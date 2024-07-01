Music Calendar July 2024

MON, July 1

The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)

Bar 145: Open Mic with Danny Strange

TUE, July 2

Ottawa Tavern: Crossing I’s Dotting T’s (alternative)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Live Jazz (jazz)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeff Lambs Kick A$$ Karaoke

The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)

Hensville Live!: 56 Daze (pop/rock)

WED, July 3

Main Library: Moonfire (indie rock)

Woodlands Park: Dave Carpenter Duo (acoustic)

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Steve Kennedy (acoustic)

Uptown Maumee: Uptown Maumee Music Fest (various)

The Village Idiot: Evan & Nate and Ryan Roth & The Sideshow (rock)

Rossford Public Library: Swingmania (swing)

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

Hensville Live!: Mister Breeze (rock)

Georgjz419: Karaoke Wednesdays

THUR, July 4

Uptown Maumee: Uptown Maumee Music Fest (various)

Perrysburg Farmers Market: Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra (orchestra)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Pat Lewandewski and Three’s Kin (rock)

FRI, July 5

Majestic Oak Winery: Ben Delong (acoustic)

Bier Stube: G-String Jettison (rock)

The Village Idiot: Noisy Neighbors and Jordan & Josh with Evan & Steve (rock)

The Bay Restaurant & Night Club: Foamchella (electronic)

Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer: Ramona & Kim (jazz)

Bar 145: Summer DJ Nights (dance)

Kickstand Saloon: String Theory (rock)

SAT, July 6

The Village Idiot: Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder and Echo Record (soul and indie rock)

Frankie’s Toledo: Kenra Morris wsg DJ Jon Zenz (soul)

Pioneer Inn Bar & Grill: Jake’s Jam with the Black Jacks (rock)

Benfield Wines: Ramona Collins (jazz)

Bier Stube: Decent Folk (rock)

Ottawa Tavern: Dancing Queen: A Mamma Mia Dance Party (dance)

Centennial Terrace: Killer Queen (classic rock)

Kickstand Saloon: AJ Knepper (acoustic)

Bar 145: Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)

SUN, July 7

Basil Pizza & Wine Bar: Ramona Collins (jazz)

Majestic Oak Winery: John Pickle (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

The Toledo Zoo: 122nd Army Band (pop/rock)

MON, July 8

The Village Idiot: Anthony Beck (acoustic)

Bar 145: Open Mic with Danny Strange

TUE, July 9

Conrad Park: Bliss (acoustic)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Live Jazz (jazz)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeff Lambs Kick A$$ Karaoke

The Village Idiot: Steve Kennedy

WED, July 10

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Barile & McGuckin (acoustic)

Main Library: Los Aztecas (tejano)

Woodlands Park: The Retro Men (rock)

Rossford Public Library: Hepcat Revival (jazz)

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

Georgjz419: Karaoke Wednesdays

The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)

THUR, July 11

Levis Square: Ben Delong (acoustic)

Wood County Museum: Bands tba

Main Library: Kat Wright (r&b/soul)

Walbridge Park: Jason Quick Experience (jazz)

Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Chick Flick (acoustic)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective

Kickstand Saloon: Uncle Mounty (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Broth3rs (rock)

Toledo Botanical Garden: Artist tba (jazz)

FRI, July 12

Majestic Oak Winery: Renegade Lemonade (pop/rock)

The Village Idiot: Chloe Kimes and Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)

Bier Stube: The Cheeks (rock)

Lucas County Fair: American Foreigner, A Foreigner Tribute Band, and More Than A Feeling, A Boston Tribute Band (classic rock)

Centennial Terrace: Hairball (classic rock)

Bar 145: Summer DJ Nights (dance)

Kickstand Saloon: Old School (rock)

SAT, July 13

577 Foundation: Ellie Martin Duo and Birds of a Feather (jazz)

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Swingmania (swing)

Pioneer Inn Bar & Grill: Jake’s Jam with the Black Jacks (rock)

Majestic Oak Winery: Lone Wolf Hippies (rock)

The Village Idiot: Everyday People 419

Ottawa Park Amphitheater: The Cheeks (rock)

Over Yonder Concert House: Nick Dittmeier (americana)

Lucas County Fair: Chayce Beckham (country)

Promenade Park: Flo Rida (r&b/hip hop)

Manhattan’s Pub n’ Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)

Ottawa Tavern: Club Bubblegum (dance/pop)

Frankie’s Toledo: Afterburner (rock)

Bier Stube: Graveyard Daisies (rock)

Centennial Terrace: Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute (classic rock)

Bar 145: The Reason You Came (pop/rock)

Kickstand Saloon: N.T.O. (rock)

SUN, July 14

Majestic Oak Winery: Kevin Clark (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

Toledo Zoo Amphitheater: Maumee Community Band (orchestra)

MON, July 15

The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)

TUE, July 16

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Live Jazz (jazz)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeff Lambs Kick A$$ Karaoke

Maumee Branch LIbrary: Maumee Community Band (orchestra)

The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)

WED, July 17

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Ben Delong (acoustic)

Main Library: Glass City Steel (steel drum)

Woodlands Park: Chris Knopp Duo (acoustic)

Rossford Public Library: Duane Malinowski Orchestra (polka)

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

Georgjz419: Karaoke Wednesdays

The Village Idiot: Adrian & Meredith Band (acoustic)

THUR, July 18

Levis Square: Ora Pettaway (acoustic)

Whitehouse Village Park: Vinyl on Tap (rock)

Ottawa Tavern: Awake At Last (rock)

Walbridge Park: Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana)

Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: EZ Pickenz (acoustic)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective

Huntington Center: Chris Stapleton (country)

The Village Idiot: Good Kneivel (rock)

Bar 145: DJ Issa Lynch (dance)

FRI, July 19

Wildwood Metropark: Russ Franzen (acoustic)

Promenade Park: Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Great White, Slaughter, Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses and Vixen (rock)

Majestic Oak Winery: Jeff Stewart (acoustic)

The Toledo Club: Trailer Park Ninjaz, Whitehead and more (various)

The Village Idiot: The New Fashioned (rock)

Bier Stube: Grape Smugglers (acoustic)

Frankie’s Toledo: Danny Worsnop with Jericho Rose (rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Strangeberry Farms (rock)

Bar 145: Summer DJ Nights (dance)

Hensville Live!: Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)

Tolan Square: Unkle Lay Lee’s Moonshine All-Stars (americana)

SAT, July 20

Huntington Center: The 19th Annual African American Music Festival (r&b/hip hop)

Majestic Oak Winery: Beef Carvers (rock)

The Village Idiot: Bumblepuppy (rock) and Buddy & the Blue Dogs (americana)

Ottawa Park Amphitheater: Dezire (r&b)

Bier Stube: Whiskey Gypsy (rock)

Hollywood Casino: Noisy Neighbors (pop/rock)

Bar 145: Ride the Wind – Poison Tribute (rock)

Kickstand Saloon: All or Nothing (rock)

Hensville Live!: Main Street Dueling Pianos (piano)

SUN, July 21

Majestic Oak Winery: Terry & Charlie (acoustic)

M.J. Wright Pavillion on the Towpath: Duane Malinowski Orchestra (polka)

MON, July 22

OnCore Brewing: whateverandeveramen. presents: Christmas in July (choral)

The Village Idiot: Jordan & Josh (acoustic)

TUE, July 23

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Live Jazz (jazz)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeff Lambs Kick A$$ Karaoke

WED, July 24

Main Library: Laurie Swyers and New Moon (rock)

Rossford Public Library: The Bradberries (pop/rock)

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums: Bridge County Bluegrass Band (bluegrass)

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

Georgjz419: Karaoke Wednesdays

The Village Idiot: Caswell & Co. (rock)

THUR, July 25

Levis Square: Tony Salazar (acoustic)

Toledo Botanical Garden: Jazz in the Park (jazz)

Walbridge Park: Jeff Tucker Band (rock)

Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Caswell & Co. (rock)

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Ben Beallas (acoustic)

Peacock Cafe: Jazz Collective (jazz)

Kickstand Saloon: Zak Shaffer (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Minglewood Labor Camp (alternative)

FRI, July 26

The Village Idiot: Day Drinkers (rock), House Band (rock), Funk Factory

Tolan Square: The Extrusions (classic rock)

Te’kela Cantina: Rob Storm (acoustic)

Bier Stube: The 25’s (rock)

Frankie’s Toledo: Scott Reynolds (rock)

Lucas County Fairgrounds: Gin Blossoms (rock)

Hollywood Casino: 56 Daze (pop/rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Andijo Taylor (country)

Hensville Live!: Sons of Beaches (pop/rock)

SAT, July 27

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Minimum Wage (rock)

Majestic Oak Winery: Gypsy Luvin’ Trio (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: King Size Drag (rock)

Ottawa Park Amphitheater: Carmen Miller Music (rock)

Bier Stube: Chris Shutters Band (rock)

Lucas County Fairgrounds: Brett Young (country)

Bar 145: 2 Left Missing (pop/rock)

KIckstand Saloon: Jeremy McClellan’s Open J.A.M. (rock)

SUN, July 28

Majestic Oak Winery: Mike Szafarowicz (acoustic)

Lucas County Fairgrounds: Jump – America’s Van Halen Experience (classic rock)

The Village Idiot: Jazz and Open Mic

Toledo Zoo Amphitheater: Polish American Concert Band (orchestra)

MON, July 29

The Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)

TUE, July 30

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: SESSIONS: Tuesday Night Live Jazz (jazz)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeff Lambs Kick A$$ Karaoke

The Village Idiot: John Barile & Bobby May (acoustic)

WED, July 31

The Town Center at Levis Commons: Aaron Hertzfeld (acoustic)

Main Library: Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder (soul)

Wheelin on the Rocks: Black Ice Jam Band (rock)

Georgjz419: Karaoke Wednesdays

Ottawa Tavern: Shallow Alcove (alternative)

The Village Idiot: Anthony Beck (acoustic)