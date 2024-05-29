Music Calendar June 2024

SAT, June 1

Downtown Sylvania: Maple & Main Art & Music Festival (various)

Majestic Oak Winery: Ben Beallas (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Athens Wheeler (rock)

Pioneer Inn Bar & Grill: Jake’s Jam with the Black Jacks (rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Chris Canas (blues)

Bier Stube: Nightbird (classic rock)

Toledo Museum of Art: Mahler Symphony No. 9 (classical)

Bar 145: That 80’s Band (pop rock)

Hollywood Casino: Totally 80’s (pop rock)

SUN, June 2

Downtown Sylvania: Maple & Main Art & Music Festival (various)

Toledo Funny Bone: Sax in the City (saxophone)

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

Frankies: Psychedelic Summer Party (rock)

MON, June 3

The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)

TUE, June 4

Frankies: Plush (rock)

The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)

WED, June 5

Sodbuster Bar: Ragtime Rick & His Chefs of Dixieland (jazz)

The Village Idiot: Funk Factory Duo (acoustic)

Ottawa Tavern: Plum Vision, The Heartthrobs and Riot Course (alternative)

Rossford Public Library: Pop’s Garage (pop rock)

Woodland Park: Pilewski & Roth (acoustic)

THUR, June 6

Levis Square: Lunch at Levis (acoustic)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)

Papa’s Tavern: Open Jam (acoustic)

Stranahan Theater: The Cher Show (musical)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Robot Mama (alternative)

Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Night Session Big Band (jazz)

FRI, June 7

The Village Idiot: The Bridges (rock)

Bier Stube: Mizer Vossen Project (rock)

The Historic Ohio Theatre: Tom’s Elton Tribute (classic rock)

Frankie’s: Jenny Don’t and The Spurs (rock)

Centennial Terrace: The Menus (rock)

The Fieldhouse: Live Music (acoustic)

Dawson Auditorium: Adrian Symphony Orchestra Concert: Heartache Tonight (orchestra)

Stranahan Theater: The Cher Show (musical)

Toledo Museum of Art: Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner (rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Old Skool (classic rock)

The Village Idiot: Noah I Mua Trio (rock)

Maumee Bay Brewing Co.: Arctic Clam (rock)

Ottawa Tavern: The Currents, Daisy Chain, Drew Croomer & Hunters Run (alternative)

SAT, June 8

Mainstreet Bar & Grill: Toledo Deathfest (heavy metal)

Stranahan Theater: The Cher Show (musical)

Majestic Oak Winery: Eric “Tater” Edwards (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: 2 Left Missing (pop rock)

Centennial Terrace: Jazz on the Terrace (jazz)

Frankie’s: Sir Cadian (alternative)

Juniper Brewing Co.: My80s Vice (pop rock)

Bier Stube: Not Your Average (rock)

Papa’s Tavern: Jonah Leatherman (indie)

Bar 145: Letter Rip (rock)

Kickstand Saloon: String Theory (rock)

The Village Idiot: Hero Jr (rock)

Eberly Ave, Bowling Green: BG Porchfest (various)

Ottawa Tavern: C-Fifth (rap/hip hop)

Levis Commons: Ben DeLong Band (acoustic)

577 Foundation: TSA String Quartet (strings)

Hollywood Casino: Queen Flash (classic rock)

SUN, June 9

Stranahan Theater: The Cher Show (musical)

Majestic Oak Winery: Davey O (acoustic)

St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church: St. Tim’s Discovers: Songs of the Interwar Period (musical)

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

MON, June 10

The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)

TUE, June 11

Conrad Park: Grape Smugglers (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Evan & Nate (acoustic)

WED, June 12

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums: Verandah Concert featuring the Lake Plains Barbershop Chorus (choral)

Sodbuster Bar: Kyle Smithers (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)

Levis Commons: J Ronquillo (acoustic)

Rossford Public Library: HayRyde (country)

Woodland Park: Ben Beallas Duo (acoustic)

THUR, June 13

Levis Square: Lunch at Levis (acoustic)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)

Papa’s Tavern: Open Jam (acoustic)

Wood County Museum: Music at the Museum (various)

Kickstand Saloon: Chris “Caveman” Jaquillard (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Good Knievel (rock)

Huntington Center: Dierks Bentley (country)

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: Open Mic

Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Brent Lowry (acoustic)

FRI, June 14

Majestic Oak Winery: Mojoe Boes (blues)

Bier Stube: Madison Avenue (pop rock)

The Village Idiot: House Band (rock)

The Toledo Zoo: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (bluegrass)

The Fieldhouse: Live Music (acoustic)

Manhattan’s Pub n’ Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)

Centennial Terrace: Dylan Scott (country)

Kickstand Saloon: Crafted Conviction (rock)

Hensville: Red Carpet Crashers (pop rock)

The Village Idiot: The Trip-Lettes (rock)

The Casual Pint: JP and the Big Deal (acoustic)

SAT, June 15

The Pinnacle: Juneteenth Jazz Brunch (jazz)

Majestic Oak WInery: Joe & Shuey (acoustic)

Centennial Terrace: Warrant (rock)

Frankies: Emo Night with Deep Cuts (punk)

Bier Stube: Category 5 (rock)

Bar 145: My80s Vice (pop rock)

Kickstand Saloon: N.T.O. (rock)

The Village Idiot: Baccano (rock)

Hensville: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)

SUN, June 16

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

Frankies: Bodybox with Bashed In (rock)

Majestic Oak Winery: Distant Cousinz Duo (acoustic)

MON, June 17

The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)

TUE, June 18

Frankies: Joe Pug (singer songwriter)

Maumee Branch Library: Maumee Community Band (orchestra)

The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)

WED, June 19

The Village Idiot: Dean Tartaglia (acoustic)

Levis Commons: Hector Mendoza (guitar)

Rossford Public Library: 56 Daze (rock)

Woodland Park: Tree 3 (acoustic)

THUR, June 20

Levis Square: Lunch at Levis (acoustic)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)

Papa’s Tavern: Open Jam (acoustic)

Whitehouse Village Park: Violet Vinyl (rock)

Golden Hind Wine Bar: whateverandeveramen. (choral)

Kickstand Saloon: Snyder & Rutter (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)

Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Everyday People 419 (soul)

FRI, June 21

Majestic Oak Winery: Ramona & John (jazz)

Bier Stube: Everyday People 419 (soul)

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: The 25’s (alternative)

Summit Toledo: Candlelight: The Best of the Beatles (classical)

Stranahan Theater: Donny Osmond (pop rock)

Centennial Terrace: Parmalee (country)

Kickstand Saloon: Middle Age Arcade (classic rock)

The Village Idiot: Them Oh Boys (rock)

SAT, June 22

Majestic Oak Winery: E String G’s (rock)

Frankies: Simple Wisdom with Once Over (rock)

The Village Idiot: Hullabaloo (rock)

Stranahan Theater: Three Dog Night (classic rock)

Benfield Wines: JP and The Big Deal (acoustic)

Toledo Night Market: Haywire (country)

Bier Stube: Echo Chamber (rock)

Levis Commons: Buzz Anderson Project (rock)

Over Yonder Concert House: Brian Oberlin (singer songwriter)

SUN, June 23

Frankies: Tropidelic with The Quasi Kings (rock)

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

Walbridge Park: R&B Picnic 2024: K Lashay, Jam, Holly, Jasmin Renee, F.a.B., Vic the Voice

Downtown Grand Rapids: Bliss (acoustic)

Majestic Oak Winery: Jaime Mills (acoustic)

Edgar Holmes Park: Ramona Collins (jazz)

TUE, June 25

Stranahan Theater: Bonnie Raitt (blues rock)

Franies: Demun Jones (country)

WED, June 26

Levis Commons: Abbigale (blues)

Rossford Public Library: Venyx LTE (rock)

Woodland Park: Old State Line (country)

THUR, June 27

Toledo Museum of Art: Ben Folds (rock)

Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Johnny B Roth & Fun on the Side (acoustic)

FRI, June 28

Hensville: Reckless Highway (country)

Majestic Oak Winery: Dave Carpenter (acoustic)

Bier Stube: Venyx (rock)

SAT, June 29

Hensville: North to Nashville (country)

Bier Stube: Random Act (rock)

Frankies: Settle the Sky (metal)

Bar 145: The 25’s (alternative)

SUN, June 30

Downtown Grand Rapids: Warren & Flick (acoustic)

Frankies: Tropadelic with The Quasi Kings (rock)