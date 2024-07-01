Music Calendar July 2024

MON, July 1
The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)
Bar 145: Open Mic with Danny Strange
TUE, July 2
Ottawa Tavern: Crossing I’s Dotting T’s (alternative)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Live Jazz (jazz)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeff Lambs Kick A$$ Karaoke
The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)
Hensville Live!: 56 Daze (pop/rock)
WED, July 3
Main Library: Moonfire (indie rock)
Woodlands Park: Dave Carpenter Duo (acoustic)
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Steve Kennedy (acoustic)
Uptown Maumee: Uptown Maumee Music Fest (various)
The Village Idiot: Evan & Nate and Ryan Roth & The Sideshow (rock)
Rossford Public Library: Swingmania (swing)
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
Hensville Live!: Mister Breeze (rock)
Georgjz419: Karaoke Wednesdays
THUR, July 4
Uptown Maumee: Uptown Maumee Music Fest (various)
Perrysburg Farmers Market: Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra (orchestra)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Pat Lewandewski and Three’s Kin (rock)
FRI, July 5
Majestic Oak Winery: Ben Delong (acoustic)
Bier Stube: G-String Jettison (rock)
The Village Idiot: Noisy Neighbors and Jordan & Josh with Evan & Steve (rock)
The Bay Restaurant & Night Club: Foamchella (electronic)
Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer: Ramona & Kim (jazz)
Bar 145: Summer DJ Nights (dance)
Kickstand Saloon: String Theory (rock)
SAT, July 6
The Village Idiot: Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder and Echo Record (soul and indie rock)
Frankie’s Toledo: Kenra Morris wsg DJ Jon Zenz (soul)
Pioneer Inn Bar & Grill: Jake’s Jam with the Black Jacks (rock)
Benfield Wines: Ramona Collins (jazz)
Bier Stube: Decent Folk (rock)
Ottawa Tavern: Dancing Queen: A Mamma Mia Dance Party (dance)
Centennial Terrace: Killer Queen (classic rock)
Kickstand Saloon: AJ Knepper (acoustic)
Bar 145: Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)
SUN, July 7
Basil Pizza & Wine Bar: Ramona Collins (jazz)
Majestic Oak Winery: John Pickle (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
The Toledo Zoo: 122nd Army Band (pop/rock)
MON, July 8
The Village Idiot: Anthony Beck (acoustic)
Bar 145: Open Mic with Danny Strange
TUE, July 9
Conrad Park: Bliss (acoustic)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Live Jazz (jazz)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeff Lambs Kick A$$ Karaoke
The Village Idiot: Steve Kennedy
WED, July 10
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Barile & McGuckin (acoustic)
Main Library: Los Aztecas (tejano)
Woodlands Park: The Retro Men (rock)
Rossford Public Library: Hepcat Revival (jazz)
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
Georgjz419: Karaoke Wednesdays
The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)
THUR, July 11
Levis Square: Ben Delong (acoustic)
Wood County Museum: Bands tba
Main Library: Kat Wright (r&b/soul)
Walbridge Park: Jason Quick Experience (jazz)
Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Chick Flick (acoustic)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective
Kickstand Saloon: Uncle Mounty (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Broth3rs (rock)
Toledo Botanical Garden: Artist tba (jazz)
FRI, July 12
Majestic Oak Winery: Renegade Lemonade (pop/rock)
The Village Idiot: Chloe Kimes and Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)
Bier Stube: The Cheeks (rock)
Lucas County Fair: American Foreigner, A Foreigner Tribute Band, and More Than A Feeling, A Boston Tribute Band (classic rock)
Centennial Terrace: Hairball (classic rock)
Bar 145: Summer DJ Nights (dance)
Kickstand Saloon: Old School (rock)
SAT, July 13
577 Foundation: Ellie Martin Duo and Birds of a Feather (jazz)
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Swingmania (swing)
Pioneer Inn Bar & Grill: Jake’s Jam with the Black Jacks (rock)
Majestic Oak Winery: Lone Wolf Hippies (rock)
The Village Idiot: Everyday People 419
Ottawa Park Amphitheater: The Cheeks (rock)
Over Yonder Concert House: Nick Dittmeier (americana)
Lucas County Fair: Chayce Beckham (country)
Promenade Park: Flo Rida (r&b/hip hop)
Manhattan’s Pub n’ Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)
Ottawa Tavern: Club Bubblegum (dance/pop)
Frankie’s Toledo: Afterburner (rock)
Bier Stube: Graveyard Daisies (rock)
Centennial Terrace: Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute (classic rock)
Bar 145: The Reason You Came (pop/rock)
Kickstand Saloon: N.T.O. (rock)
SUN, July 14
Majestic Oak Winery: Kevin Clark (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
Toledo Zoo Amphitheater: Maumee Community Band (orchestra)
MON, July 15
The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)
TUE, July 16
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Live Jazz (jazz)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeff Lambs Kick A$$ Karaoke
Maumee Branch LIbrary: Maumee Community Band (orchestra)
The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)
WED, July 17
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Ben Delong (acoustic)
Main Library: Glass City Steel (steel drum)
Woodlands Park: Chris Knopp Duo (acoustic)
Rossford Public Library: Duane Malinowski Orchestra (polka)
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
Georgjz419: Karaoke Wednesdays
The Village Idiot: Adrian & Meredith Band (acoustic)
THUR, July 18
Levis Square: Ora Pettaway (acoustic)
Whitehouse Village Park: Vinyl on Tap (rock)
Ottawa Tavern: Awake At Last (rock)
Walbridge Park: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)
Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: EZ Pickenz (acoustic)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective
Huntington Center: Chris Stapleton (country)
The Village Idiot: Good Kneivel (rock)
Bar 145: DJ Issa Lynch (dance)
FRI, July 19
Wildwood Metropark: Russ Franzen (acoustic)
Promenade Park: Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Great White, Slaughter, Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses and Vixen (rock)
Majestic Oak Winery: Jeff Stewart (acoustic)
The Toledo Club: Trailer Park Ninjaz, Whitehead and more (various)
The Village Idiot: The New Fashioned (rock)
Bier Stube: Grape Smugglers (acoustic)
Frankie’s Toledo: Danny Worsnop with Jericho Rose (rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Strangeberry Farms (rock)
Bar 145: Summer DJ Nights (dance)
Hensville Live!: Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)
Tolan Square: Unkle Lay Lee’s Moonshine All-Stars (americana)
SAT, July 20
Huntington Center: The 19th Annual African American Music Festival (r&b/hip hop)
Majestic Oak Winery: Beef Carvers (rock)
The Village Idiot: Bumblepuppy (rock) and Buddy & the Blue Dogs (americana)
Ottawa Park Amphitheater: Dezire (r&b)
Bier Stube: Whiskey Gypsy (rock)
Hollywood Casino: Noisy Neighbors (pop/rock)
Bar 145: Ride the Wind – Poison Tribute (rock)
Kickstand Saloon: All or Nothing (rock)
Hensville Live!: Main Street Dueling Pianos (piano)
SUN, July 21
Majestic Oak Winery: Terry & Charlie (acoustic)
M.J. Wright Pavillion on the Towpath: Duane Malinowski Orchestra (polka)
MON, July 22
OnCore Brewing: whateverandeveramen. presents: Christmas in July (choral)
The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)
TUE, July 23
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Live Jazz (jazz)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeff Lambs Kick A$$ Karaoke
WED, July 24
Main Library: Laurie Swyers and New Moon (rock)
Rossford Public Library: The Bradberries (pop/rock)
Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums: Bridge County Bluegrass Band (bluegrass)
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
Georgjz419: Karaoke Wednesdays
The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)
THUR, July 25
Levis Square: Tony Salazar (acoustic)
Toledo Botanical Garden: Jazz in the Park (jazz)
Walbridge Park: Jeff Tucker Band (rock)
Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Caswell & Co. (rock)
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Ben Beallas (acoustic)
Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)
Kickstand Saloon: Zak Shaffer (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Minglewood Labor Camp (alternative)
FRI, July 26
The Village Idiot: Day Drinkers (rock), House Band (rock), Funk Factory
Tolan Square: The Extrusions (classic rock)
Te’kela Cantina: Rob Storm (acoustic)
Bier Stube: The 25’s (rock)
Frankie’s Toledo: Scott Reynolds (rock)
Lucas County Fairgrounds: Gin Blossoms (rock)
Hollywood Casino: 56 Daze (pop/rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Andijo Taylor (country)
Hensville Live!: Sons of Beaches (pop/rock)
SAT, July 27
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Minimum Wage (rock)
Majestic Oak Winery: Gypsy Luvin’ Trio (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: King Size Drag (rock)
Ottawa Park Amphitheater: Carmen Miller Music (rock)
Bier Stube: Chris Shutters Band (rock)
Lucas County Fairgrounds: Brett Young (country)
Bar 145: 2 Left Missing (pop/rock)
KIckstand Saloon: Jeremy McClellan’s Open J.A.M. (rock)
SUN, July 28
Majestic Oak Winery: Mike Szafarowicz (acoustic)
Lucas County Fairgrounds: Jump – America’s Van Halen Experience (classic rock)
The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic
Toledo Zoo Amphitheater: Polish American Concert Band (orchestra)
MON, July 29
The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)
TUE, July 30
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Live Jazz (jazz)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeff Lambs Kick A$$ Karaoke
The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)
WED, July 31
The Town Center at Levis Commons: Aaron Hertzfeld (acoustic)
Main Library: Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder (soul)
Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)
Georgjz419: Karaoke Wednesdays
Ottawa Tavern: Shallow Alcove (alternative)
The Village Idiot: Anthony Beck (acoustic)