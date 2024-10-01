Music Calendar October 2024

TUE, Oct. 1
Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz
The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)
WED, Oct. 2
The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)
Frankie’s: The Schizophonics (rock)
THUR, Oct. 3
The Peacock Cafe: Toledo Jazz Collective
The Golden Road: Feria Gust & Friends (rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Jeremy Porter & the Tucos (rock)
FRI, Oct. 4
Poe Road Music Sanctuary: WayneStock 13 (rock)
Huntington Center: MercyMe with Crowder (Christian)
Bier Stube: Everyday People 419 (soul)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jack Schilb (acoustic)
Ottawa Tavern: 4:19 A.M. Launch Party (rock)
The Village Idiot: House Band (rock) Distant Cousinz (pop rock)
Frankie’s: Mickey Avalon (rap)
BGSU: Orchard Guitar Festival: Randy Napoleon Concert with BGSU Jazz Faculty
Bar 145: The 25’s (rock)
Hollywood Casino: The Killer Flamingos (pop rock)
Arlyn’s Good Beer: Orchard Guitar Festival Jam
Kickstand Saloon: Steve Kennedy (rock)
SAT, Oct. 5
BGSU: Orchard Guitar Festival: Guitar Ensembles
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Dave Carpenter (acoustic)
The Ottawa Tavern: “A Nightmare On Adams Street” w/ Green Jelly (alternative rock)
Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: Drew Kaseman (acoustic)
Bier Stube: Distant Cousinz (pop rock)
Hollywood Casino: Eric Church Tribute (country)
Kickstand Saloon: Just Two (rock)
Poe Road Music Sanctuary: WayneStock 13 (rock)
The Village Idiot: Minimum Wage (rock) Echo Record (indie)
Bar 145: 2 Left Missing (pop rock)
SUN, Oct. 6
M.J. Wright Pavillion on the Towpath: Otsego Swing Choir & Otsego Marching Band (swing)
The Village Idiot: Jazz Night and Open Mic
The Golden Road: Roots Of Creation & Grateful Dub (rock)
MON, Oct. 7
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)
TUE, Oct. 8
Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz
The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)
WED, Oct. 9
Frankie’s: Source (rock)
The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays (jazz)
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
The Golden Road: The Magic Beans (rock)
The Village Idiot: Evan & Nate (acoustic)
THUR, Oct. 10
The Toledo Zoo: Justin Moore & Randy Houser (country)
Papa’s Tavern: Bobby May Open Jam (rock)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron & Peter (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: The Zimmerman Twins (rock)
FRI, Oct. 11
Frankie’s: Bio Killaz (rap)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jon B. Roth (rock)
Bier Stube: The Cheeks (rock)
Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Ingrid Racine Quintet (jazz)
Hollywood Casino: North of Nashville (country)
Kickstand Saloon: Old Skool (rock)
Bar 145: The Ladies Night (pop rock)
The Village Idiot: The 25’s (rock), Live Roots (rock)
SAT, Oct. 12
Benfield Wines: Ramona Collins (jazz)
The 577 Foundation: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)
The Polish Ostrich: Action Pants (rock)
Bier Stube: Echo Chamber (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Chloe (acoustic)
Hollywood Casino: Red Carpet Crashers (pop rock)
Kickstand Saloon: N.T.O. (rock)
Bar 145: Distant Cousinz (pop rock)
The Village Idiot: Locoweed, Cactus Jack (rock)
SUN, Oct. 13
Wheelin on the Rocks: Celebration of Life for Mark VanWinkle (rock)
The Village Idiot: Jazz Night and Open Mic
Frankie’s: The Iron Roses & Dog Park Dissidents (alternative rock)
Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum: Toledo Music Jam (various)
MON, Oct. 14
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)
TUE, Oct. 15
Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Tumbao Bravo (jazz)
The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)
WED, Oct. 16
Slater’s Food & Spirits: Jazz Night
The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays (jazz)
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)
THUR, Oct. 17
Libbey House: Florence Scott Libbey Chamber Series (classical)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Frank May (acoustic)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective
Kickstand Saloon: Snyder & Rutter (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Jesse Ray & the Carolina Catfish (blues)
FRI, Oct. 18
The Ottawa Tavern: Stick to Your Guns & Bane (punk)
Bier Stube: Mizer Vossen Project (rock)
Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: P3K (rock)
Huntington Center: For King + Country (Christian)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Jo Serrapere (singer songwriter)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Rick Caswell (acoustic)
The Valentine Theatre: Tosca (opera)
Hollywood Casino: D-Tour Band (pop rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Middle Age Arcade (rock)
Frankie’s: The Quasi Kings (rock)
The Village Idiot: House Band, The Trip-lettes (rock)
SAT, Oct. 19
Benfield Wines: Jenn & John (acoustic)
Arlyn’s Good Beer: Irish Sessions (folk & traditional)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Maurice John Vaughn with The Freddie Dixon Band (blues)
Magnolia: Haunted Frequencies ft RUVLO w/ Sharlitz Web (electronic)
Bier Stube: Wishing Well (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cara Taylor (acoustic)
The Summit: Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics (classical)
Bar 145: Tranquility (rock)
Hollywood Casino: Distant Cousinz (pop rock)
Kickstand Saloon: String Theory (rock)
The Village Idiot: Hullabaloo, Them Oh Boys (rock)
SUN, Oct. 20
The Valentine Theatre: Tosca (opera)
The Village Idiot: Jazz Night & Open Mic
Ottawa Tavern: Shayfer James (rock)
MON, Oct. 21
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Frank May (rock)
TUE, Oct. 22
Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz
ICE Restaurant: Jazz on Ice
WED, Oct. 23
The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays (jazz)
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
The Village Idiot: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)
THUR, Oct. 24
Papa’s Tavern: Bobby May Open Jam (rock)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective
The Village Idiot: Moths in the Attic (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Derrick Hudson (acoustic)
FRI, Oct. 25
Tékēla Sylvania: Rob Storm (acoustic)
Bier Stube: Madison Avenue (pop rock)
The Toledo Yacht Club: Country Night
The Golden Road: Decent Folk Does The Dead (rock)
Bar 145: Hard Candy (rock)
Hollywood Casino: Letter Rip (rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Rollie Tussing Trio (jazz)
Frankie’s: Worry Club (alternative rock)
The Village Idiot: Day Drinkers, Beef Carvers, Funk Factory (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron Krott (acoustic)
SAT, Oct. 26
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Nikki D & The Sister of Thunder (soul)
Bier Stube: Hot Lunch Special (rock)
Bar 145: DJ Adubb (dance)
Hollywood Casino: 7 Bridges – Eagles Tribute (classic rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeremy McClellans Open J.A.M. (rock)
The Village Idiot: Whiskey Charmers, Baccano (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cindy Slee (acoustic)
SUN, Oct. 27
Jazz Alley: Ramona Collins (jazz)
The Village Idiot: Jazz Night & Open Mic
Ottawa Tavern: Curses (metal)
MON, Oct. 28
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)
TUE, Oct. 29
Urban Pine Winery: Abbigale (blues)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz
The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)
WED, Oct. 30
The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)
THUR, Oct. 31
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Tim Oehlers (acoustic)