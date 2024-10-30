Music Calendar November 2024

FRI, Nov. 1
Majestic Oak Winery: Engine 19 (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Zack Fletcher (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: House Band (rock), Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)
Bier Stube: Screaming Heathens (rock)
Stranahan Theater: Theory of a Deadman (rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Alex Anest Organ Trio (jazz)
Bar 145: Venyx (rock)
Ottawa Tavern: Queen of the Damned Halloween Party (alternative rock)
SAT, Nov. 2
Majestic Oak Winery: AK & The Queen with Justin Marchand (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder (soul), Echo Record (indie rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Dave Carpenter (acoustic)
Toledo Spirits: Charlie Millard duo with Jercat Millard (singer/songwriter)
Bar 145: My80s Vice (pop/rock)
The Polish Ostrich: Elsie Binx x Black Season Witch (rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Blues Man Bobby G. with the Third Street Cigar Band (blues)
Bier Stube: Letter Rip (rock)
Wheelin’ on the Rocks: 2 Left Missing (rock)
SUN, Nov. 3
The Village Idiot: Jazz Night and Open Mic
Ottawa Tavern: Influence / Reject the Silence / Renegade Angel (alternative rock)
MON, Nov. 4
Frankie’s Toledo – Born of Osiris (metal)
The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
TUE, Nov. 5
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz
The Village Idiot: Bobby May & Dale Beagle (acoustic)
WED, Nov. 6
The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays
Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
The Village Idiot: Anthony Beck (acoustic)
THUR, Nov. 7
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Anthony Beck (acoustic)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Ariel Kasler Quartet (jazz)
Papa’s Tavern: Bobby May’s Open Jam (acoustic)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective
Frankie’s Toledo: Saturdays At Your Place (alternative rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Science Dad (rock)
FRI, Nov. 8
Majestic Oak Winery: Ben Delong (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jon B. Roth (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: The Bridges (rock), Jordan & Josh with Evan & Steve (rock)
Bier Stube: Grape Smugglers (rock)
Toledo Spirits: The Montvales (folk)
Manhattan’s Pub n’ Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Steve Wood Quartet (jazz)
Hollywood Casino: Noisy Neighbors (pop/rock)
Bar 145: The Skittle Bots (pop/rock)
Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Baja Frog (rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Old School (rock)
SAT, Nov. 9
Howard’s Club H: The Ladies Night (pop/rock)
Majestic Oak Winery: Night Bird Trio (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Chloe (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: King Size Drag (alt-country), Angela Perley (alt-country)
Maumee Indoor Theater: The Vogues (classic rock)
Ottawa Tavern: Clementine (alternative rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Djangophonique (jazz)
River Raisin Center for the Arts: Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters (pop/rock)
The Valentine Theatre: Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes: 100 Years of Hank (country)
Bier Stube: All or Nothing (rock)
Bar 145: The Willits (alternative rock)
Kickstand Saloon: N.T.O. (rock)
SUN, Nov. 10
Majestic Oak Winery: Ramona & Trez (jazz)
BGSU: Sounds of the Stadium (marching band)
The Village Idiot: Jazz Night and Open Mic
MON, Nov. 11
The Village Idiot: Steve Kennedy (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
TUE, Nov. 12
Huntington Center: REO Speedwagon & Loverboy (classic rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz
The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers & Josh Silas (acoustic)
WED, Nov. 13
The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays
Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
Stranahan Theater: Chicago (classic rock)
THUR, Nov. 14
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron & Peter (acoustic)
Main Library: Scott Cook (singer/songwriter)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective
The Village Idiot: Zimmerman Twins (rock)
FRI, Nov. 15
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Rick Caswell (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: House Band (rock), Lone Wolf Hippies (rock)
Bier Stube: Cheeks (rock)
Toledo Spirits: Tray Wellington Band (bluegrass)
Ottawa Tavern: J Navarro & The Traitors, The Polka Floyd Show (alternative rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Ben Stalets (folk)
BGSU: University Men’s Chorus and Volaré (choral)
Bar 145: Renegade Lemonade (pop/rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Steve Kennedy (rock)
SAT, Nov. 16
Huntington Center: Trans Siberian Orchestra (orchestra)
Majestic Oak Winery: Renegade Lemonade (pop/rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cara Taylor (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Hepcat Revival (jazz),
Benfield Wines: Morgan Tooth (acoustic)
Toledo Museum of Art: Rick Steve’s Europe: A Symphonic Journey (classical)
BGSU: A Cappella Choir and Collegiate Chorale (choral)
Bar 145: Pop’s Garage (pop/rock)
Hollywood Casino: 56 Daze (pop/rock)
Kickstand Saloon: String Theory (rock)
SUN, Nov. 17
Oak Shade Grove: Toledo Swiss Singers: United In Song & Spirit (choral)
Toledo Spirits: Jordan Hamilton (jazz)
The Village Idiot: Jazz Night and Open Mic
MON, Nov. 18
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
TUE, Nov. 19
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz
The Village Idiot: Bobby May & Dale Beagle (acoustic)
WED, Nov. 20
The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays
Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
The Village Idiot: Shawn Sanders (acoustic)
THUR, Nov. 21
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Frank May (acoustic)
St. Clement Hall: Dreams of Freedom (folk & traditional)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)
Kickstand Saloon: Snyder & Rutter (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Renegade Lemonade (rock)
FRI, Nov. 22
Majestic Oak Winery: Jeff Stewart (acoustic)
Tékēla Sylvania: Rob Storm (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron Krott (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Mizer Vossen Project (rock), Live Roots (rock)
Bier Stube: Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)
The Summit: Candlelight: The Beatles (orchestra)
Bar 145: 56 Daze (rock)
Toledo Museum of Art: Rhapsody in Blue at 100 (orchestra)
Kickstand Saloon: AJ Knepper (acoustic)
SAT, Nov. 23
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cindy Slee (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Locoweed (rock), Them Oh Boys (rock)
Majestic Oak Winery: Lone Wolf Hippies (rock)
Bier Stube: Whitehead/Mac (pop/rock)
The Summit: Candlelight: The Beatles (orchestra), Coldplay & Imagine Dragons (orchestra)
Maumee Indoor Theater: The Blues Brothers Experience (blues)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Jean Holden (jazz)
Frankie’s Toledo: Kyle’s Birthday Bash (rock)
Toledo Museum of Art: Rhapsody in Blue at 100 (orchestra)
Bar 145: North of Nashville (country)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeremy McClellans Open J.A.M. (rock)
SUN, Nov. 24
Majestic Oak Winery: Kaiden Chase (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Jazz Night and Open Mic
MON, Nov. 25
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
TUE, Nov. 26
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz
The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers & Josh Silas (acoustic)
WED, Nov. 27
The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock), keepitcasual (rock)
Majestic Oak Winery: Noisy Neighbors (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Tim Oehlers (acoustic)
The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays
Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
THUR, Nov. 28
The Village Idiot: Evan & Nate (acoustic), Three’s Kin (rock)
FRI, Nov. 29
The Village Idiot: Day Drinkers (rock), House Band (rock), Funk Factory (rock)
Bier Stube: The 25’s (rock)
Aria Banquet Hall: SaxFifth & Real Noble Events Presents: “Lovers & Friends Live!” (R&B)
Ottawa Tavern: Emo Night (alternative rock)
Bar 145: The Bridges (rock)
SAT, Nov. 30
The Village Idiot: The Killer Flamingos (pop/rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Derrick Hudson (acoustic)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Rollie Tussing Trio (blues)
Bier Stube: Random Act (rock)
Bar 145: Willow Run (Americana)