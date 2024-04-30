Music Calendar May 2024

WED, May 1
Sodbuster Bar: Ragtime Rick & His Chefs of Dixieland (jazz)
THUR, May 2
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Hector Mendoza (guitar)
Ottawa Tavern: Crazy Town X (alternative rock)
Huntington Center: Chris Young (country)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Unkle Lay Lee’s Moonshine All-Stars (country/rock)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)
FRI, May 3
Howard’s Club H: Rat Fest (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jeff Stewart (acoustic)
The Toledo Club – Opera Gala: A Tribute to Suzanne Rorick (opera)
The Village Idiot: House Band (rock)
Frankies Inner City: Jer & Insignificant Other (rock)
The Fieldhouse: Various local artists
Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: DJ with Jere-O-Kee (karaoke)
Kickstand Saloon: Mediocre Mix Tape (rock)
Bar 145: Distant Cousinz (pop rock)
Bier Stube: The 25s (rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Daniel Meron (jazz)
SAT, May 4
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Dave Carpenter (acoustic)
Frankies Inner City: May the 4th Be With You (rock)
Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: Jake’s Jam with the Black Jacks (rock)
Ohio Theatre: It’s Dangerous! An Authentic Michael Jackson Tribute Concert (pop rock)
Stranahan Theater: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi In Concert (orchestra)
Kickstand Saloon: Mediocre Mix Tape (rock)
The Village Idiot: Echo Record (rock)
Bier Stube: N.T.O. (rock)
SUN, May 5
Kickstand Saloon: AndiJo Taylor (country)
Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle: TYSO with Midori (orchestra)
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
Sodbuster Bar: Bobby May and Friends (acoustic)
Ohio Theatre: It’s Dangerous! An Authentic Michael Jackson Tribute Concert (pop rock)
MON, May 6
The Village Idiot: Frank May
TUE, May 7
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Jazz Tuesdays (jazz)
The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)
WED, May 8
Sodbuster Bar: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Ryan Roth Sideshow wsg Big Blitz (rock)
THUR, May 9
The Barrel Room at Beckett’s: Rob Storm & Dave Athanas (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron & Peter (acoustic)
BGSU: Catholic Conservative Schools Joint Concert
Papa’s Tavern: Open Jam (acoustic)
Kickstand Saloon: Frank & Harry (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Rob Matterhorn Band wsg The Hoffman Bros. (rock)
Bar 145: DJ Issa Lynch (dance)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)
FRI, May 10
The Village Idiot: The Bridges (rock) and Live Roots (rock)
Frankie’s Inner City: Mezmer (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jon B. Roth (acoustic)
Ottawa Tavern: The Iron Roses & Hit Like A Girl (alternative rock)
The Fieldhouse: Various local artists
Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)
Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: DJ with Jere-O-Kee (karaoke)
Bar 145: Master TC & The Visitors (pop rock)
Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle: Tragic Destiny (classical)
Kickstand Saloon: Old School (rock)
Bier Stube: Distant Cousinz (pop rock)
SAT, May 11
The Village Idiot: Devil Doves (rock) and Distant Cousinz (pop)
Ottawa Tavern: Decade Of Revenge: In Memory Of Shane Williams (alternative)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Chloe (acoustic)
Benfield Wines: John Reichle and Jenn Shook (acoustic)
Kickstand Saloon: String Theory (rock)
Bar 145: Katch Band (pop rock)
Bier Stube: Ryan Dunlap Trio (rock)
SUN, May 12
Lourdes University Franciscan Center: Sylvania Community Orchestra Mothers Day Tribute (orchestra)
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
Ottawa Tavern: Simon Says & Oceans On Other Planets (alternative)
MON, May 13
Toledo Museum of Art: A Season on the Wind: A Cinematic Concert Celebrating Migratory Birds (performing arts)
TUE, May 14
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Jazz Tuesdays (jazz)
The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)
WED, May 15
The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)
THUR, May 16
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Frank May (acoustic)
Frankies Inner City: Josey Scott The Original Voice of Saliva (rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Snyder & Rutter (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Renegade Lemonade (pop rock)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)
FRI, May 17
The Village Idiot: House Band (rock) and Them Oh Boys (rock)
The Fieldhouse: Various local artists
Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: DJ with Jere-O-Kee (karaoke)
Kickstand Saloon: Kall Me Kendra (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Rick Caswell (acoustic)
Bar 145: Renegade Lemonade (pop rock)
Bier Stube: 56 Daze (pop rock)
SAT, May 18
The Village Idiot: Damnit Sam (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cara Taylor (acoustic)
Frankies Inner City: Emery, The Almost (rock)
Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: Open Jam
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Jean Holden (jazz)
Kickstand Saloon: N.T.O. (rock)
Bar 145: Ryan Mundy (country)
Bier Stube: Letter Rip (rock)
SUN, May 19
Bar 145: Cat Fest 2024 (pop rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Consonant Conversations (classical)
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
Sodbuster Bar: Bobby May & Friends (acoustic)
Earnest Brew Works Downtown: Sea Shanties & Drinking Songs presented by whateverandeveramen. (choral)
Frankies Inner City: Native Howl (rock)
MON, MAY 20
Earnest Brew Works Downtown: Sea Shanties & Drinking Songs presented by whateverandeveramen. (choral)
The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)
TUE, May 21
Frankies Inner City: Angelo Moore (rock)
Benfield Wines: EZ Pickenz Sings Lightfoot – a Concert Event! (acoustic)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Jazz Tuesdays (jazz)
WED, May 22
The Village Idiot: Reckless Saints (rock)
THUR, May 23
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Mark Elder (acoustic)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)
Papa’s Tavern: Open Jam (acoustic)
Kickstand Saloon: Chris “Caveman” Jaquillard (rock)
The Village Idiot: Good Kneivel (rock)
Bar 145: DJ Issa Lynch (dance)
FRI, May 24
Tékēla Sylvania – Rob Storm (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jack Schilb (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: The New Fashioned (rock) and keepitcasual (rock)
Frankies Inner City: Ryan Rockwell (rock)
The Fieldhouse: various local artists
Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: DJ with Jere-O-Kee (karaoke)
Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle: The Eyes of the World (orchestra)
Bar 145: Summer DJ Nights (dance)
Bier Stube: The Grape Smugglers (acoustic)
SAT, May 25
Papa’s Tavern: Papapalooza (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cindy Slee (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder (R&B) and Chirp (rock)
Frakies Inner City: Brainiac (indie rock)
Ottawa Tavern: Blind Adam and The Federal League & Matt Pless (alternative)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeremy McClellans Open J.A.M. (rock)
Bier Stube: Chronic Blues Band (blues)
SUN, May 26
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
MON, May 27
The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)
TUE, May 28
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Jazz Tuesdays (jazz)
The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)
WED, May 29
Ottawa Tavern: Smile Empty Soul (alternative)
THUR, May 30
Kickstand Saloon: Rick Flores (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Tim Oehlers (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Rockstead & Land of Penguin (rock)
Huntington Center: Tim McGraw (country)
FRI, May 31
Toledo Yacht Club: Country Night (country)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron Krott (acoustic)
The Fieldhouse: Various local artists
Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: DJ with Jere-O-Kee (karaoke)
Maumee Indoor Theater: An Evening of Doo Wop, Rock N’ Roll & Soul
Fleetwood’s Tap Room: Hensville Live! ft. Let’s Sing Taylor (pop rock)
Bar 145: Summer DJ Nights (dance)
Bier Stube: The Cheeks (rock)