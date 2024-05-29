Music Calendar June 2024

SAT, June 1
Downtown Sylvania: Maple & Main Art & Music Festival (various)
Majestic Oak Winery: Ben Beallas (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Athens Wheeler (rock)
Pioneer Inn Bar & Grill: Jake’s Jam with the Black Jacks (rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Chris Canas (blues)
Bier Stube: Nightbird (classic rock)
Toledo Museum of Art: Mahler Symphony No. 9 (classical)
Bar 145: That 80’s Band (pop rock)
Hollywood Casino: Totally 80’s (pop rock)
SUN, June 2
Downtown Sylvania: Maple & Main Art & Music Festival (various)
Toledo Funny Bone: Sax in the City (saxophone)
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
Frankies: Psychedelic Summer Party (rock)
MON, June 3
The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)
TUE, June 4
Frankies: Plush (rock)
The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)
WED, June 5
Sodbuster Bar: Ragtime Rick & His Chefs of Dixieland (jazz)
The Village Idiot: Funk Factory Duo (acoustic)
Ottawa Tavern: Plum Vision, The Heartthrobs and Riot Course (alternative)
Rossford Public Library: Pop’s Garage (pop rock)
Woodland Park: Pilewski & Roth (acoustic)
THUR, June 6
Levis Square: Lunch at Levis (acoustic)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)
Papa’s Tavern: Open Jam (acoustic)
Stranahan Theater: The Cher Show (musical)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Robot Mama (alternative)
Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Night Session Big Band (jazz)
FRI, June 7
The Village Idiot: The Bridges (rock)
Bier Stube: Mizer Vossen Project (rock)
The Historic Ohio Theatre: Tom’s Elton Tribute (classic rock)
Frankie’s: Jenny Don’t and The Spurs (rock)
Centennial Terrace: The Menus (rock)
The Fieldhouse: Live Music (acoustic)
Dawson Auditorium: Adrian Symphony Orchestra Concert: Heartache Tonight (orchestra)
Stranahan Theater: The Cher Show (musical)
Toledo Museum of Art: Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner (rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Old Skool (classic rock)
The Village Idiot: Noah I Mua Trio (rock)
Maumee Bay Brewing Co.: Arctic Clam (rock)
Ottawa Tavern: The Currents, Daisy Chain, Drew Croomer & Hunters Run (alternative)
SAT, June 8
Mainstreet Bar & Grill: Toledo Deathfest (heavy metal)
Stranahan Theater: The Cher Show (musical)
Majestic Oak Winery: Eric “Tater” Edwards (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: 2 Left Missing (pop rock)
Centennial Terrace: Jazz on the Terrace (jazz)
Frankie’s: Sir Cadian (alternative)
Juniper Brewing Co.: My80s Vice (pop rock)
Bier Stube: Not Your Average (rock)
Papa’s Tavern: Jonah Leatherman (indie)
Bar 145: Letter Rip (rock)
Kickstand Saloon: String Theory (rock)
The Village Idiot: Hero Jr (rock)
Eberly Ave, Bowling Green: BG Porchfest (various)
Ottawa Tavern: C-Fifth (rap/hip hop)
Levis Commons: Ben DeLong Band (acoustic)
577 Foundation: TSA String Quartet (strings)
Hollywood Casino: Queen Flash (classic rock)
SUN, June 9
Stranahan Theater: The Cher Show (musical)
Majestic Oak Winery: Davey O (acoustic)
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church: St. Tim’s Discovers: Songs of the Interwar Period (musical)
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
MON, June 10
The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)
TUE, June 11
Conrad Park: Grape Smugglers (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Evan & Nate (acoustic)
WED, June 12
Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums: Verandah Concert featuring the Lake Plains Barbershop Chorus (choral)
Sodbuster Bar: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)
Levis Commons: J Ronquillo (acoustic)
Rossford Public Library: HayRyde (country)
Woodland Park: Ben Beallas Duo (acoustic)
THUR, June 13
Levis Square: Lunch at Levis (acoustic)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)
Papa’s Tavern: Open Jam (acoustic)
Wood County Museum: Music at the Museum (various)
Kickstand Saloon: Chris “Caveman” Jaquillard (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Good Knievel (rock)
Huntington Center: Dierks Bentley (country)
Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: Open Mic
Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Brent Lowry (acoustic)
FRI, June 14
Majestic Oak Winery: Mojoe Boes (blues)
Bier Stube: Madison Avenue (pop rock)
The Village Idiot: House Band (rock)
The Toledo Zoo: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (bluegrass)
The Fieldhouse: Live Music (acoustic)
Manhattan’s Pub n’ Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)
Centennial Terrace: Dylan Scott (country)
Kickstand Saloon: Crafted Conviction (rock)
Hensville: Red Carpet Crashers (pop rock)
The Village Idiot: The Trip-Lettes (rock)
The Casual Pint: JP and the Big Deal (acoustic)
SAT, June 15
The Pinnacle: Juneteenth Jazz Brunch (jazz)
Majestic Oak WInery: Joe & Shuey (acoustic)
Centennial Terrace: Warrant (rock)
Frankies: Emo Night with Deep Cuts (punk)
Bier Stube: Category 5 (rock)
Bar 145: My80s Vice (pop rock)
Kickstand Saloon: N.T.O. (rock)
The Village Idiot: Baccano (rock)
Hensville: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)
SUN, June 16
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
Frankies: Bodybox with Bashed In (rock)
Majestic Oak Winery: Distant Cousinz Duo (acoustic)
MON, June 17
The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)
TUE, June 18
Frankies: Joe Pug (singer songwriter)
Maumee Branch Library: Maumee Community Band (orchestra)
The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)
WED, June 19
The Village Idiot: Dean Tartaglia (acoustic)
Levis Commons: Hector Mendoza (guitar)
Rossford Public Library: 56 Daze (rock)
Woodland Park: Tree 3 (acoustic)
THUR, June 20
Levis Square: Lunch at Levis (acoustic)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)
Papa’s Tavern: Open Jam (acoustic)
Whitehouse Village Park: Violet Vinyl (rock)
Golden Hind Wine Bar: whateverandeveramen. (choral)
Kickstand Saloon: Snyder & Rutter (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)
Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Everyday People 419 (soul)
FRI, June 21
Majestic Oak Winery: Ramona & John (jazz)
Bier Stube: Everyday People 419 (soul)
Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: The 25’s (alternative)
Summit Toledo: Candlelight: The Best of the Beatles (classical)
Stranahan Theater: Donny Osmond (pop rock)
Centennial Terrace: Parmalee (country)
Kickstand Saloon: Middle Age Arcade (classic rock)
The Village Idiot: Them Oh Boys (rock)
SAT, June 22
Majestic Oak Winery: E String G’s (rock)
Frankies: Simple Wisdom with Once Over (rock)
The Village Idiot: Hullabaloo (rock)
Stranahan Theater: Three Dog Night (classic rock)
Benfield Wines: JP and The Big Deal (acoustic)
Toledo Night Market: Haywire (country)
Bier Stube: Echo Chamber (rock)
Levis Commons: Buzz Anderson Project (rock)
Over Yonder Concert House: Brian Oberlin (singer songwriter)
SUN, June 23
Frankies: Tropidelic with The Quasi Kings (rock)
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
Walbridge Park: R&B Picnic 2024: K Lashay, Jam, Holly, Jasmin Renee, F.a.B., Vic the Voice
Downtown Grand Rapids: Bliss (acoustic)
Majestic Oak Winery: Jaime Mills (acoustic)
Edgar Holmes Park: Ramona Collins (jazz)
TUE, June 25
Stranahan Theater: Bonnie Raitt (blues rock)
Franies: Demun Jones (country)
WED, June 26
Levis Commons: Abbigale (blues)
Rossford Public Library: Venyx LTE (rock)
Woodland Park: Old State Line (country)
THUR, June 27
Toledo Museum of Art: Ben Folds (rock)
Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Johnny B Roth & Fun on the Side (acoustic)
FRI, June 28
Hensville: Reckless Highway (country)
Majestic Oak Winery: Dave Carpenter (acoustic)
Bier Stube: Venyx (rock)
SAT, June 29
Hensville: North to Nashville (country)
Bier Stube: Random Act (rock)
Frankies: Settle the Sky (metal)
Bar 145: The 25’s (alternative)
SUN, June 30
Downtown Grand Rapids: Warren & Flick (acoustic)
Frankies: Tropadelic with The Quasi Kings (rock)