Music Calendar May 2024

WED, May 1

Sodbuster Bar: Ragtime Rick & His Chefs of Dixieland (jazz)

THUR, May 2

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Hector Mendoza (guitar)

Ottawa Tavern: Crazy Town X (alternative rock)

Huntington Center: Chris Young (country)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Unkle Lay Lee’s Moonshine All-Stars (country/rock)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)

FRI, May 3

Howard’s Club H: Rat Fest (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jeff Stewart (acoustic)

The Toledo Club – Opera Gala: A Tribute to Suzanne Rorick (opera)

The Village Idiot: House Band (rock)

Frankies Inner City: Jer & Insignificant Other (rock)

The Fieldhouse: Various local artists

Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: DJ with Jere-O-Kee (karaoke)

Kickstand Saloon: Mediocre Mix Tape (rock)

Bar 145: Distant Cousinz (pop rock)

Bier Stube: The 25s (rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Daniel Meron (jazz)

SAT, May 4

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Dave Carpenter (acoustic)

Frankies Inner City: May the 4th Be With You (rock)

Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: Jake’s Jam with the Black Jacks (rock)

Ohio Theatre: It’s Dangerous! An Authentic Michael Jackson Tribute Concert (pop rock)

Stranahan Theater: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi In Concert (orchestra)

Kickstand Saloon: Mediocre Mix Tape (rock)

The Village Idiot: Echo Record (rock)

Bier Stube: N.T.O. (rock)

SUN, May 5

Kickstand Saloon: AndiJo Taylor (country)

Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle: TYSO with Midori (orchestra)

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

Sodbuster Bar: Bobby May and Friends (acoustic)

Ohio Theatre: It’s Dangerous! An Authentic Michael Jackson Tribute Concert (pop rock)

MON, May 6

The Village Idiot: Frank May

TUE, May 7

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Jazz Tuesdays (jazz)

The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)

WED, May 8

Sodbuster Bar: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Ryan Roth Sideshow wsg Big Blitz (rock)

THUR, May 9

The Barrel Room at Beckett’s: Rob Storm & Dave Athanas (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron & Peter (acoustic)

BGSU: Catholic Conservative Schools Joint Concert

Papa’s Tavern: Open Jam (acoustic)

Kickstand Saloon: Frank & Harry (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Rob Matterhorn Band wsg The Hoffman Bros. (rock)

Bar 145: DJ Issa Lynch (dance)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)

FRI, May 10

The Village Idiot: The Bridges (rock) and Live Roots (rock)

Frankie’s Inner City: Mezmer (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jon B. Roth (acoustic)

Ottawa Tavern: The Iron Roses & Hit Like A Girl (alternative rock)

The Fieldhouse: Various local artists

Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)

Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: DJ with Jere-O-Kee (karaoke)

Bar 145: Master TC & The Visitors (pop rock)

Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle: Tragic Destiny (classical)

Kickstand Saloon: Old School (rock)

Bier Stube: Distant Cousinz (pop rock)

SAT, May 11

The Village Idiot: Devil Doves (rock) and Distant Cousinz (pop)

Ottawa Tavern: Decade Of Revenge: In Memory Of Shane Williams (alternative)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Chloe (acoustic)

Benfield Wines: John Reichle and Jenn Shook (acoustic)

Kickstand Saloon: String Theory (rock)

Bar 145: Katch Band (pop rock)

Bier Stube: Ryan Dunlap Trio (rock)

SUN, May 12

Lourdes University Franciscan Center: Sylvania Community Orchestra Mothers Day Tribute (orchestra)

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

Ottawa Tavern: Simon Says & Oceans On Other Planets (alternative)

MON, May 13

Toledo Museum of Art: A Season on the Wind: A Cinematic Concert Celebrating Migratory Birds (performing arts)

TUE, May 14

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Jazz Tuesdays (jazz)

The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)

WED, May 15

The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)

THUR, May 16

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Frank May (acoustic)

Frankies Inner City: Josey Scott The Original Voice of Saliva (rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Snyder & Rutter (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Renegade Lemonade (pop rock)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)

FRI, May 17

The Village Idiot: House Band (rock) and Them Oh Boys (rock)

The Fieldhouse: Various local artists

Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: DJ with Jere-O-Kee (karaoke)

Kickstand Saloon: Kall Me Kendra (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Rick Caswell (acoustic)

Bar 145: Renegade Lemonade (pop rock)

Bier Stube: 56 Daze (pop rock)

SAT, May 18

The Village Idiot: Damnit Sam (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cara Taylor (acoustic)

Frankies Inner City: Emery, The Almost (rock)

Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: Open Jam

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Jean Holden (jazz)

Kickstand Saloon: N.T.O. (rock)

Bar 145: Ryan Mundy (country)

Bier Stube: Letter Rip (rock)

SUN, May 19

Bar 145: Cat Fest 2024 (pop rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Consonant Conversations (classical)

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

Sodbuster Bar: Bobby May & Friends (acoustic)

Earnest Brew Works Downtown: Sea Shanties & Drinking Songs presented by whateverandeveramen. (choral)

Frankies Inner City: Native Howl (rock)

MON, MAY 20

Earnest Brew Works Downtown: Sea Shanties & Drinking Songs presented by whateverandeveramen. (choral)

The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)

TUE, May 21

Frankies Inner City: Angelo Moore (rock)

Benfield Wines: EZ Pickenz Sings Lightfoot – a Concert Event! (acoustic)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Jazz Tuesdays (jazz)

WED, May 22

The Village Idiot: Reckless Saints (rock)

THUR, May 23

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Mark Elder (acoustic)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)

Papa’s Tavern: Open Jam (acoustic)

Kickstand Saloon: Chris “Caveman” Jaquillard (rock)

The Village Idiot: Good Kneivel (rock)

Bar 145: DJ Issa Lynch (dance)

FRI, May 24

Tékēla Sylvania – Rob Storm (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jack Schilb (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: The New Fashioned (rock) and keepitcasual (rock)

Frankies Inner City: Ryan Rockwell (rock)

The Fieldhouse: various local artists

Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: DJ with Jere-O-Kee (karaoke)

Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle: The Eyes of the World (orchestra)

Bar 145: Summer DJ Nights (dance)

Bier Stube: The Grape Smugglers (acoustic)

SAT, May 25

Papa’s Tavern: Papapalooza (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cindy Slee (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder (R&B) and Chirp (rock)

Frakies Inner City: Brainiac (indie rock)

Ottawa Tavern: Blind Adam and The Federal League & Matt Pless (alternative)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeremy McClellans Open J.A.M. (rock)

Bier Stube: Chronic Blues Band (blues)

SUN, May 26

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

MON, May 27

The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)

TUE, May 28

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Jazz Tuesdays (jazz)

The Village Idiot: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)

WED, May 29

Ottawa Tavern: Smile Empty Soul (alternative)

THUR, May 30

Kickstand Saloon: Rick Flores (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Tim Oehlers (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Rockstead & Land of Penguin (rock)

Huntington Center: Tim McGraw (country)

FRI, May 31

Toledo Yacht Club: Country Night (country)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Aaron Krott (acoustic)

The Fieldhouse: Various local artists

Pioneer Inn Bar and Grill: DJ with Jere-O-Kee (karaoke)

Maumee Indoor Theater: An Evening of Doo Wop, Rock N’ Roll & Soul

Fleetwood’s Tap Room: Hensville Live! ft. Let’s Sing Taylor (pop rock)

Bar 145: Summer DJ Nights (dance)

Bier Stube: The Cheeks (rock)