Music Calendar November 2024

FRI, Nov. 1

Majestic Oak Winery: Engine 19 (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Zack Fletcher (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: House Band (rock), Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)

Bier Stube: Screaming Heathens (rock)

Stranahan Theater: Theory of a Deadman (rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Alex Anest Organ Trio (jazz)

Bar 145: Venyx (rock)

Ottawa Tavern: Queen of the Damned Halloween Party (alternative rock)

SAT, Nov. 2

Majestic Oak Winery: AK & The Queen with Justin Marchand (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder (soul), Echo Record (indie rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Dave Carpenter (acoustic)

Toledo Spirits: Charlie Millard duo with Jercat Millard (singer/songwriter)

Bar 145: My80s Vice (pop/rock)

The Polish Ostrich: Elsie Binx x Black Season Witch (rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Blues Man Bobby G. with the Third Street Cigar Band (blues)

Bier Stube: Letter Rip (rock)

Wheelin’ on the Rocks: 2 Left Missing (rock)

SUN, Nov. 3

The Village Idiot: Jazz Night and Open Mic

Ottawa Tavern: Influence / Reject the Silence / Renegade Angel (alternative rock)

MON, Nov. 4

Frankie’s Toledo – Born of Osiris (metal)

The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

TUE, Nov. 5

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz

The Village Idiot: Bobby May & Dale Beagle (acoustic)

WED, Nov. 6

The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays

Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

The Village Idiot: Anthony Beck (acoustic)

THUR, Nov. 7

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Anthony Beck (acoustic)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Ariel Kasler Quartet (jazz)

Papa’s Tavern: Bobby May’s Open Jam (acoustic)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective

Frankie’s Toledo: Saturdays At Your Place (alternative rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Science Dad (rock)

FRI, Nov. 8

Majestic Oak Winery: Ben Delong (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jon B. Roth (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: The Bridges (rock), Jordan & Josh with Evan & Steve (rock)

Bier Stube: Grape Smugglers (rock)

Toledo Spirits: The Montvales (folk)

Manhattan’s Pub n’ Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Steve Wood Quartet (jazz)

Hollywood Casino: Noisy Neighbors (pop/rock)

Bar 145: The Skittle Bots (pop/rock)

Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Baja Frog (rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Old School (rock)

SAT, Nov. 9

Howard’s Club H: The Ladies Night (pop/rock)

Majestic Oak Winery: Night Bird Trio (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Chloe (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: King Size Drag (alt-country), Angela Perley (alt-country)

Maumee Indoor Theater: The Vogues (classic rock)

Ottawa Tavern: Clementine (alternative rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Djangophonique (jazz)

River Raisin Center for the Arts: Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters (pop/rock)

The Valentine Theatre: Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes: 100 Years of Hank (country)

Bier Stube: All or Nothing (rock)

Bar 145: The Willits (alternative rock)

Kickstand Saloon: N.T.O. (rock)

SUN, Nov. 10

Majestic Oak Winery: Ramona & Trez (jazz)

BGSU: Sounds of the Stadium (marching band)

The Village Idiot: Jazz Night and Open Mic

MON, Nov. 11

The Village Idiot: Steve Kennedy (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

TUE, Nov. 12

Huntington Center: REO Speedwagon & Loverboy (classic rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz

The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers & Josh Silas (acoustic)

WED, Nov. 13

The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays

Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

Stranahan Theater: Chicago (classic rock)

THUR, Nov. 14

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron & Peter (acoustic)

Main Library: Scott Cook (singer/songwriter)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective

The Village Idiot: Zimmerman Twins (rock)

FRI, Nov. 15

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Rick Caswell (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: House Band (rock), Lone Wolf Hippies (rock)

Bier Stube: Cheeks (rock)

Toledo Spirits: Tray Wellington Band (bluegrass)

Ottawa Tavern: J Navarro & The Traitors, The Polka Floyd Show (alternative rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Ben Stalets (folk)

BGSU: University Men’s Chorus and Volaré (choral)

Bar 145: Renegade Lemonade (pop/rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Steve Kennedy (rock)

SAT, Nov. 16

Huntington Center: Trans Siberian Orchestra (orchestra)

Majestic Oak Winery: Renegade Lemonade (pop/rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cara Taylor (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Hepcat Revival (jazz),

Benfield Wines: Morgan Tooth (acoustic)

Toledo Museum of Art: Rick Steve’s Europe: A Symphonic Journey (classical)

BGSU: A Cappella Choir and Collegiate Chorale (choral)

Bar 145: Pop’s Garage (pop/rock)

Hollywood Casino: 56 Daze (pop/rock)

Kickstand Saloon: String Theory (rock)

SUN, Nov. 17

Oak Shade Grove: Toledo Swiss Singers: United In Song & Spirit (choral)

Toledo Spirits: Jordan Hamilton (jazz)

The Village Idiot: Jazz Night and Open Mic

MON, Nov. 18

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

TUE, Nov. 19

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz

The Village Idiot: Bobby May & Dale Beagle (acoustic)

WED, Nov. 20

The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays

Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

The Village Idiot: Shawn Sanders (acoustic)

THUR, Nov. 21

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Frank May (acoustic)

St. Clement Hall: Dreams of Freedom (folk & traditional)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)

Kickstand Saloon: Snyder & Rutter (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Renegade Lemonade (rock)

FRI, Nov. 22

Majestic Oak Winery: Jeff Stewart (acoustic)

Tékēla Sylvania: Rob Storm (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron Krott (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Mizer Vossen Project (rock), Live Roots (rock)

Bier Stube: Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)

The Summit: Candlelight: The Beatles (orchestra)

Bar 145: 56 Daze (rock)

Toledo Museum of Art: Rhapsody in Blue at 100 (orchestra)

Kickstand Saloon: AJ Knepper (acoustic)

SAT, Nov. 23

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cindy Slee (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Locoweed (rock), Them Oh Boys (rock)

Majestic Oak Winery: Lone Wolf Hippies (rock)

Bier Stube: Whitehead/Mac (pop/rock)

The Summit: Candlelight: The Beatles (orchestra), Coldplay & Imagine Dragons (orchestra)

Maumee Indoor Theater: The Blues Brothers Experience (blues)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Jean Holden (jazz)

Frankie’s Toledo: Kyle’s Birthday Bash (rock)

Toledo Museum of Art: Rhapsody in Blue at 100 (orchestra)

Bar 145: North of Nashville (country)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeremy McClellans Open J.A.M. (rock)

SUN, Nov. 24

Majestic Oak Winery: Kaiden Chase (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Jazz Night and Open Mic

MON, Nov. 25

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

TUE, Nov. 26

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Sessions: Tuesday Night Jazz

The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers & Josh Silas (acoustic)

WED, Nov. 27

The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock), keepitcasual (rock)

Majestic Oak Winery: Noisy Neighbors (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Tim Oehlers (acoustic)

The Heights: Wine & Jazz Wednesdays

Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

THUR, Nov. 28

The Village Idiot: Evan & Nate (acoustic), Three’s Kin (rock)

FRI, Nov. 29

The Village Idiot: Day Drinkers (rock), House Band (rock), Funk Factory (rock)

Bier Stube: The 25’s (rock)

Aria Banquet Hall: SaxFifth & Real Noble Events Presents: “Lovers & Friends Live!” (R&B)

Ottawa Tavern: Emo Night (alternative rock)

Bar 145: The Bridges (rock)

SAT, Nov. 30

The Village Idiot: The Killer Flamingos (pop/rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Derrick Hudson (acoustic)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Rollie Tussing Trio (blues)

Bier Stube: Random Act (rock)

Bar 145: Willow Run (Americana)