct. 1

Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz

The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)

WED, Oct. 2

The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)

Frankie’s: The Schizophonics (rock)

THUR, Oct. 3

The Peacock Cafe: Toledo Jazz Collective

The Golden Road: Feria Gust & Friends (rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Jeremy Porter & the Tucos (rock)

FRI, Oct. 4

Poe Road Music Sanctuary: WayneStock 13 (rock)

Huntington Center: MercyMe with Crowder (Christian)

Bier Stube: Everyday People 419 (soul)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jack Schilb (acoustic)

Ottawa Tavern: 4:19 A.M. Launch Party (rock)

The Village Idiot: House Band (rock) Distant Cousinz (pop rock)

Frankie’s: Mickey Avalon (rap)

BGSU: Orchard Guitar Festival: Randy Napoleon Concert with BGSU Jazz Faculty

Bar 145: The 25’s (rock)

Hollywood Casino: The Killer Flamingos (pop rock)

Arlyn’s Good Beer: Orchard Guitar Festival Jam

Kickstand Saloon: Steve Kennedy (rock)

SAT, Oct. 5

BGSU: Orchard Guitar Festival: Guitar Ensembles

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Dave Carpenter (acoustic)

The Ottawa Tavern: “A Nightmare On Adams Street” w/ Green Jelly (alternative rock)

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: Drew Kaseman (acoustic)

Bier Stube: Distant Cousinz (pop rock)

Hollywood Casino: Eric Church Tribute (country)

Kickstand Saloon: Just Two (rock)

Poe Road Music Sanctuary: WayneStock 13 (rock)

The Village Idiot: Minimum Wage (rock) Echo Record (indie)

Bar 145: 2 Left Missing (pop rock)

SUN, Oct. 6

M.J. Wright Pavillion on the Towpath: Otsego Swing Choir & Otsego Marching Band (swing)

The Village Idiot: Jazz Night and Open Mic

The Golden Road: Roots Of Creation & Grateful Dub (rock)

MON, Oct. 7

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)

TUE, Oct. 8

Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz

The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)

WED, Oct. 9

Frankie’s: Source (rock)

The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays (jazz)

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

The Golden Road: The Magic Beans (rock)

The Village Idiot: Evan & Nate (acoustic)

THUR, Oct. 10

The Toledo Zoo: Justin Moore & Randy Houser (country)

Papa’s Tavern: Bobby May Open Jam (rock)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron & Peter (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: The Zimmerman Twins (rock)

FRI, Oct. 11

Frankie’s: Bio Killaz (rap)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jon B. Roth (rock)

Bier Stube: The Cheeks (rock)

Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Ingrid Racine Quintet (jazz)

Hollywood Casino: North of Nashville (country)

Kickstand Saloon: Old Skool (rock)

Bar 145: The Ladies Night (pop rock)

The Village Idiot: The 25’s (rock), Live Roots (rock)

SAT, Oct. 12

Benfield Wines: Ramona Collins (jazz)

The 577 Foundation: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)

The Polish Ostrich: Action Pants (rock)

Bier Stube: Echo Chamber (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Chloe (acoustic)

Hollywood Casino: Red Carpet Crashers (pop rock)

Kickstand Saloon: N.T.O. (rock)

Bar 145: Distant Cousinz (pop rock)

The Village Idiot: Locoweed, Cactus Jack (rock)

SUN, Oct. 13

Wheelin on the Rocks: Celebration of Life for Mark VanWinkle (rock)

The Village Idiot: Jazz Night and Open Mic

Frankie’s: The Iron Roses & Dog Park Dissidents (alternative rock)

Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum: Toledo Music Jam (various)

MON, Oct. 14

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)

TUE, Oct. 15

Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Tumbao Bravo (jazz)

The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)

WED, Oct. 16

Slater’s Food & Spirits: Jazz Night

The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays (jazz)

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)

THUR, Oct. 17

Libbey House: Florence Scott Libbey Chamber Series (classical)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Frank May (acoustic)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective

Kickstand Saloon: Snyder & Rutter (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Jesse Ray & the Carolina Catfish (blues)

FRI, Oct. 18

The Ottawa Tavern: Stick to Your Guns & Bane (punk)

Bier Stube: Mizer Vossen Project (rock)

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: P3K (rock)

Huntington Center: For King + Country (Christian)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Jo Serrapere (singer songwriter)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Rick Caswell (acoustic)

The Valentine Theatre: Tosca (opera)

Hollywood Casino: D-Tour Band (pop rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Middle Age Arcade (rock)

Frankie’s: The Quasi Kings (rock)

The Village Idiot: House Band, The Trip-lettes (rock)

SAT, Oct. 19

Benfield Wines: Jenn & John (acoustic)

Arlyn’s Good Beer: Irish Sessions (folk & traditional)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Maurice John Vaughn with The Freddie Dixon Band (blues)

Magnolia: Haunted Frequencies ft RUVLO w/ Sharlitz Web (electronic)

Bier Stube: Wishing Well (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cara Taylor (acoustic)

The Summit: Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics (classical)

Bar 145: Tranquility (rock)

Hollywood Casino: Distant Cousinz (pop rock)

Kickstand Saloon: String Theory (rock)

The Village Idiot: Hullabaloo, Them Oh Boys (rock)

SUN, Oct. 20

The Valentine Theatre: Tosca (opera)

The Village Idiot: Jazz Night & Open Mic

Ottawa Tavern: Shayfer James (rock)

MON, Oct. 21

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Frank May (rock)

TUE, Oct. 22

Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz

ICE Restaurant: Jazz on Ice

WED, Oct. 23

The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays (jazz)

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

The Village Idiot: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)

THUR, Oct. 24

Papa’s Tavern: Bobby May Open Jam (rock)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective

The Village Idiot: Moths in the Attic (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Derrick Hudson (acoustic)

FRI, Oct. 25

Tékēla Sylvania: Rob Storm (acoustic)

Bier Stube: Madison Avenue (pop rock)

The Toledo Yacht Club: Country Night

The Golden Road: Decent Folk Does The Dead (rock)

Bar 145: Hard Candy (rock)

Hollywood Casino: Letter Rip (rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Rollie Tussing Trio (jazz)

Frankie’s: Worry Club (alternative rock)

The Village Idiot: Day Drinkers, Beef Carvers, Funk Factory (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron Krott (acoustic)

SAT, Oct. 26

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Nikki D & The Sister of Thunder (soul)

Bier Stube: Hot Lunch Special (rock)

Bar 145: DJ Adubb (dance)

Hollywood Casino: 7 Bridges – Eagles Tribute (classic rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeremy McClellans Open J.A.M. (rock)

The Village Idiot: Whiskey Charmers, Baccano (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cindy Slee (acoustic)

SUN, Oct. 27

Jazz Alley: Ramona Collins (jazz)

The Village Idiot: Jazz Night & Open Mic

Ottawa Tavern: Curses (metal)

MON, Oct. 28

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)

TUE, Oct. 29

Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz

The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)

WED, Oct. 30

The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)

THUR, Oct. 31

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Tim Oehlers (acoustic)